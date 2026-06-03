Rich11 is one of the newest betting and casino platforms you can explore in India. It is new to the Indian market and has a feature-rich app for Android and iOS users. If you like sports betting or casino games, Rich11 runs on a slick mobile platform, so we can assure you that you will have a brilliant experience. We have put together a step-by-step guide on how to download and install the Rich11 app on your device.
The Rich11 mobile app is totally free to use and offers so many options. You can bet on a variety of popular sports, casino games, live casino games, slots, and everything is available in a safe and licensed environment. If you're new to betting or a seasoned player, the app as a whole works well, flows nicely, and the ease of navigation is quick and simple.
Parameter
Information
Developer
Rich11 Entertainment Pvt. Ltd
License Issuer
Curaçao eGaming
App Version
5.3.1
Last Updated
August 18, 2026
Installation Source
Official website only (not available on Google Play)
APK File Size
52 MB
Installed Client Size
130 MB
Supported OS
Android 6.0+, iOS 12.0+
Interface Language
English, Hindi
Welcome Bonus
5% Deposit Bonus
24/7 Customer Service
Yes (via live chat and e-mail)
Bonus for Using Rich11 Mobile App
The mobile app has many Rich11 bonuses, including some that can only be redeemed there. Also, all the standard bonuses can be redeemed using the Rich11 mobile application effortlessly. Below is a summary of the main available bonuses. We will now go through all of them in more detail.
Bonuses
Bonus
Description
USDT 10% Deposit Bonus
10% on every USDT deposit, 2x wagering, no limit, credited in 1 hour
Bank Transfer 6% Bonus
6% bonus on deposits over 1,000 INR, 2x wagering
Weekly LossBack
5% cashback on weekly losses up to 3,000 INR, 8x wagering
Deposit Bonus
5% bonus on the deposit. Available twice a day
Comeback Bonus
10% deposit bonus. The minimum amount you need to deposit to obtain a bonus is 1,000 INR
Lucky Wheel
Spin the Lucky Wheel and get the opportunity to win the prizes such as 999,999 INR or iPhone 16 Pro
USDT 10% Deposit Bonus
Get an additional 10% on all deposits using USDT. There is no maximum limit, and the bonus will automatically be credited within 1 hour. To withdraw any winnings from the bonus, you must wager the bonus amount at least twice.
Bank Transfer 6% Bonus
When you deposit over 1,000 INR via bank transfer, you’ll earn a 6% bonus, which has a 2x wagering turnover before you can withdraw. It’s a nice benefit for larger deposits made through traditional banking.
Weekly LossBack
Get 5% cashback on your weekly net loss up to a cap of 3,000 INR. This bonus will help you recover your losses and comes with a 8x wagering first as requirement before the cashback can be withdrawn.
Deposit Bonus
Take a 5% bonus on your deposit, available twice daily. This is a regular top-up reward with simple conditions that can help increase your balance.
Comeback Bonus
Get a 10% bonus when you come back to the platform with a new deposit of 1,000 INR or more. It is perfect for a returning player, as it can help you get back and starting playing again.
Lucky Wheel
Spin the Lucky Wheel for your chance to win prizes including, up to 999,999 INR or a brand new iPhone 16 Pro. Each spin will cost you 5 tickets. Tickets can be acquired through deposits. You will also receive 1 free spin ticket per day just for logging in. Again, all winnings of the lucky wheel are subject to a 5x wagering requirement prior to withdrawal.
How to Install Rich11 App (APK) on Android
To download Rich11 app for Android, you should follow these steps.
1
Click on “Download App”
Find this button on the page and click on it, you will be taken to the official rich11 site.
Select the iOS version of the app from the download section.
3
Install Profile
Follow the on-screen instructions to allow the app to install via profile.
4
Trust the Developer
Go to Settings, open “General”, then “Device Management,” and trust the Rich11 developer profile.
System Requirements for Rich11 App
System Requirements
Platform
OS Version
RAM
Storage
Android
Android 7.0+
2 GB+
70 MB+
iOS
iOS 12.0 or later
2 GB+
70 MB+
Most popular supported devices:
Samsung Galaxy A12, M13;
Redmi Note 10, Note 12;
iPhone 8 and newer;
Realme Narzo series.
Advantages and Disadvantages of the Rich11 Mobile Application
Here is a brief overview of the advantages and disadvantages of the Rich11 mobile application:
Pros
Cons
✅Fast and user-friendly interface
❌Requires manual APK install (Android)
✅Supports multiple Indian payment methods (UPI, bank transfers, cryptocurrencies)
❌Verification takes some time
✅24/7 support
✅Application supported both on iOS and Android
Account Creation and Verification
To start using Rich11 app, you must register first. To find out how to do this, see the instructions below:
Click on the “Join Now” button.
Fill all the required information.
Verify your phone number.
Click “Create New Account” button to finish account creation.
To verify your account:
Go to “My profile” and open “Verification” tab.
Upload photos of your valid documents (ID, driver’s license, utility bill).
Wait for approval.
Features of the Rich11 Mobile App
The Rich11 app has been designed to deliver maximum functionality and convenience for users. Here is what you get with the Rich11 App:
Live-streaming of sports events;
OTP instant login;
Real-time match updates;
One application for casino and sports betting;
Live support at any time of day or night;
Easy to navigate application;
Secure wallet system;
Multi-language options.
Rich11 Mobile App Sportsbook for Online Betting
With the sports section of Rich11, you can place bets on 30 different sports - everything from local Indian matches to international tournaments. If you love sports, Rich11 has something for you.
