Durham vs Derbyshire T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction DUR 56 % Chance of Winning DER 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is set for another thrilling rematch in North Group, as it will be Durham going against Derbyshire in the next game. This match will be played on 10 July at 11:00 PM IST at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Durham is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Leicestershire by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Derbyshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Somerset by 27 runs.

Who will win? Durham Derbyshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Durham has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Derbyshire, and lost just one.

Nick Potts, from Derbyshire, has taken 14 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 23.85.

Alex Lees, from Durham, has scored 464 runs in 10 innings at an average of 46.40.

Durham vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Durham will enter the next game against Derbyshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Derbyshire and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Alex Lees, who has scored 464 runs in 10 innings at an average of 46.40, and Matthew Potts, who holds 17 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 18.11. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be eager to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances to come out victorious by turning the tables. They have players such as Aneurin Donald, who has scored 390 runs in 10 innings at an average of 39, and Nick Potts, who holds 14 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 23.85.

Durham Chances of Winning: 56%

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 44%

Durham vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Durham has managed to show some strong performances in the current season. The team holds 4th spot in the North Group with 4 wins and 6 losses in 10 matches. In the upcoming match against Derbyshire, they take the home-ground advantage and have also been strong against them in recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Graham Clark, who has scored 252 runs in 10 innings at an average of 28, and Colin Ackermann, who has scored 167 runs in 10 innings at an average of 23.85. Callum Parkinson has managed to take 16 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 16.50.

On the other hand, Derbyshire has not been able to do well in this season. The team has managed to secure just two wins and six losses in the 10 matches it has played this season, as the remaining two games ended in a tie. In the upcoming match against Durham, they will aim to regain the winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 338 runs in 10 innings at an average of 42.25, and Ross Whiteley, who has scored 266 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.25. Sufyan Moqim has managed to take 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.37.

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Durham vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Durham and Derbyshire will be played at Riverside Ground, which is the home-ground to Durham. This venue has hosted a total of 9 T20Is, out of which 3 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 6 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 137, but it falls to 125 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it is likely that the team winning toss in the next game would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Durham and Derbyshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 68% 16° - 25° C 13 kmph

Sunny 68% 16° - 25° C 13 kmph

Durham and Derbyshire Player List

Team Form

Durham Team Form

Durham has regained its winning momentum in the tournament. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Kasey Aldridge, who holds 13 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 22.84, and Ollie Robinson, who has scored 158 runs in 8 innings at an average of 22.57.

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has not been able to perform well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds no wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who holds 11 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 22.72, and Matthew Montgomery, who has scored 243 runs in 10 innings at an average of 30.37.

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Durham vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Alex Lees is the highest run-scorer for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to score 464 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 46.40.

Aneurin Donald is the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire in this season. He has managed to score 390 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 39.

Durham vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Matthew Potts is the leading wicket-taker for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 18.11.

Nick Potts is the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire in this tournament. He has been able to take 14 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 23.85.