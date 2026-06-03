2022

Rich11 Mobile App for Android (APK) & iOS – Latest Version 2026

Rich11

App:

4.5

★★★★★

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Rich11

Rich11 is one of the newest betting and casino platforms you can explore in India. It is new to the Indian market and has a feature-rich app for Android and iOS users. If you like sports betting or casino games, Rich11 runs on a slick mobile platform, so we can assure you that you will have a brilliant experience. We have put together a step-by-step guide on how to download and install the Rich11 app on your device.

Welcome bonus

Not available

Promocode:

No promo

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About Rich11 App

The Rich11 mobile app is totally free to use and offers so many options. You can bet on a variety of popular sports, casino games, live casino games, slots, and everything is available in a safe and licensed environment. If you're new to betting or a seasoned player, the app as a whole works well, flows nicely, and the ease of navigation is quick and simple.

Rich11 App interfaceRich11 App interfaceRich11 App interface
Parameter Information
Developer
Rich11 Entertainment Pvt. Ltd
License Issuer
Curaçao eGaming
App Version
5.3.1
Last Updated August 18, 2026
Installation Source
Official website only (not available on Google Play)
APK File Size 52 MB
Installed Client Size 130 MB
Supported OS
Android 6.0+, iOS 12.0+
Interface Language English, Hindi
Welcome Bonus
5% Deposit Bonus
24/7 Customer Service
Yes (via live chat and e-mail)

Bonus for Using Rich11 Mobile App

The mobile app has many Rich11 bonuses, including some that can only be redeemed there. Also, all the standard bonuses can be redeemed using the Rich11 mobile application effortlessly. Below is a summary of the main available bonuses. We will now go through all of them in more detail.

Bonuses

Bonus

Description

USDT 10% Deposit Bonus

10% on every USDT deposit, 2x wagering, no limit, credited in 1 hour

Bank Transfer 6% Bonus

6% bonus on deposits over 1,000 INR, 2x wagering

Weekly LossBack

5% cashback on weekly losses up to 3,000 INR, 8x wagering

Deposit Bonus

5% bonus on the deposit. Available twice a day

Comeback Bonus

10% deposit bonus. The minimum amount you need to deposit to obtain a bonus is 1,000 INR

Lucky Wheel

Spin the Lucky Wheel and get the opportunity to win the prizes such as 999,999 INR or iPhone 16 Pro

USDT 10% Deposit Bonus

Get an additional 10% on all deposits using USDT. There is no maximum limit, and the bonus will automatically be credited within 1 hour. To withdraw any winnings from the bonus, you must wager the bonus amount at least twice.

Bank Transfer 6% Bonus

When you deposit over 1,000 INR via bank transfer, you’ll earn a 6% bonus, which has a 2x wagering turnover before you can withdraw. It’s a nice benefit for larger deposits made through traditional banking.

Weekly LossBack

Get 5% cashback on your weekly net loss up to a cap of 3,000 INR. This bonus will help you recover your losses and comes with a 8x wagering first as requirement before the cashback can be withdrawn.

Deposit Bonus

Take a 5% bonus on your deposit, available twice daily. This is a regular top-up reward with simple conditions that can help increase your balance.

Comeback Bonus

Get a 10% bonus when you come back to the platform with a new deposit of 1,000 INR or more. It is perfect for a returning player, as it can help you get back and starting playing again.

Lucky Wheel

Spin the Lucky Wheel for your chance to win prizes including, up to 999,999 INR or a brand new iPhone 16 Pro. Each spin will cost you 5 tickets. Tickets can be acquired through deposits. You will also receive 1 free spin ticket per day just for logging in. Again, all winnings of the lucky wheel are subject to a 5x wagering requirement prior to withdrawal.

How to Install Rich11 App (APK) on Android

To download Rich11 app for Android, you should follow these steps.

1

Click on “Download App”

Find this button on the page and click on it, you will be taken to the official rich11 site.

Download
Find this button on the page and click on it, you will be taken to the official rich11 site.
2

Click Download Button

Click Download Button on Rich11 website.
3

Download APK

The site will redirect you and automatically download the Rich11 APK file.

The site will redirect you and automatically download the Rich11 APK file.
4

Enable Installation

Go to your phone settings and allow installations from unknown sources.

Go to your phone settings and allow installations from unknown sources.
5

Install the APK

After successful download Rich11 APK, tap the file to begin installation.

