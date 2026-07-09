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Middlesex vs Sussex T20 Blast Match Prediction

MID

42%

Chance of Winning

SUS

58%

Parimatch

1.87
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T20

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

The upcoming match in the South Group of the T20 Blast has kept the fans excited, as it will be Middlesex going against Sussex. This match is all set to take place on 10 July at 9:30 PM IST at Merchant Taylors’ School Ground in Northwood. Middlesex is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Hampshire by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Sussex is heading to this game after losing its previous match against 8 wickets.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Sussex has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex.
  • Max Holden, from Middlesex, has scored 221 runs in 10 innings at an average of 22.10.
  • Tymal Mills, from Sussex, holds 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 30.75.

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Middlesex vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Sussex will enter the upcoming match against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Middlesex in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Daniel Hughes, who has scored 275 runs in 10 innings at an average of 30.55, and Tymal Mills, who holds 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 30.75. On the other hand, Middlesex will be eager to continue its winning streak. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Max Holden, who has scored 221 runs in 10 innings at an average of 22.10, and Luke Hollman, who holds 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 24.70.

  • Middlesex Chances of Winning: 42%
  • Sussex Chances of Winning: 58%

Middlesex vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Middlesex has finally started to perform well in the T20 Blast 2026. The team holds just 3 wins and 7 losses in the 10 matches it has played, as it now aims to end the campaign on a strong note. In the upcoming match against Sussex, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Luke Hollman, who has scored 194 runs in 10 innings at an average of 32.33, and Joshua de Caires, who has scored 155 runs in 8 innings at an average of 22.14. Tom Helm has taken 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 31.80.

On the other hand, Sussex has also not been able to do well in this tournament. Even after playing 10 games in this season, the team has managed to secure just 2 wins and lost the remaining 8 games. The next match against Middlesex might help them to win, as they have been strong against them in the previous matches. They have batsmen such as Harrison Ward, who has scored 220 runs in 7 innings at an average of 31.42, and Tom Alsop, who has scored 189 runs in 9 innings at an average of 23.62. Sean Hunt has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 18.50.

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Middlesex vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Middlesex and Sussex will be played at Merchant Taylors' School Ground in Northwood, which gives the home-ground advantage to Middlesex. This venue is yet to host any T20I game, but it is known for offering a balance between both bat and ball. The new ball will be able to provide swing to the pacers, while batters will be able to score well once they settle. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Middlesex and Sussex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny
55% Humidity
15° - 28° C Temperature
21 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
55% Humidity
15° - 28° C Temperature
21 kmph Wind Speed

Middlesex and Sussex Player List

Playing

MID
MID
SUS
SUS
First TeamSecond Team
Boyle Matt

batsman

Holden Max

batsman

Alsop Tom

wicket keeper

Cracknell Joe

wicket keeper

Tear Charlie

wicket keeper

Hollman Luke

all rounder

Price Tom

batsman

Helm Tom

bowler

Sharma Naavya

no information yet

Bo Cornwell Noah Bo

no information yet

Team Form

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex is now on a winning streak in this tournament. The team is now having two consecutive wins and three losses in its last five matches, as it aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Naavya Sharma, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.75, and Leus du Plooy, who has scored 179 runs in 10 innings at an average of 17.90.

Sussex Team Form

Sussex is not having a good time in the shortest format of the tournament. The team holds four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Danny Briggs, who holds 9 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 36.44, and James Coles, who has scored 157 runs in 6 innings at an average of 31.40.

Middlesex vs Sussex

T20

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground, null

Icon

Middlesex

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1.87
Icon

Sussex

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1.81

Middlesex vs Sussex Top Batters

Max Holden is the highest run-scorer for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to score 221 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 22.10.

Daniel Hughes is the highest run-scorer for Sussex in this tournament. He has managed to score 275 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 30.55.

Middlesex vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Luke Hollman is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 24.70.

Tymal Mills is the leading wicket-taker for Sussex in this tournament. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in just 10 innings at an average of 30.75.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Sussex will win. Sussex has been strong against Middlesex in recent head-to-head matches.
Compare Odds:Middlesex to Win - 1.87
Sussex to Win - 1.81
Best Bet
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