SuperWin Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

SuperWin App: 1.6 ★★★★★ Download APP SuperWin Welcome to our comprehensive review of using the SuperWin mobile app for both Android (APK) and iOS devices. In this article, we'll walk you through the step-by-step instructions to access the SuperWin app, specifically designed for sports betting enthusiasts in India. Join us as we delve into the application’s features, promotions, and everything you need to know during the download process. Welcome bonus 350% up to INR 50,000 Promocode: No promo Join SuperWin

About SuperWin App First of all, What is a Super win app? SuperWin is an exhilarating mobile application that presents a diverse array of betting choices and online gaming adventures. Tailored for both Android and iOS devices, this app grants users convenient entry to sports betting, live casino games, and more, all from the comfort of their mobile devices. Here’s an overview of information regarding the Superwin app. Item Details Current Version 1.2 APK Filesize 10 Mb Installed Client Size 50 Mb Supported Operating Systems Android, iOS Cost of Loading Free License Curaçao No. 8048/JAZ Welcome Bonus 350% up to INR 50,000. Hindi Language Support No (Not specified) Deposit/Withdrawal Methods Multiple methods including Credit/Debit Cards, NetBanking, UPI, e-wallets, and Bank Transfers. Explore the SuperWin app to enjoy a wide range of gaming options and exciting features, all at your fingertips. The SuperWin app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, best pro kabaddi betting app and other mobile betting application ratings. Advantages and Disadvantages In the world of mobile gaming, the SuperWin app offers both advantages and disadvantages worth considering. Below, we present an overview of features: Advantages Disadvantages Enjoy gaming with a small deposit amount, making it accessible to a wide audience. The app is comparatively new in the market SuperWin offers substantial bonuses to enhance your gaming experience and boost your winnings. No support for Hindi Enhanced security with 2FA/3FA authentication options to protect your account. Occasional lags & bugs Offers best and competitive odds across sports Access a wide range of betting options, from sports to casino games. SuperWin App Functionality and Design The SuperWin app combines a user-friendly design with a range of features for a seamless mobile gaming experience. Have a look at Super win app features: User Interface: Navigate effortlessly through sports betting and casino gaming sections.

Live Betting: Enjoy real-time wagering on sports events as they unfold.

Casino Games: Access a diverse selection of casino games, including slots and table games.

Live Casino: Immerse yourself in live dealer games for an authentic casino experience.

Secure Transactions: Safely deposit and withdraw funds with secure payment methods.

Notifications: Receive updates on live events and promotions via push notifications.

Customer Support: Access customer support for assistance within the application.

SuperWin App for Android The SuperWin app for Android brings the excitement of sports betting and casino gaming directly to your mobile device. With its user-friendly interface and a wide array of features, this application is designed to provide a seamless and immersive gaming experience for Android users. Whether you're a sports enthusiast or a casino lover, the SuperWin apk has something for everyone, ensuring that you can enjoy your favourite games and betting options wherever you go. Explore the world of online gaming with the SuperWin Android app and elevate your gaming experience today. System Requirements for Android Before you dive into the exciting world of SuperWin Android App on your device, it's essential to ensure that your device meets the necessary system requirements to have the Superwin Apk. Below, we provide an overview of these requirements which are required to use Super win apk even on low-range Android devices: Requirement for Application Minimum Specifications Android Version Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher Processor Quad-core processor or higher RAM 2 GB RAM or more Storage Minimum 50 MB of available storage Internet Connection Stable internet connection Meeting these minimum specifications ensures that you can fully enjoy SuperWin's features and functionalities on your Android device without any performance issues. Supported Android Devices SuperWin's Android app has been tested to ensure a smooth operation on these devices commonly available in India. Here are some of the devices that have been tested with the SuperWin Android app: Samsung Galaxy S22 (Android 13)

OnePlus 9 Pro (Android 13)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (Android 12)

Realme Narzo 30 Pro (Android 11)

Oppo F19 Pro (Android 12)

Google Pixel 5 (Android 12)

Vivo V21e (Android 11)

Motorola Moto G Power (Android 10)

Asus ROG Phone 5 (Android 11)

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 (Android 11) The Superwin app on these devices ran smoothly and we did not encounter any issues whilst using it either.