After successful download Rich11 APK, tap the file to begin installation.

How to Install Rich11 App on iOS

Also, you can use Rich11 app on iOS devices.

1

Visit Website

Use Safari to open the official Rich11 website on your iPhone.

Go to website
Visit Rich11 Website.
2

Tap “App Download”

Select the iOS version of the app from the download section.

Select the iOS version of the app from the download section on Rich11 website.
3

Install Profile

Follow the on-screen instructions to allow the app to install via profile.

Follow the on-screen instructions to allow the app to install via profile.
4

Trust the Developer

Go to Settings, open “General”, then “Device Management,” and trust the Rich11 developer profile.

Go to Settings, open “General”, then “Device Management,” and trust the Rich11 developer profile.

System Requirements for Rich11 App

System Requirements

Platform

OS Version

RAM

Storage

Android

Android 7.0+

2 GB+

70 MB+

iOS

iOS 12.0 or later

2 GB+

70 MB+

Most popular supported devices:

  • Samsung Galaxy A12, M13;
  • Redmi Note 10, Note 12;
  • iPhone 8 and newer;
  • Realme Narzo series.

Advantages and Disadvantages of the Rich11 Mobile Application

Here is a brief overview of the advantages and disadvantages of the Rich11 mobile application:

Pros Cons
✅Fast and user-friendly interface ❌Requires manual APK install (Android)
✅Supports multiple Indian payment methods (UPI, bank transfers, cryptocurrencies) ❌Verification takes some time
✅24/7 support
✅Application supported both on iOS and Android

Account Creation and Verification

To start using Rich11 app, you must register first. To find out how to do this, see the instructions below:

  1. Click on the “Join Now” button.
  2. Fill all the required information.
  3. Verify your phone number.
  4. Click “Create New Account” button to finish account creation.

To verify your account:

  1. Go to “My profile” and open “Verification” tab.
  2. Upload photos of your valid documents (ID, driver’s license, utility bill).
  3. Wait for approval.

Features of the Rich11 Mobile App

The Rich11 app has been designed to deliver maximum functionality and convenience for users. Here is what you get with the Rich11 App:

  • Live-streaming of sports events;
  • OTP instant login;
  • Real-time match updates;
  • One application for casino and sports betting;
  • Live support at any time of day or night;
  • Easy to navigate application;
  • Secure wallet system;
  • Multi-language options.

Rich11 Mobile App Sportsbook for Online Betting

With the sports section of Rich11, you can place bets on 30 different sports - everything from local Indian matches to international tournaments. If you love sports, Rich11 has something for you.

Cricket

Cricket is by far the most favored sporting activity on the Rich11 app, especially among Indian users. Users can bet on big events, such as IPL, ICC World Cup, and the Ranji Trophy. Users can choose from betting options like, who will win the match, or bet on player performance.

Football

Football fans will appreciate the extensive options that Rich11 offers for betting. There are odds for the major leagues and tournaments, including UEFA Champions League, English Premier League (EPL) and Indian Super League (ISL). You can place bets on the match outcome, total goals, first goalscorer, and many more markets.

Tennis

Rich11 offers a wide range of betting options for Tennis on both men's and women's ATP and WTA circuits, plus the four Grand Slams (Wimbledon, US Open, French Open, Australian Opens). Betting options include: match-winner, set scores, total games played.

How to Place a Bet on Rich11 App?

To place a bet on the Rich11 app:

1

Open Mobile App

Launch the app and log in.

Open Rich11 Mobile App.
2

Navigate to Your Preferred Betting Section

Choose the “Sports” section

Navigate to Your Preferred Betting Section on Rich11 application.
3

Choose a Sport of Interest

Choose the sport you are interested in. You can select from popular options like:

  • Cricket;
  • Football;
  • Tennis;
  • Kabaddi;
  • Basketball.
Choose a Sport of Interest on Rich11 App.
4

Select a Game or Match for Betting

Pick the event you want to bet on.

Select a Game or Match for Betting on Rich11 App.
5

Explore Betting Options and Place Your Bet

Choose from various odds and markets like:

  • Match Winner;
  • Over/Under;
  • Player Performance.
Explore Betting Options and Place Your Bet on Rich11 App.

Enter your stake in the bet slip and confirm your bet.

