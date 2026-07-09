Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction
NOT
56%
Chance of Winning
LEI
44%
Parimatch
T20
Trent Bridge
Who will win?
Facts:
- Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.
- George Munsey, from Nottinghamshire, has scored 460 runs in 10 innings at an average of 65.71.
- Ben Green, from Leicestershire, has taken 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 32.70.
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning
Nottinghamshire will enter the next game against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will look at the next game as a chance to secure another win. They have players such as George Munsey, who has scored 460 runs in 10 innings at an average of 65.71, and Mohammad Ali, who holds 19 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 16.21. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be eager to regain its winning momentum. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Ashton Turner, who has scored 246 runs in 10 innings at an average of 27.33, and Ben Green, who holds 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 32.70.
- Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 56%
- Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 44%
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Nottinghamshire is standing tall in the North Group standings, holding the top spot for a long time. The team has played 10 games in this season, out of which they have managed to win 7 and lose 3. In the upcoming match against Leicestershire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Tom Moores, who has scored 242 runs in 10 innings at an average of 26.88, and Jack Haynes, who has scored 235 runs in 10 innings at an average of 23.50. George Linde has taken 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 24.
On the other hand, Leicestershire has not been able to do well in this tournament. The team holds just 3 wins and 7 losses in this season, giving just the opposite performance as Nottinghamshire. And the upcoming match against Nottinghamshire comes as another challenge for them, noting their record over them in the last few games. They have batsmen such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 243 runs in 9 innings at an average of 34.71, and Ben Cox, who has scored 206 runs in 10 innings at an average of 25.75. Rehan Ahmed has taken 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.50.
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Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire will be played at Trent Bridge, which gives the home-ground advantage to Nottinghamshire. This venue has hosted a total of 17 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 6 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 169, but it falls to 139 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Clarke Joe
wicket keeper
Eskinazi Stevie
batsman
Munsey George
batsman
Patel Rishi
batsman
Haynes Jack
batsman
Gumbs Sheridon
batsman
McCann Freddie
batsman
Turner Ashton
batsman
Moores Tom
wicket keeper
Cox Ben
wicket keeper
Linde George
all rounder
Evison Joey
all rounder
Howell Benny
all rounder
De Swardt Ruan
wicket keeper
Patterson-White Liam
bowler
Green Ben
all rounder
Stone Olly
bowler
Davey Josh
all rounder
Amir Mohammad
bowler
Hull Josh
bowler
Fernando Binura
bowler
Green Alex M
no information yet
Team Form
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds wins in all of its last five games, as it aims to extend its winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Mohammad Amir, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 26, and George Linde, who has scored 201 runs in 9 innings at an average of 28.71.
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire has been on a losing streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Liam Trevaskis, who holds 9 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 30, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 202 runs in 10 innings at an average of 20.20.
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire
T20
Trent Bridge, null
Nottinghamshire
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Leicestershire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters
George Munsey is leading the run-scoring charts for Nottinghamshire this season. He has managed to score 460 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 65.71.
Ashton Turner is the highest run-scorer for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has managed to score 246 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 27.33.
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers
Mohammad Ali is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire in this season. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 16.21.
Ben Green is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 32.70.
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