Cricket
Cricket is by far the most favored sporting activity on the Rich11 app, especially among Indian users. Users can bet on big events, such as IPL, ICC World Cup, and the Ranji Trophy. Users can choose from betting options like, who will win the match, or bet on player performance.
Football
Football fans will appreciate the extensive options that Rich11 offers for betting. There are odds for the major leagues and tournaments, including UEFA Champions League, English Premier League (EPL) and Indian Super League (ISL). You can place bets on the match outcome, total goals, first goalscorer, and many more markets.
Tennis
Rich11 offers a wide range of betting options for Tennis on both men's and women's ATP and WTA circuits, plus the four Grand Slams (Wimbledon, US Open, French Open, Australian Opens). Betting options include: match-winner, set scores, total games played.
How to Place a Bet on Rich11 App?
To place a bet on the Rich11 app:
1
Open Mobile App
Launch the app and log in.
2
Navigate to Your Preferred Betting Section
Choose the “Sports” section
3
Choose a Sport of Interest
Choose the sport you are interested in. You can select from popular options like:
Cricket;
Football;
Tennis;
Kabaddi;
Basketball.
4
Select a Game or Match for Betting
Pick the event you want to bet on.
5
Explore Betting Options and Place Your Bet
Choose from various odds and markets like:
Match Winner;
Over/Under;
Player Performance.
Enter your stake in the bet slip and confirm your bet.
Popular Rich11 Casino Games in Mobile App
The Rich11 casino section has a wide variety of games popular among Indian players. Whether you're into spinning slots or playing live with real dealers, there's something for everyone. You can check the Rich11 casino review of the most popular games of which section on the platform.
Popular Casino Games in Mobile App
Section
Popular Games
RTP
Live Casino
Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Baccarat, Roulette
96 – 98%
Slots
Book of Dead, Starburst, Mega Moolah
94 – 97%
Table Games
Blackjack, Poker, Roulette Pro
95 – 99%
Comparison: Mobile App vs Mobile Website
Both options offer full access to features, but the app has some performance advantages. Also, with the Rich11 mobile application, you can get access to the platform even if you are not home.
Comparison
Feature
Mobile Application
Web Version
Speed
Fast
Moderate
Installation
Required
No installation
Notifications
Push enabled
Not available
Takes up memory
Yes
No
Live Streaming
Yes
Yes
Payment Options in Rich11 App
Rich11 provides a suited and available payment methods commonly used across India, allowing you to easily and securely manage your money. Whether you prefer banking transfers, or paying through digital wallets, the app has you covered.
Payment Options
Payment Method
Type
Processing Time
UPI
Deposit/Withdraw
Up to 15 minutes
Bank Transfer
Deposit/Withdraw
Up to 24 hours
Crypto
Deposit/Withdraw
Instant
You can access all profiled listed and processed payment methods through the app for smooth and efficient payments for all your gaming requirements.
Deposit Method for India
Within the Rich11 app you can deposit funds easily, without paying any hidden commission and with quick processing.
UPI - Min: 100 INR. Max: 50,000 INR. No commission. Time: up to 15 minutes;
Bank Transfer - Min: 500 INR. Max: 100,000 INR. Your bank can take a small commission. Time: up to 24 hours;
Choose payment method and amount you want to deposit.
Follow the instructions on the screen and confirm your payment.
Withdrawal Method
Withdrawing from the Rich11 app is quick and fee-free. Choose the best method for your needs:
UPI - Min: 500 INR. Max: 50,000 INR. No commission. Time: up to 2 hours;
Bank Transfer - Min: 1,000 INR. Max: 100,000 INR. Your bank may charge a small fee. Time: 1 – 3 days;
Cryptocurrency - Min: 2,000 INR. Max: 500,000 INR. No commission. Time: within 1 hour.
To withdraw your winnings:
Login to your personal account.
Open “Withdrawal” section.
Choose the withdrawal option and amount you want to withdraw.
Follow the instructions on the screen.
Our Final Opinion
After experiencing the Rich11 India mobile app, it’s clear it has been designed for an Indian audience looking to wager on sports or play games in the casino. The app is fast, easy to use, and works on Android and iOS devices. This app covers many sports, including cricket, football, and tennis, and also has quite a robust casino section, so there's something for everyone who likes to wager. It provides strong bonuses, particularly for USDT and bank deposits, and there's online support available 24/7. Although, it is still new in the Indian betting industry and could improve in some areas. In the end of this Rich11 review, we can say that it is a good, trusted, and fun mobile betting and casino app.
FAQ
Is the Rich11 Sports Betting App Legal?
Yes, it has a Curaçao eGaming License and accepts users from India.
Can I log in to the Mobile App if I Registered on a PC?
Yes, just use the same credentials.
Mobile Application does not Work After Installation?
Restart your device and check for the latest version. Also, check whether your device meets the system requirements.
How to Update the Rich11 App to the Latest Version?
Visit the website and re-download the latest APK or iOS version.
Is it Possible to Use the Rich11 Without Registration?
No, you must register to access all features.
Why can't I Install the Rich11 APK on my Phone?
You need to enable installations from unknown sources in settings before installation.
How to Recover my Rich11 Account Password?
Use the “Forgot Password” option in the login section.
Can I Make a Withdrawal by Phone?
Yes, withdrawals are fully available on the Rich11 mobile app.
Do I Get a Bonus Without Making a Deposit?
Most bonuses on the platform require a deposit. Read the bonus rules before activating it.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.