Popular Rich11 Casino Games in Mobile App

The Rich11 casino section has a wide variety of games popular among Indian players. Whether you're into spinning slots or playing live with real dealers, there's something for everyone. You can check the Rich11 casino review of the most popular games of which section on the platform.

Popular Casino Games in Mobile App

Section

Popular Games

RTP

Live Casino

Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Baccarat, Roulette

96 – 98%

Slots

Book of Dead, Starburst, Mega Moolah

94 – 97%

Table Games

Blackjack, Poker, Roulette Pro

95 – 99%

Comparison: Mobile App vs Mobile Website

Both options offer full access to features, but the app has some performance advantages. Also, with the Rich11 mobile application, you can get access to the platform even if you are not home.

Comparison

Feature

Mobile Application

Web Version

Speed

Fast

Moderate

Installation

Required

No installation

Notifications

Push enabled

Not available

Takes up memory

Yes

No

Live Streaming

Yes

Yes

Payment Options in Rich11 App

Rich11 provides a suited and available payment methods commonly used across India, allowing you to easily and securely manage your money. Whether you prefer banking transfers, or paying through digital wallets, the app has you covered.

Payment Options

Payment Method

Type

Processing Time

UPI

Deposit/Withdraw

Up to 15 minutes

Bank Transfer

Deposit/Withdraw

Up to 24 hours

Crypto

Deposit/Withdraw

Instant

You can access all profiled listed and processed payment methods through the app for smooth and efficient payments for all your gaming requirements.

Deposit Method for India

Within the Rich11 app you can deposit funds easily, without paying any hidden commission and with quick processing.

  • UPI - Min: 100 INR. Max: 50,000 INR. No commission. Time: up to 15 minutes;
  • Bank Transfer - Min: 500 INR. Max: 100,000 INR. Your bank can take a small commission. Time: up to 24 hours;
  • Crypto - Min: 100 INR. Max: 500,000 INR. No commission. Time: instant;

To make a deposit:

  1. Login to your account.
  2. Press the “Deposit” button.
  3. Choose payment method and amount you want to deposit.
  4. Follow the instructions on the screen and confirm your payment.

Withdrawal Method

Withdrawing from the Rich11 app is quick and fee-free. Choose the best method for your needs:

  • UPI - Min: 500 INR. Max: 50,000 INR. No commission. Time: up to 2 hours;
  • Bank Transfer - Min: 1,000 INR. Max: 100,000 INR. Your bank may charge a small fee. Time: 1 – 3 days;
  • Cryptocurrency - Min: 2,000 INR. Max: 500,000 INR. No commission. Time: within 1 hour.

To withdraw your winnings:

  1. Login to your personal account.
  2. Open “Withdrawal” section.
  3. Choose the withdrawal option and amount you want to withdraw.
  4. Follow the instructions on the screen.

Our Final Opinion

Our Final Opinion about Rich11 Application.

After experiencing the Rich11 India mobile app, it’s clear it has been designed for an Indian audience looking to wager on sports or play games in the casino. The app is fast, easy to use, and works on Android and iOS devices. This app covers many sports, including cricket, football, and tennis, and also has quite a robust casino section, so there's something for everyone who likes to wager. It provides strong bonuses, particularly for USDT and bank deposits, and there's online support available 24/7. Although, it is still new in the Indian betting industry and could improve in some areas. In the end of this Rich11 review, we can say that it is a good, trusted, and fun mobile betting and casino app.

FAQ

Is the Rich11 Sports Betting App Legal?

Yes, it has a Curaçao eGaming License and accepts users from India.

Can I log in to the Mobile App if I Registered on a PC?

Yes, just use the same credentials.

Mobile Application does not Work After Installation?

Restart your device and check for the latest version. Also, check whether your device meets the system requirements.

How to Update the Rich11 App to the Latest Version?

Visit the website and re-download the latest APK or iOS version.

Is it Possible to Use the Rich11 Without Registration?

No, you must register to access all features.

Why can't I Install the Rich11 APK on my Phone?

You need to enable installations from unknown sources in settings before installation.

How to Recover my Rich11 Account Password?

Use the “Forgot Password” option in the login section.

Can I Make a Withdrawal by Phone?

Yes, withdrawals are fully available on the Rich11 mobile app.

Do I Get a Bonus Without Making a Deposit?

Most bonuses on the platform require a deposit. Read the bonus rules before activating it.

Post Author

author image
Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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