Download SuperWin APK for Android If you're an Android user looking to enjoy the SuperWin app, follow this easy step-by-step-guide to download and install the APK on your device: 1 Enable Unknown Sources Go to your device's settings, navigate to the "Security" or "Privacy" section, and enable the "Unknown Sources" option. 2 Visit the Official Website Open your mobile browser and visit the official SuperWin website at https://super-win.com.in/. Go to website 3 Locate the APK Download Link Look for the "Download" or "Get the App" section on the website's homepage. 4 Download the APK Click on the provided link to start the APK download process. Download the app 5 Install As soon as the file gets downloaded, just open it to start the installation process. 6 Confirm Installation You may be prompted to confirm the installation. Click "Install" to proceed. 7 Register or Log In After installation, open the SuperWin app, and you can either sign up as a new user or login if you already have an account. Start Betting and Gaming: You're now ready to explore the world of sports betting and casino gaming on SuperWin. Enjoy the wide range of features and opportunities this app has to offer.

SuperWin App for iOS The SuperWin iOS application is also available for iOS users, providing a seamless and convenient way to enjoy sports betting and casino gaming on your Apple device. With the SuperWin app store for getting the app, you can access a wide range of sports events and casino games, all in the palm of your hand. Whether you're a fan of cricket, football, or casino classics, this app caters to your gaming preferences. Simply download it from the App Store, and you'll be on your way to an exciting gaming experience. Join the ranks of iOS users who have embraced the SuperWin app iOS for its user-friendly interface and thrilling gaming opportunities. System Requirements for iOS To use and ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience with the SuperWin app on your iOS device, it's essential to meet the following system requirements (low-end): Device Type Operating System Storage Space iPhone 6 and newer iOS 11 or later Minimum 150 MB iPad (all models) iOS 11 or later Minimum 150 MB Supported iOS Devices The SuperWin app has been tested and optimized for a wide range of iOS devices, ensuring smooth operation and availability on these devices. Whether you have an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, you can enjoy the SuperWin app on these iOS devices: iPhone 6 Series

iPhone 7 Series

iPhone 8 Series

iPhone X Series

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generation)

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone 15 Series

iPad (all models)

iPod Touch (6th and 7th generation)

Download SuperWin App for iOS Follow these easy steps or instructions for installation and easy process to download the SuperWin app on your iOS device and enjoy seamless sports betting and casino gaming on your iPhone or iPad: 1 Open the App Store Firstly, open the app store on your iOS device. 2 Search for SuperWin In the App Store's search bar, type "SuperWin" and hit "Search." 3 Locate the App Once the search results appear, find the SuperWin app in the list of results. It will be labeled with the SuperWin logo. 4 Download the App Tap on the SuperWin app icon, then click the "Download" button. Download the app 5 Install the App After the download is complete, the app will install on your device. 6 Open SuperWin Once the installation process is finished, the SuperWin app icon will appear on your home screen. 7 Log In or Register Enter your details if you are already registered. If you're new to SuperWin, follow the registration process to create your account. Go to website Start Betting and Playing: You're all set! You can now explore the wide range of sports betting options and casino games available on the SuperWin app and enjoy the exciting world of online gaming.

How to Update to the Latest Version 2026? Updating your SuperWin mobile app to the latest version in 2026 is crucial to ensure you have the best possible gaming experience. These updates not only bring exciting new features and improvements but also enhance security and fix any existing bugs. Here's why SuperWin apk latest version is necessary: Security Enhancements

Improved Performance

Bug Fixes

Access to New Features

Enhanced User Experience Steps to Update Your SuperWin App 2026: Check for Updates: Open the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android) on your mobile device.

Search for SuperWin: In the search bar, type "SuperWin" to find the app. You can also search for “Super win update” on Google.

