Rich11 Mobile App for Android (APK) & iOS – Latest Version 2026

Rich11 App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP Rich11 Rich11 is one of the newest betting and casino platforms you can explore in India. It is new to the Indian market and has a feature-rich app for Android and iOS users. If you like sports betting or casino games, Rich11 runs on a slick mobile platform, so we can assure you that you will have a brilliant experience. We have put together a step-by-step guide on how to download and install the Rich11 app on your device. Welcome bonus Not available Promocode: No promo Join Rich11

About Rich11 App The Rich11 mobile app is totally free to use and offers so many options. You can bet on a variety of popular sports, casino games, live casino games, slots, and everything is available in a safe and licensed environment. If you're new to betting or a seasoned player, the app as a whole works well, flows nicely, and the ease of navigation is quick and simple. Parameter Information Developer Rich11 Entertainment Pvt. Ltd License Issuer Curaçao eGaming App Version 5.3.1 Last Updated August 18, 2026 Installation Source Official website only (not available on Google Play) APK File Size 52 MB Installed Client Size 130 MB Supported OS Android 6.0+, iOS 12.0+ Interface Language English, Hindi Welcome Bonus 5% Deposit Bonus 24/7 Customer Service Yes (via live chat and e-mail)

Bonus for Using Rich11 Mobile App The mobile app has many Rich11 bonuses, including some that can only be redeemed there. Also, all the standard bonuses can be redeemed using the Rich11 mobile application effortlessly. Below is a summary of the main available bonuses. We will now go through all of them in more detail. Bonuses Bonus Description USDT 10% Deposit Bonus 10% on every USDT deposit, 2x wagering, no limit, credited in 1 hour Bank Transfer 6% Bonus 6% bonus on deposits over 1,000 INR, 2x wagering Weekly LossBack 5% cashback on weekly losses up to 3,000 INR, 8x wagering Deposit Bonus 5% bonus on the deposit. Available twice a day Comeback Bonus 10% deposit bonus. The minimum amount you need to deposit to obtain a bonus is 1,000 INR Lucky Wheel Spin the Lucky Wheel and get the opportunity to win the prizes such as 999,999 INR or iPhone 16 Pro USDT 10% Deposit Bonus Get an additional 10% on all deposits using USDT. There is no maximum limit, and the bonus will automatically be credited within 1 hour. To withdraw any winnings from the bonus, you must wager the bonus amount at least twice. Bank Transfer 6% Bonus When you deposit over 1,000 INR via bank transfer, you’ll earn a 6% bonus, which has a 2x wagering turnover before you can withdraw. It’s a nice benefit for larger deposits made through traditional banking. Weekly LossBack Get 5% cashback on your weekly net loss up to a cap of 3,000 INR. This bonus will help you recover your losses and comes with a 8x wagering first as requirement before the cashback can be withdrawn. Deposit Bonus Take a 5% bonus on your deposit, available twice daily. This is a regular top-up reward with simple conditions that can help increase your balance. Comeback Bonus Get a 10% bonus when you come back to the platform with a new deposit of 1,000 INR or more. It is perfect for a returning player, as it can help you get back and starting playing again. Lucky Wheel Spin the Lucky Wheel for your chance to win prizes including, up to 999,999 INR or a brand new iPhone 16 Pro. Each spin will cost you 5 tickets. Tickets can be acquired through deposits. You will also receive 1 free spin ticket per day just for logging in. Again, all winnings of the lucky wheel are subject to a 5x wagering requirement prior to withdrawal.

How to Install Rich11 App (APK) on Android To download Rich11 app for Android, you should follow these steps. 1 Click on “Download App” Find this button on the page and click on it, you will be taken to the official rich11 site. Download 2 Click Download Button 3 Download APK The site will redirect you and automatically download the Rich11 APK file. 4 Enable Installation Go to your phone settings and allow installations from unknown sources. 5 Install the APK After successful download Rich11 APK, tap the file to begin installation.

How to Install Rich11 App on iOS Also, you can use Rich11 app on iOS devices. 1 Visit Website Use Safari to open the official Rich11 website on your iPhone. Go to website 2 Tap “App Download” Select the iOS version of the app from the download section. 3 Install Profile Follow the on-screen instructions to allow the app to install via profile. 4 Trust the Developer Go to Settings, open “General”, then “Device Management,” and trust the Rich11 developer profile.

System Requirements for Rich11 App System Requirements Platform OS Version RAM Storage Android Android 7.0+ 2 GB+ 70 MB+ iOS iOS 12.0 or later 2 GB+ 70 MB+ Most popular supported devices: Samsung Galaxy A12, M13;

Redmi Note 10, Note 12;

iPhone 8 and newer;

Realme Narzo series.

Advantages and Disadvantages of the Rich11 Mobile Application Here is a brief overview of the advantages and disadvantages of the Rich11 mobile application: Pros Cons ✅Fast and user-friendly interface ❌Requires manual APK install (Android) ✅Supports multiple Indian payment methods (UPI, bank transfers, cryptocurrencies) ❌Verification takes some time ✅24/7 support ✅Application supported both on iOS and Android

Account Creation and Verification To start using Rich11 app, you must register first. To find out how to do this, see the instructions below: Click on the “Join Now” button. Fill all the required information. Verify your phone number. Click “Create New Account” button to finish account creation. To verify your account: Go to “My profile” and open “Verification” tab. Upload photos of your valid documents (ID, driver’s license, utility bill). Wait for approval.

