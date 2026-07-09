Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction WOR 48 % Chance of Winning GLO 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is set for another thrilling encounter in the Central & West Group, as it will be Worcestershire going against Gloucestershire. This match will be played on 8 July at 10:00 PM IST at County Ground in New Road. Worcestershire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Glamorgan by 15 runs. On the other hand, Gloucestershire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Warwickshire by 30 runs. Which one of these two teams could get its 7th win of the season?

Who will win? Worcestershire Gloucestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gloucestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Worcestershire.

Sikandar Raza, from Worcestershire, has scored 258 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36.85.

Marchant de Lange, from Gloucestershire, has taken 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 22.33.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Worcestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a winning streak against Worcestershire, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as D'Arcy Short, who has scored 368 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.88, and Marchant de Lange, who holds 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 22.33. On the other hand, Worcestershire will be keen to continue its winning streak. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables and secure another win. They have players such as Sikandar Raza, who has scored 258 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36.85, and Usama Mir, who holds 16 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 18.56.

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 48%

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 52%

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Worcestershire has been on a strong run in the current edition. The team holds 6 wins and 4 losses in the 10 games it has played, as it now aims to secure another win and get to the top in the standings. In the upcoming match against Gloucestershire, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to grab the win. They have batsmen such as Gareth Roderick, who has scored 227 runs in 9 innings at an average of 25.22, and Adam Hose, who has scored 237 runs in 10 innings at an average of 23.70. Matthew Waite has taken 13 wickets in just 9 innings at an average of 20.69.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire has also shown a similar performance like Worcestershire this season. The team has secured 6 wins and 4 losses in 10 games, as it aims to secure another win in the next match. Against Worcestershire, they have been victorious in the last three games, which might help them to get another win. They have batsmen such as Dawid Malan, who has scored 149 runs in 3 innings at an average of 74.50, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 221 runs in 9 innings at an average of 31.57. Matt Taylor has taken 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 27.22.

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Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Worcestershire and Gloucestershire will be played at County Ground in New Road, which gives the home-ground advantage to Worcestershire. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team bowling first. The first Innings average score at this venue stands at 148, but it increases to 151 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Worcestershire and Gloucestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 39% Humidity 17° - 34° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 39% Humidity 17° - 34° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Worcestershire and Gloucestershire Player List

Team Form

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has been on a winning streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three consecutive wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the streak in the next match. They have players such as Tom Taylor, who has taken 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 22.45, and Kashif Ali, who has scored 163 runs in 10 innings at an average of 16.30.

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire has not been able to secure consistent wins in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as D'Arcy Short, who holds 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 14.37, and Miles Hammond, who has scored 190 runs in 9 innings at an average of 21.11.

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Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Sikandar Raza is the highest run-scorer for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has been able to score 258 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 36.85.

D'Arcy Short is the key batsman for Gloucestershire in this season. He has been able to score 368 runs in just 10 innings at an average of 40.88.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Usama Mir is leading the wicket-taking charts for Worcestershire this season. He has managed to take 16 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 18.56.

Marchant de Lange is a key bowler for Gloucestershire in the next game. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 22.33.