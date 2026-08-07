Derbyshire vs Middlesex England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction DER 48 % Chance of Winning MID 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The England Domestic One-Day Cup is about to get more exciting in Group B, as the next clash will be between Derbyshire and Middlesex. This match will be played on 9 August at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Derby. Derbyshire will be heading to this game taking the home-ground advantage, as they aim to secure a win and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Middlesex will be keen to maintain its strong run in this tournament and secure another win.

Who will win? Derbyshire Middlesex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Middlesex has won three out of its last five games against Derbyshire, losing the remaining two.

Martin Andersson, from Derbyshire, has scored 981 runs in 33 innings at an average of 42.65.

Noah Cornwell, from Middlesex, has taken 19 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 36.26.

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Middlesex will enter the next game against Derbyshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Derbyshire in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Joshua de Caires, who has scored 735 runs in 27 innings at an average of 28.26, and Noah Cornwell, who holds 19 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 36.26. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be keen to secure a win in the next game. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will be eager to turn the tables and defeat Middlesex yet again. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 981 runs in 33 innings at an average of 42.65, and Nick Potts, who holds 20 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 35.55.

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 48%

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 52%

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Derbyshire didn't have a good start to the current season but has now managed to do well. Having more wins than losses in this tournament, the team now aims to rank up in the standings as it gets back on the winning track. Taking the home-ground advantage, they will be eager to defeat Middlesex in the next game. They have batsmen such as Brooke Guest, who has scored 1416 runs in 41 innings at an average of 37.26, and Harry Came, who has scored 1365 runs in 40 innings at an average of 35.92. Jack Morley has been able to take 38 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 33.97.

On the other hand, Middlesex has left no stones unturned when it comes to showing its dominance in this tournament. Having more wins than losses, the team has strengthened its position at the top, as it now aims to dominate even more. And the match against Derbyshire brings such opportunity, as the team has been strong over them in recent head-to-head encounters. They have batsmen such as Nathan Fernandes, who has scored 549 runs in 19 innings at an average of 34.31, and Ben Geddes, who has scored 1249 runs in 41 innings at an average of 32.86. Naavya Sharma has been able to take 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 17.27.

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Derbyshire vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Derbyshire and Middlesex will be played at County Ground in Derby, which gives the home-ground advantage to Derbyshire. This venue has hosted a total of 19 ODIs, out of which 15 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 4 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 241, but it falls to 184 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Derbyshire and Middlesex could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 25% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 51% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 51% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Player List

Team Form

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has started to do well in this format of the game lately. The team is now having almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Anuj Dal, who holds 10 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 65.40, and Wayne Madsen, who has scored 4005 runs in 114 innings at an average of 42.60.

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team has managed to secure more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Toby Roland-Jones, who holds 136 wickets in 91 innings at an average of 26.62, and Sam Robson, who has scored 2215 runs in 57 innings at an average of 41.01.

Derbyshire vs Middlesex List a County Ground, null Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Top Batters

Martin Andersson is the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire in this tournament. In his List A career, he has scored 981 runs in just 33 innings at an average of 42.65.

Joshua de Caires will be a key batsman for Middle in the next game. In his List A career, he has scored 735 runs in 27 innings at an average of 28.26.

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Nick Potts will be a key bowler for Derbyshire in the next game. He has managed to take 20 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 35.55 and an economy of 6.72.

Noah Cornwell is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. He has been able to take 19 wickets in 16 innings in his career at an average of 36.26.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our Pick to Win:

Middlesex will win.

Middlesex has been strong against Derbyshire in recent head-to-head encounters.

Compare Odds:

Derbyshire to Win - 1.99

Middlesex to Win - 1.81