Features of the Rich11 Mobile App The Rich11 app has been designed to deliver maximum functionality and convenience for users. Here is what you get with the Rich11 App: Live-streaming of sports events;

OTP instant login;

Real-time match updates;

One application for casino and sports betting;

Live support at any time of day or night;

Easy to navigate application;

Secure wallet system;

Multi-language options.

Rich11 Mobile App Sportsbook for Online Betting With the sports section of Rich11, you can place bets on 30 different sports - everything from local Indian matches to international tournaments. If you love sports, Rich11 has something for you. Cricket Cricket is by far the most favored sporting activity on the Rich11 app, especially among Indian users. Users can bet on big events, such as IPL, ICC World Cup, and the Ranji Trophy. Users can choose from betting options like, who will win the match, or bet on player performance. Football Football fans will appreciate the extensive options that Rich11 offers for betting. There are odds for the major leagues and tournaments, including UEFA Champions League, English Premier League (EPL) and Indian Super League (ISL). You can place bets on the match outcome, total goals, first goalscorer, and many more markets. Tennis Rich11 offers a wide range of betting options for Tennis on both men's and women's ATP and WTA circuits, plus the four Grand Slams (Wimbledon, US Open, French Open, Australian Opens). Betting options include: match-winner, set scores, total games played.

How to Place a Bet on Rich11 App? To place a bet on the Rich11 app: 1 Open Mobile App Launch the app and log in. 2 Navigate to Your Preferred Betting Section Choose the “Sports” section 3 Choose a Sport of Interest Choose the sport you are interested in. You can select from popular options like: Cricket;

Football;

Tennis;

Kabaddi;

Basketball. 4 Select a Game or Match for Betting Pick the event you want to bet on. 5 Explore Betting Options and Place Your Bet Choose from various odds and markets like: Match Winner;

Over/Under;

Player Performance. Enter your stake in the bet slip and confirm your bet.

Popular Rich11 Casino Games in Mobile App The Rich11 casino section has a wide variety of games popular among Indian players. Whether you're into spinning slots or playing live with real dealers, there's something for everyone. You can check the Rich11 casino review of the most popular games of which section on the platform. Popular Casino Games in Mobile App Section Popular Games RTP Live Casino Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Baccarat, Roulette 96 – 98% Slots Book of Dead, Starburst, Mega Moolah 94 – 97% Table Games Blackjack, Poker, Roulette Pro 95 – 99%

Comparison: Mobile App vs Mobile Website Both options offer full access to features, but the app has some performance advantages. Also, with the Rich11 mobile application, you can get access to the platform even if you are not home. Comparison Feature Mobile Application Web Version Speed Fast Moderate Installation Required No installation Notifications Push enabled Not available Takes up memory Yes No Live Streaming Yes Yes

Payment Options in Rich11 App Rich11 provides a suited and available payment methods commonly used across India, allowing you to easily and securely manage your money. Whether you prefer banking transfers, or paying through digital wallets, the app has you covered. Payment Options Payment Method Type Processing Time UPI Deposit/Withdraw Up to 15 minutes Bank Transfer Deposit/Withdraw Up to 24 hours Crypto Deposit/Withdraw Instant You can access all profiled listed and processed payment methods through the app for smooth and efficient payments for all your gaming requirements. Deposit Method for India Within the Rich11 app you can deposit funds easily, without paying any hidden commission and with quick processing. UPI - Min: 100 INR. Max: 50,000 INR. No commission. Time: up to 15 minutes;

Bank Transfer - Min: 500 INR. Max: 100,000 INR. Your bank can take a small commission. Time: up to 24 hours;

Crypto - Min: 100 INR. Max: 500,000 INR. No commission. Time: instant; To make a deposit: Login to your account. Press the “Deposit” button. Choose payment method and amount you want to deposit. Follow the instructions on the screen and confirm your payment. Withdrawal Method Withdrawing from the Rich11 app is quick and fee-free. Choose the best method for your needs: UPI - Min: 500 INR. Max: 50,000 INR. No commission. Time: up to 2 hours;

Bank Transfer - Min: 1,000 INR. Max: 100,000 INR. Your bank may charge a small fee. Time: 1 – 3 days;

Cryptocurrency - Min: 2,000 INR. Max: 500,000 INR. No commission. Time: within 1 hour. To withdraw your winnings: Login to your personal account. Open “Withdrawal” section. Choose the withdrawal option and amount you want to withdraw. Follow the instructions on the screen.

Our Final Opinion After experiencing the Rich11 India mobile app, it’s clear it has been designed for an Indian audience looking to wager on sports or play games in the casino. The app is fast, easy to use, and works on Android and iOS devices. This app covers many sports, including cricket, football, and tennis, and also has quite a robust casino section, so there's something for everyone who likes to wager. It provides strong bonuses, particularly for USDT and bank deposits, and there's online support available 24/7. Although, it is still new in the Indian betting industry and could improve in some areas. In the end of this Rich11 review, we can say that it is a good, trusted, and fun mobile betting and casino app.