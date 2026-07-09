Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction NOT 56 % Chance of Winning LEI 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The North Group in the T20 Blast is about to have the much awaited clash, as it will be Nottinghamshire going against Leicestershire. This match will be played on 10 July at 11:00 PM IST at Trent Bridge. Nottinghamshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Durham by 2 runs. On the other hand, Leicestershire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Durham by 8 wickets. Can Leicestershire cause an upset in the upcoming match?

Who will win? Nottinghamshire Leicestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

George Munsey, from Nottinghamshire, has scored 460 runs in 10 innings at an average of 65.71.

Ben Green, from Leicestershire, has taken 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 32.70.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire will enter the next game against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will look at the next game as a chance to secure another win. They have players such as George Munsey, who has scored 460 runs in 10 innings at an average of 65.71, and Mohammad Ali, who holds 19 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 16.21. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be eager to regain its winning momentum. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Ashton Turner, who has scored 246 runs in 10 innings at an average of 27.33, and Ben Green, who holds 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 32.70.

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 44%

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Nottinghamshire is standing tall in the North Group standings, holding the top spot for a long time. The team has played 10 games in this season, out of which they have managed to win 7 and lose 3. In the upcoming match against Leicestershire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Tom Moores, who has scored 242 runs in 10 innings at an average of 26.88, and Jack Haynes, who has scored 235 runs in 10 innings at an average of 23.50. George Linde has taken 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 24.

On the other hand, Leicestershire has not been able to do well in this tournament. The team holds just 3 wins and 7 losses in this season, giving just the opposite performance as Nottinghamshire. And the upcoming match against Nottinghamshire comes as another challenge for them, noting their record over them in the last few games. They have batsmen such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 243 runs in 9 innings at an average of 34.71, and Ben Cox, who has scored 206 runs in 10 innings at an average of 25.75. Rehan Ahmed has taken 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.50.

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Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire will be played at Trent Bridge, which gives the home-ground advantage to Nottinghamshire. This venue has hosted a total of 17 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 6 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 169, but it falls to 139 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 43% Humidity 16° - 32° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 43% Humidity 16° - 32° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire Player List

Team Form

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds wins in all of its last five games, as it aims to extend its winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Mohammad Amir, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 26, and George Linde, who has scored 201 runs in 9 innings at an average of 28.71.

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has been on a losing streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Liam Trevaskis, who holds 9 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 30, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 202 runs in 10 innings at an average of 20.20.

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Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

George Munsey is leading the run-scoring charts for Nottinghamshire this season. He has managed to score 460 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 65.71.

Ashton Turner is the highest run-scorer for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has managed to score 246 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 27.33.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Mohammad Ali is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire in this season. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 16.21.

Ben Green is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 32.70.