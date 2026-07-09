Kent vs Surrey T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction KEN 45 % Chance of Winning SUR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The clash of the titans is all set to take place in the South Group in the T20 Blast, as it will be Kent going against Surrey in the next game. This match will be played on 10 July at 11:00 PM IST at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Kent is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Hampshire by 19 runs. On the other hand, Surrey is heading to this game winning its previous match against Sussex by 8 wickets. Can Kent end its campaign on a strong note and keep their hopes alive for the playoffs?

Who will win? Kent Surrey Vote 0 votes

Facts: Surrey has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Kent, and lost the remaining two.

Sam Billings, from Kent, has scored 385 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.85.

Reece Topley, from Surrey, has taken 18 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 16.

Kent vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Surrey will enter the next game against Kent with a higher chance of winning. The team holds a strong record over Kent in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Richard Gleeson, who holds 18 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 16, and Jason Roy, who has scored 334 runs in 10 innings at an average of 37.11. On the other hand, Kent will be eager to secure a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage over Surrey, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Sam Billings, who has scored 356 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.85, and Matt Milnes, who holds 14 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 20.71.

Kent Chances of Winning: 45%

Surrey Chances of Winning: 55%

Kent vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kent had received a strong start in this tournament, but they were not able to continue the same. The team is now having 4 wins and 6 losses in the 10 games it has played, as it aims to secure a win in the upcoming match. Taking the home-ground advantage against Surrey, they will be looking to it as an opportunity to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Zak Crawley, who has scored 218 runs in 10 innings at an average of 24.22, and Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has scored 181 runs in 10 innings at an average of 18.10. Tom Rogers has managed to take 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 25.28.

On the other hand, Surrey has been one of the key performing teams in the T20 Blast. The team has managed to win 6 games out of the 10 this season, and lost the remaining 4. Since their record against Kent has been strong, the team will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Josh Philippe, who has scored 159 runs in 4 innings at an average of 53, and Dan Lawrence, who has scored 234 runs in 10 innings at an average of 46.80. Tom Lawes has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 16.44.

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Kent vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kent and Surrey will be played at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, which gives the home-ground advantage to Kent. This venue has hosted 4 T20Is, out of which 2 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 148, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kent and Surrey won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Sunny 65% 18° - 26° C 19 kmph

Mostly Sunny 65% 18° - 26° C 19 kmph

Kent and Surrey Player List

Team Form

Kent Team Form

Kent has not been able to perform well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Keith Dudgeon, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 26.42, and Harry Finch, who has scored 164 runs in 7 innings at an average of 27.33.

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has regained its winning momentum right before heading to its match against Kent. The team is now having three wins and just two losses in its last five matches, as it aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Yousef Majid, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 28, and Ollie Pope, who has scored 193 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.57.

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Kent vs Surrey Top Batters

Sam Billings is standing tall as the highest run-scorer for Kent this season. He has managed to score 356 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 50.85.

Jason Roy is the highest run-scorer for Surrey in this tournament. He has managed to score 334 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 37.11.

Kent vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Matt Milnes has been the star with the ball for Kent in this tournament. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 20.71.

Reece Topley is holding his place as the leading wicket-taker for Surrey this season. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 16.