Update Option: If an update is available, you'll see an "Update" button next to the SuperWin app. Tap on it.

Download and Install: The latest version of the app will begin downloading automatically. Once the download is complete, it will install on your device.

Accept Permissions: During the installation, you may be prompted to accept certain permissions. Review and approve these to ensure the app functions correctly.

Open SuperWin: Once the update is installed, open the SuperWin app, and you'll be ready to enjoy the latest features and improvements. Log in to your account and start betting on sports or playing casino games with the updated SuperWin app, offering you the best gaming experience in 2026.

How to Register in a SuperWin App? New user? Getting an account on the SuperWin mobile app is a straightforward process, allowing you to access all the exciting betting and gaming options. Follow these steps to create your account or sign up and access the Super Win Club: Download the App: Begin by downloading the SuperWin app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android) onto your mobile device.

Launch the App: Once the app is installed, open it by tapping on the SuperWin icon.

Sign-Up Option: On the app's home screen, you'll find a "Sign-Up" or "Register" button.

Fill in Your Details: You'll be prompted to fill in your personal information, including your name, date of birth, email address, and mobile number. Make sure to provide accurate information.

Password: Now, create a strong & secure password for your Superwin account.

Confirm Your Email: SuperWin may require you to confirm your email address for Login.

You will be registered on the Superwin platform as you click on the link and can start betting through the app. After successfully registering, use your email address and the password you created to log in to your SuperWin account through the mobile app.

Login to the SuperWin App Accessing your SuperWin account on the mobile app is a breeze. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you in Superwin app login: Launch the App: Start by opening the SuperWin mobile app on your Android or iOS device. Look for the app icon and tap to open it.

Enter Your Details: On the app's home screen, you'll find fields for your login details. Enter your registered email address and the password associated with your SuperWin account.

Tap the Login Button: After inputting your email and password, tap the "Login" or "Sign In" button to proceed.

How to Get a Bonus in SuperWin App? Unlocking a bonus for the first deposit in the SuperWin app is a simple process. Here's a step-by-step guide for new users to claim their welcome bonus: Download and Install: Begin by downloading the SuperWin mobile app on your Android or iOS device from the official source.

Login to Your Account: Launch the app and log in to your newly created SuperWin account using your email and password.

Make a Deposit: To qualify for the welcome bonus, you'll need to make your first deposit.

Enter Bonus Code (if applicable): Some bonuses may require a special bonus code during the deposit process.

Meet Bonus Requirements: Depending on the bonus terms, you may need to meet certain requirements, such as a minimum deposit amount. Claim Your Bonus: Once you've met the bonus criteria, your bonus funds will be credited to your SuperWin account. You can now use them to place bets on sports or enjoy casino games within the app. Welcome Bonus New users of the SuperWin app are greeted with a generous welcome bonus for the first deposit that enhances their betting and gaming experience. Here's an overview of the first deposit welcome bonus offerings within the app : Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms SuperWin Sports Betting 350% up to INR 50,000. INR 500 Bonus credited upon deposit. Second Deposit Bonus 50% of the second deposit. INR 500 Withdrawal is possible only after wagering. The wager is 50x. Free Bet Free bet up to INR 1000 - Register on Bookmaker Please note that the actual bonus amounts and specific terms and conditions may vary. Be sure to check the SuperWin app for the most up-to-date information regarding first bonuses and their requirements. Also, the user must have only one account. Wagering the Welcome Bonus After receiving the enticing welcome bonus on the SuperWin app, users should be aware of the wagering conditions they need to fulfill to withdraw any associated winnings. Here are the key terms for wagering the welcome bonus: The bonus amount must be wagered a specified number of times, usually indicated as a multiplier (e.g., 10x, 20x).

Only bets placed on eligible sports or casino games contribute towards meeting the wagering requirements.

There might be a time limit within which users must complete the wagering.

Users should carefully read the terms and conditions to understand the specific wagering rules associated with their bonus.

