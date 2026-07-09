Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction
WOR
48%
Chance of Winning
GLO
52%
Parimatch
T20
County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Gloucestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Worcestershire.
- Sikandar Raza, from Worcestershire, has scored 258 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36.85.
- Marchant de Lange, from Gloucestershire, has taken 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 22.33.
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning
Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Worcestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a winning streak against Worcestershire, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as D'Arcy Short, who has scored 368 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.88, and Marchant de Lange, who holds 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 22.33. On the other hand, Worcestershire will be keen to continue its winning streak. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables and secure another win. They have players such as Sikandar Raza, who has scored 258 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36.85, and Usama Mir, who holds 16 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 18.56.
- Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 48%
- Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 52%
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Worcestershire has been on a strong run in the current edition. The team holds 6 wins and 4 losses in the 10 games it has played, as it now aims to secure another win and get to the top in the standings. In the upcoming match against Gloucestershire, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to grab the win. They have batsmen such as Gareth Roderick, who has scored 227 runs in 9 innings at an average of 25.22, and Adam Hose, who has scored 237 runs in 10 innings at an average of 23.70. Matthew Waite has taken 13 wickets in just 9 innings at an average of 20.69.
On the other hand, Gloucestershire has also shown a similar performance like Worcestershire this season. The team has secured 6 wins and 4 losses in 10 games, as it aims to secure another win in the next match. Against Worcestershire, they have been victorious in the last three games, which might help them to get another win. They have batsmen such as Dawid Malan, who has scored 149 runs in 3 innings at an average of 74.50, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 221 runs in 9 innings at an average of 31.57. Matt Taylor has taken 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 27.22.
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Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Worcestershire and Gloucestershire will be played at County Ground in New Road, which gives the home-ground advantage to Worcestershire. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team bowling first. The first Innings average score at this venue stands at 148, but it increases to 151 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Worcestershire and Gloucestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Worcestershire and Gloucestershire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Malan Dawid
batsman
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Hammond Miles
batsman
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Scott Liam
all rounder
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Taylor Jack
batsman
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Taylor Tom
all rounder
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Mir Usama
bowler
Taylor Matt
bowler
Allison Ben
bowler
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Singh Fateh
bowler
Henry Hayes James Philip
bowler
Team Form
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire has been on a winning streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three consecutive wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the streak in the next match. They have players such as Tom Taylor, who has taken 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 22.45, and Kashif Ali, who has scored 163 runs in 10 innings at an average of 16.30.
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire has not been able to secure consistent wins in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as D'Arcy Short, who holds 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 14.37, and Miles Hammond, who has scored 190 runs in 9 innings at an average of 21.11.
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire
T20
County Ground, null
Worcestershire
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Gloucestershire
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Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters
Sikandar Raza is the highest run-scorer for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has been able to score 258 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 36.85.
D'Arcy Short is the key batsman for Gloucestershire in this season. He has been able to score 368 runs in just 10 innings at an average of 40.88.
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers
Usama Mir is leading the wicket-taking charts for Worcestershire this season. He has managed to take 16 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 18.56.
Marchant de Lange is a key bowler for Gloucestershire in the next game. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 22.33.
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