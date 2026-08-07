Northamptonshire vs Somerset England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction NOR 52 % Chance of Winning SOM 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next game in Group A of the England Domestic One-Day Cup will be intense, as it features Northamptonshire going against Somerset. This match will be played on 9 August at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Northampton. Northamptonshire will be heading to this game eager to secure a win by taking the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Somerset will be eager to continue its winning streak against Northamptonshire in the next game.

Who will win? Northamptonshire Somerset Vote 0 votes

Facts: Northamptonshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Somerset, losing the other two.

Nathan McSweeney, from Northamptonshire, has scored 1399 runs in 37 innings at an average of 41.14.

Migael Pretorius, from Somerset, holds 71 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 27.92.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire will enter the next game against Somerset with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Somerset, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 1399 runs in 37 innings at an average of 41.14, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds 235 wickets in 143 innings at an average of 25.45. On the other hand, Somerset will be eager to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Tom Lammonby, who has scored 721 runs in 16 innings at an average of 45.06, and Migael Pretorius, who holds 71 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 27.92.

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 52%

Somerset Chances of Winning: 48%

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Northamptonshire seems to have found its rhythm back in this tournament. Still, the team holds more losses than wins in the matches it has played so far. However, the upcoming match against Somerset comes as an opportunity to continue its winning momentum. Their record over Somerset has been strong, and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as George Bartlett, who has scored 1388 runs in 50 innings at an average of 32.27, and Stuart van der Merwe, who has scored 211 runs in 5 innings at an average of 52.75. Raphael Weatherall has been able to take 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 31.45.

On the other hand, Somerset had a good start to the campaign but it has been affected with recent losses. The team has shown similar performances to Northamptonshire, which makes their upcoming match even more intense. Now in the next game, they will be eager to secure another win over Northamptonshire, as their record over them has been strong in the last two games. They have batsmen such as Joshua Thomas, who has scored 574 runs in 25 innings at an average of 31.88, and Lewis Goldsworthy, who has scored 1774 runs in 44 innings at an average of 44.35. Jake Ball has been able to take 138 wickets in 101 innings at an average of 32.15.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

The match between Northamptonshire and Somerset will be played at Northamptonshire’s home-ground, which is the County Ground. This venue has hosted a total of 8 ODIs, out of which 4 games have been won by the team batting first, and 3 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 193, but it falls to 156 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Northamptonshire and Somerset could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 42% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 42% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Northamptonshire and Somerset Player List

Team Form

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has been able to regain its winning momentum ahead of the next game. The team still holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Luke Procter, who holds 45 wickets in 54 innings at an average of 42.86, and Gus Miller, who has scored 432 runs in 17 innings at an average of 36.

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Josh Shaw, who holds 35 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 41.05, and Savin Perera, who has scored 193 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.60.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset List a County Ground in Northampton, null Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Batters

Nathan McSweeney will be a key batsman for Northamptonshire in the next game. He has been able to score 1399 runs in 37 innings at an average of 41.14.

Tom Lammonby will be a key batsman for Somerset in the next game. He has been able to score 721 runs for the team in 16 innings at an average of 45.06.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal will be a key bowler for Northamptonshire in the next game. He has been able to take 235 wickets in 143 innings at an average of 25.45.

Migael Pretorius will be a key bowler for Somerset in the next game. He has managed to take 71 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 27.92.