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App In the world of online betting, offers and promotions are vital for enhancing user experience and loyalty. On a similar note, Super Win offers lucrative bonuses to our users: Monthly Wallet Interest: Earn interest on your average wallet balance as a token of appreciation for your trust and loyalty.

Instant Deposit Bonus: New users receive an attractive deposit bonus, setting the stage for more rewards.

Referral Program: Share the excitement with friends and enjoy special referral bonuses for both you and your friend.

Hourly Rewards: Regular surprises with our unique hourly bonuses and gift cards.

Weekly Loss Compensation: Soften the impact of a tough week with our weekly loss back bonus.

Average Weekly Wallet Bonus: Consistent users benefit from bonuses based on their average weekly wallet balance.

Exclusive Promotions: Tailored promotions, from enhanced odds to event-based bonuses, keep things fresh and enticing.

How to Bet on Cricket Using the SuperWin App? Betting on cricket using the SuperWin app is a straightforward process. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to make a bet: Launch the SuperWin App: Open the SuperWin mobile app on your Android or iOS device.

Log in: In case you already have an account, enter the credentials and log in. If not, you can easily create a new account through the app.

Browse Cricket Matches: Navigate to the cricket section of the app to find a list of upcoming cricket matches and events.

Select a Match: Choose the cricket match you want to bet on from the available options.

Choose Your Bet Type: Explore the various betting options for the selected match, such as match-winner, top batsman, total runs, and more and select it.

Enter Your Stake: Specify the amount of money you want to wager on your chosen bet.

Confirm and Place Your Bet: Double-check your selections, review your stake, and confirm your bet. Once confirmed, your bet will be placed, and you'll receive a bet slip for reference. Which Cricket Could I Bet on? When using the SuperWin app for online cricket betting, you'll have a wide range of live cricket events and tournaments to choose from. Here are some of the cricket options you can bet on: IPL (Indian Premier League): Bet on one of the most popular T20 leagues in the world, featuring top international and Indian players.

Local Championships and Competitions: Explore local cricket championships and matches, allowing you to support your favourite regional teams.

International Championships: Place bets on international cricket championships, including the ICC Cricket World Cup and various bilateral series.

Indian Teams and Leagues: Bet on Indian cricket teams participating in both domestic and international competitions.

International Teams and Leagues: Extend your betting options to include matches and tournaments involving international teams from around the globe.

Online and Virtual Cricket: For a unique experience, you can also explore online and virtual cricket matches available for betting on the SuperWin app.

Other Available Sports for Betting In addition to cricket, the SuperWin app offers a wide variety of sports for betting, catering to diverse sports enthusiasts. You can bet on the following sports through the Super win mobile app: Football: Bet on top football leagues and tournaments from around the world, including the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and more.

Tennis: Place bets on major tennis events such as Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open.

Basketball: Explore basketball betting options with games from the NBA, EuroLeague, and other prominent leagues.

Hockey: Bet on ice hockey matches, including the NHL and international tournaments.

Esports: Dive into the world of competitive gaming and wager on popular esports titles like Dota 2, CS:GO, and League of Legends.

Volleyball: Bet on volleyball matches, including competitions like the FIVB World Championships.

Baseball: Place bets on baseball games from major leagues like MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

Golf: Wager on prestigious golf tournaments, including the Masters, US Open, and The Open Championship.

Rugby: Explore rugby betting options, covering events like the Rugby World Cup and Six Nations Championship.

Bet Types at SuperWin App SuperWin offers an array of betting choices to elevate your sports betting experience. These betting options encompass: Pre-Match Betting: Place bets before the event starts. Superwin offers extensive options, allowing you to analyze teams, players, and conditions for informed decisions.

Live Betting: Bet in real-time as the match unfolds, adjusting your wagers based on live events and player form.

Single Bets: Simple bets on a single event with clear odds and potential payouts.

System Bets: Combine multiple selections within a single ticket to spread your risk.

Parlay Bets: Link two or more wagers for amplified potential returns.

Specials and Prop Bets: Innovative options like "Who scores first?" or "How many yellow cards?" for added excitement.

