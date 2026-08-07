Gloucestershire vs Nottinghamshire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction GLO 53 % Chance of Winning NOT 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are now waiting for the upcoming match in Group A of the One-Day Cup, as it will be between Gloucestershire and Nottinghamshire. This match will be played on 9 August at 3:30 PM IST at College Ground in Cheltenham. Gloucestershire will be eager to secure a win in this game, as the team takes the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be looking at this game as a chance to regain its winning momentum.

Who will win? Gloucestershire Nottinghamshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gloucestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Nottinghamshire.

Oliver Price, from Gloucestershire, has scored 1600 runs in 41 innings at an average of 44.44.

Joe Pocklington, from Nottinghamshire, has taken 21 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 22.19.

Gloucestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Nottinghamshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Nottinghamshire, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Oliver Price, who has scored 1600 runs in 41 innings at an average of 44.44, and Daaryoush Ahmed, who holds 9 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 30.66. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will have to rely on its winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Kyle Verreynne, who has scored 2421 runs in 68 innings at an average of 40.35, and Joe Pocklington, who holds 21 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 22.19.

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 53%

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 47%

Gloucestershire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gloucestershire is still searching for ways in which it could be able to do well this season. The team has managed to secure more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. In the upcoming match against Nottinghamshire, they take the home-ground advantage, and have also been strong against them in recent games, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Cameron Bancroft, who has scored 3998 runs in 115 innings at an average of 41.21, and Graeme van Buuren, who has scored 2294 runs in 95 innings at an average of 29.79. Oliver Price holds 21 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 38.80.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire has also shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team started its campaign with consecutive wins but it has now been affected with consecutive losses. But with the next game being against Gloucestershire, they will be eager to use the winning momentum to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Benjamin Martindale, who has scored 455 runs in 17 innings at an average of 26.76, and Lyndon James, who has scored 873 runs in 39 innings at an average of 26.45. Brett Hutton holds 71 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 28.02.

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Gloucestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gloucestershire and Nottinghamshire will be played at College Ground in Cheltenham, which gives the home-ground advantage to Gloucestershire. This venue has hosted just one ODI, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 222, but it falls to 210 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Gloucestershire and Nottinghamshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 51% Humidity 13° - 27° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 51% Humidity 13° - 27° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Gloucestershire and Nottinghamshire Player List

Team Form

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Graeme van Buuren, who holds 93 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 32.46, and James Bracey, who has scored 2290 runs in 54 innings at an average of 45.80.

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has been able to show some good performances in this format of the game. The team still holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Lyndon James, who has taken 37 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 31.56, and Freddie McCann, who has scored 362 runs in 15 innings at an average of 24.13.

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Gloucestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Oliver Price is the highest run-scorer for Gloucestershire in this tournament. In his List A career, he has scored 1600 runs in 41 innings at an average of 44.44.

Kyle Verreynne will be a key batsman for Nottinghamshire in the next game. He has been able to score 2421 runs in 68 innings at an average of 40.35.

Gloucestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Oliver Price will also be a key bowler for Gloucestershire in the next game. He has been able to take 21 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 38.80.

Joe Pocklington will be a key bowler for Nottinghamshire in the next game. He has been able to take 21 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 22.19.