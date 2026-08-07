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Northamptonshire vs Somerset England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction

NOR

52%

Chance of Winning

SOM

48%

Parimatch

1.81
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County Ground in Northampton

The next game in Group A of the England Domestic One-Day Cup will be intense, as it features Northamptonshire going against Somerset. This match will be played on 9 August at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Northampton. Northamptonshire will be heading to this game eager to secure a win by taking the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Somerset will be eager to continue its winning streak against Northamptonshire in the next game.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Northamptonshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Somerset, losing the other two.
  • Nathan McSweeney, from Northamptonshire, has scored 1399 runs in 37 innings at an average of 41.14.
  • Migael Pretorius, from Somerset, holds 71 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 27.92.

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Northamptonshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning 

Northamptonshire will enter the next game against Somerset with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Somerset, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 1399 runs in 37 innings at an average of 41.14, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds 235 wickets in 143 innings at an average of 25.45. On the other hand, Somerset will be eager to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Tom Lammonby, who has scored 721 runs in 16 innings at an average of 45.06, and Migael Pretorius, who holds 71 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 27.92. 

  • Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 52%
  • Somerset Chances of Winning: 48%

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Northamptonshire seems to have found its rhythm back in this tournament. Still, the team holds more losses than wins in the matches it has played so far. However, the upcoming match against Somerset comes as an opportunity to continue its winning momentum. Their record over Somerset has been strong, and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as George Bartlett, who has scored 1388 runs in 50 innings at an average of 32.27, and Stuart van der Merwe, who has scored 211 runs in 5 innings at an average of 52.75. Raphael Weatherall has been able to take 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 31.45. 

On the other hand, Somerset had a good start to the campaign but it has been affected with recent losses. The team has shown similar performances to Northamptonshire, which makes their upcoming match even more intense. Now in the next game, they will be eager to secure another win over Northamptonshire, as their record over them has been strong in the last two games. They have batsmen such as Joshua Thomas, who has scored 574 runs in 25 innings at an average of 31.88, and Lewis Goldsworthy, who has scored 1774 runs in 44 innings at an average of 44.35. Jake Ball has been able to take 138 wickets in 101 innings at an average of 32.15. 

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Northamptonshire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Northamptonshire and Somerset will be played at Northamptonshire’s home-ground, which is the County Ground. This venue has hosted a total of 8 ODIs, out of which 4 games have been won by the team batting first, and 3 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 193, but it falls to 156 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first. 

Weather Report 

The match between Northamptonshire and Somerset could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain. 

Partly Sunny
42% Humidity
14° - 28° C Temperature
14 kmph Wind Speed
Partly Sunny
42% Humidity
14° - 28° C Temperature
14 kmph Wind Speed

Northamptonshire and Somerset Player List 

Playing

NOR
NOR
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Agar Ashton

all rounder

Abell Tom

batsman

Baird James

no information yet

Bopara Ravi

all rounder

Ball Jake

bowler

Breetzke Matthew

wicket keeper

Banton Tom

batsman

Broad Justin

all rounder

Campher Curtis

all rounder

Cassell Charlie

no information yet

Church Ben

no information yet

Connell Johnny

no information yet

Davies Steven

wicket keeper

Gregory Lewis

all rounder

Keogh Rob

all rounder

Heywood Joe

no information yet

Krishna Shiv

no information yet

Louw Tiaan Cornelius

no information yet

Lynn Chris

batsman

Lamey Theo

no information yet

McManus Lewis

wicket keeper

McSweeney Nathan

all rounder

Miller Angus H

all rounder

Nair Karun

batsman

Procter Luke

all rounder

Ramesh Nirvan

no information yet

Raza Sikandar

all rounder

Rew James

wicket keeper

Rew Thomas

no information yet

Roberts Kian

no information yet

Shaw Josh

bowler

Smeed Will

batsman

Sodhi Ish

bowler

Sharma Aadi

all rounder

Theedom James

no information yet

Thomas Joshua F

all rounder

Terry Sean

batsman

Vaughan Archie M

no information yet

Varma Aryaman

no information yet

Vasconcelos Ricardo

wicket keeper

Whitehouse Ben

no information yet

Whiteman Sam

wicket keeper

Willey David

all rounder

Zaib Saif

all rounder

Team Form 

Northamptonshire Team Form 

Northamptonshire has been able to regain its winning momentum ahead of the next game. The team still holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Luke Procter, who holds 45 wickets in 54 innings at an average of 42.86, and Gus Miller, who has scored 432 runs in 17 innings at an average of 36. 

Somerset Team Form 

Somerset has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Josh Shaw, who holds 35 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 41.05, and Savin Perera, who has scored 193 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.60. 

Northamptonshire vs Somerset

List a

County Ground in Northampton, null

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Northamptonshire

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1.81
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Somerset

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1.99

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Batters 

Nathan McSweeney will be a key batsman for Northamptonshire in the next game. He has been able to score 1399 runs in 37 innings at an average of 41.14. 

Tom Lammonby will be a key batsman for Somerset in the next game. He has been able to score 721 runs for the team in 16 innings at an average of 45.06. 

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers 

Yuzvendra Chahal will be a key bowler for Northamptonshire in the next game. He has been able to take 235 wickets in 143 innings at an average of 25.45. 

Migael Pretorius will be a key bowler for Somerset in the next game. He has managed to take 71 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 27.92.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Northamptonshire will win. Northamptonshire has been strong against Somerset in recent head-to-head encounters.
Compare Odds:Somerset to Win - 1.99
Northamptonshire to Win - 1.81
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