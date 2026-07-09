Middlesex vs Sussex T20 Blast Match Prediction
MID
42%
Chance of Winning
SUS
58%
Parimatch
T20
Merchant Taylors’ School Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Sussex has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex.
- Max Holden, from Middlesex, has scored 221 runs in 10 innings at an average of 22.10.
- Tymal Mills, from Sussex, holds 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 30.75.
Middlesex vs Sussex Chances of Winning
Sussex will enter the upcoming match against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Middlesex in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Daniel Hughes, who has scored 275 runs in 10 innings at an average of 30.55, and Tymal Mills, who holds 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 30.75. On the other hand, Middlesex will be eager to continue its winning streak. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Max Holden, who has scored 221 runs in 10 innings at an average of 22.10, and Luke Hollman, who holds 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 24.70.
- Middlesex Chances of Winning: 42%
- Sussex Chances of Winning: 58%
Middlesex vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Middlesex has finally started to perform well in the T20 Blast 2026. The team holds just 3 wins and 7 losses in the 10 matches it has played, as it now aims to end the campaign on a strong note. In the upcoming match against Sussex, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Luke Hollman, who has scored 194 runs in 10 innings at an average of 32.33, and Joshua de Caires, who has scored 155 runs in 8 innings at an average of 22.14. Tom Helm has taken 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 31.80.
On the other hand, Sussex has also not been able to do well in this tournament. Even after playing 10 games in this season, the team has managed to secure just 2 wins and lost the remaining 8 games. The next match against Middlesex might help them to win, as they have been strong against them in the previous matches. They have batsmen such as Harrison Ward, who has scored 220 runs in 7 innings at an average of 31.42, and Tom Alsop, who has scored 189 runs in 9 innings at an average of 23.62. Sean Hunt has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 18.50.
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Middlesex vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction
The match between Middlesex and Sussex will be played at Merchant Taylors' School Ground in Northwood, which gives the home-ground advantage to Middlesex. This venue is yet to host any T20I game, but it is known for offering a balance between both bat and ball. The new ball will be able to provide swing to the pacers, while batters will be able to score well once they settle. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match would choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Middlesex and Sussex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Middlesex and Sussex Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Boyle Matt
batsman
Hughes Daniel
batsman
Caires Joshua Michael De
batsman
Ward Harrison
batsman
Holden Max
batsman
Thomas George
batsman
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Leaning Jack
batsman
Alsop Tom
wicket keeper
Cracknell Joe
wicket keeper
Tear Charlie
wicket keeper
Hollman Luke
all rounder
Price Tom
batsman
Gohar Zafar
bowler
Carson Jack
bowler
Helm Tom
bowler
Briggs Danny
bowler
Sharma Naavya
no information yet
Hunt Sean Frank
bowler
Bo Cornwell Noah Bo
no information yet
Mills Tymal
bowler
Team Form
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex is now on a winning streak in this tournament. The team is now having two consecutive wins and three losses in its last five matches, as it aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Naavya Sharma, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.75, and Leus du Plooy, who has scored 179 runs in 10 innings at an average of 17.90.
Sussex Team Form
Sussex is not having a good time in the shortest format of the tournament. The team holds four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Danny Briggs, who holds 9 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 36.44, and James Coles, who has scored 157 runs in 6 innings at an average of 31.40.
Middlesex vs Sussex
T20
Merchant Taylors’ School Ground, null
Middlesex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sussex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Middlesex vs Sussex Top Batters
Max Holden is the highest run-scorer for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to score 221 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 22.10.
Daniel Hughes is the highest run-scorer for Sussex in this tournament. He has managed to score 275 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 30.55.
Middlesex vs Sussex Top Bowlers
Luke Hollman is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 24.70.
Tymal Mills is the leading wicket-taker for Sussex in this tournament. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in just 10 innings at an average of 30.75.
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