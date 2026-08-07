Warwickshire vs Lancashire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction WAR 53 % Chance of Winning LAN 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The England Domestic One-Day Cup is about to get even more exciting, as it will be Warwickshire going against Lancashire in the next Group A game. This match will be played on 9 August at 3:30 PM IST at Rugby School Ground. Warwickshire will be looking at this game as a chance to secure a win, since the team takes the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Lancashire will be keen to regain its winning momentum in this game and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Warwickshire Lancashire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Warwickshire and Lancashire have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Rob Yates, from Warwickshire, has scored 1571 runs in 44 innings at an average of 35.70.

Tom Bailey, from Lancashire, has taken 63 wickets in 47 innings at an average of 33.07.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire will enter the next game against Lancashire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Rob Yates, who has scored 1570 runs in 44 innings at an average of 35.70, and Jake Lintott, who holds 58 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 29.05. On the other hand, Lancashire will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables and rank up in the standings. They have players such as Keaton Jennings, who has scored 3621 runs in 96 innings at an average of 46.42, and Tom Bailey, who holds 63 wickets in 47 innings at an average of 33.07.

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 53%

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 47%

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Warwickshire has finally found its rhythm back after a shaky start in this tournament. The team is still having almost equal wins and losses in this tournament, as they now aim to continue their form and rank up in the standings. In the upcoming match against Lancashire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Vaansh Jani, who has scored 320 runs in 13 innings at an average of 32, and George Garton, who has scored 249 runs in 15 innings at an average of 19.15. Oliver Hannon-Delby has been able to take 135 wickets in 78 innings at an average of 27.63.

On the other hand, Lancashire has shown some tremendous performances in this tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in this season, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. But it will be quite challenging for them to regain form against Warwickshire, as their last win over them came in 2017. They have batsmen such as Marcus Harris, who has scored 3230 runs in 94 innings at an average of 36.29, and Josh Bohannon, who has scored 1609 runs in 50 innings at an average of 34.97. George Balderson has been able to take 41 wickets in 38 innings at an average of 38.02.

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Warwickshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Warwickshire and Lancashire will be played at Rugby School Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Warwickshire. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface with bat and ball. Seamers will be able to take advantage of the early swing due to the weather conditions, as the spinners will get into play during the middle overs. Overall this venue is expected to favour the batsmen, but they will have to settle first. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Warwickshire and Lancashire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 46% Humidity 13° - 27° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 46% Humidity 13° - 27° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Warwickshire and Lancashire Player List

Team Form

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has now been on a winning streak in this format of the game. In its recent games, the team holds almost equal wins and losses, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Ethan Bamber, who holds 41 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 31.09, and Zen Malik, who has scored 346 runs in 14 innings at an average of 24.71.

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Arav Shetty, who holds 16 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 42.81, and Rocky Flintoff, who has scored 289 runs in 12 innings at an average of 28.90.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire List a Rugby School Ground, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Rob Yates will be a key batsman for Warwickshire in the next game. He has managed to score 1571 runs in just 44 innings in his List A career at an average of 35.70.

Keaton Jennings will be a key batsman for Lancashire in the next game. He has been able to score 3621 runs in 96 innings at an average of 46.42.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Jake Lintott will be a key bowler for Warwickshire in the next game. He has managed to take 58 wickets in just 35 innings at an average of 29.05 and an economy of 5.81.

Tom Bailey will be a key bowler for Lancashire in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 63 wickets in 47 innings in his List A career at an average of 33.07.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our Pick to Win:

Warwickshire will win.

Warwickshire takes the home-ground advantage in the next game against Lancashire.

Compare Odds:

Warwickshire to Win - 1.81

Lancashire to Win - 1.99