Betting Options in SuperWin App Experience a wide range of betting options and features in the SuperWin app, designed to elevate your sports betting and casino entertainment. Here's what you can expect: Live Streaming Experience the thrill of live streaming within the SuperWin App, allowing you to watch your favourite matches and events in real-time. This feature provides valuable insights for in-play betting, enhancing your overall sports betting experience. Push Notifications Stay informed and never miss out on important updates with push notifications in the SuperWin App. Receive real-time alerts for match developments, exclusive promotions, and more, ensuring you're always in the know. Online Casino Games Delve into a world of online casino games within the SuperWin App. From a vast array of slots to classic table games and card games, you'll find entertainment to suit your preferences. Enjoy the convenience of casino gaming on your mobile device. Live Casino Immerse yourself in the excitement of a live casino experience through the SuperWin App. Interact with real dealers and play your favourite casino games in a live-streaming format, bringing the casino floor to your device. Cash-Out Take control of your bets with the cash-out feature in the SuperWin App. This functionality allows you to secure your winnings or minimize potential losses by cashing out your bets before the event's conclusion. Live Cricket Betting Engage in live cricket betting through the SuperWin App, offering in-play odds and wagering options on ongoing cricket matches. Stay connected to the action and make real-time bets as the game unfolds. Esports Betting Explore the world of esports and place bets on your favourite gaming events using the SuperWin App. Dive into the competitive gaming scene and enjoy a unique betting experience. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting Experience fast-paced action with virtual sports betting, including virtual cricket, available in the SuperWin App. Bet on virtual matches and enjoy instant results. Pre-Match Betting Predict outcomes and scores by placing pre-match bets in the SuperWin App. Explore a wide range of betting options and prepare your wagers before the event begins. Lucrative Offers SuperWin App users can access a variety of enticing bonuses and promotions designed to enhance their betting experience. Enjoy exclusive offers to boost your bankroll and increase your chances of winning. Multi-Betting Combine multiple bets into one with the multi-betting feature in the SuperWin App. This allows you to create accumulators and potentially increase your winnings by betting on multiple outcomes. Live Match Statistics Stay informed with real-time match statistics available in the SuperWin App. Access vital data and insights to make informed betting decisions while enjoying live sports action.

SuperWin Casino App Experience the thrill of the SuperWin online Casino with the dedicated casino app for the gambling fans. Immerse yourself in a world of online casino games, tailored for gambling fans. Here's how you can SuperWin Casino app download on your Android device: Visit the SuperWin Website: Open your mobile browser and visit the official SuperWin website.

Access the Casino Section: Once on the website, navigate to the casino section by clicking on the "Casino" tab or button.

Locate the App Download: Look for a prominent link or button that offers the SuperWin Casino app download for Android.

Enable Unknown Sources: Before proceeding with the download, you may need to enable the installation of apps from unknown sources in your device's settings. This step ensures that you can install apps not available on the Google Play Store.

Download the APK: Click on the provided download link to initiate the download of the SuperWin Casino APK file.

Install the Super Win Casino App: Once the download is complete, locate the APK file in your device's download folder or notification bar. Tap on it to start the installation process.

Follow Installation Instructions: Follow the on-screen instructions to install the superwin casino app. This typically involves confirming permissions and settings.

Log In or Register: If you already have a SuperWin account, log in using your credentials. New users can register for an account directly within the app. Start Playing: With the SuperWin Casino app installed, you're ready to explore a wide range of casino games and enjoy the excitement of online gambling. Casino Games in the SuperWin App Dive into the world of casino entertainment with the SuperWin Casino app. Here, you'll find a diverse selection of games to keep you entertained for hours. Explore the following popular types of casino entertainment available on the SuperWin app: Slot Machines: Enjoy a wide variety of slot games, featuring different themes, paylines, and bonus features.

Table Games: Test your skills with classic table games like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

Card Games: Play popular card games, including poker and various variations, against virtual dealers.

Live Casino: Immerse yourself in the live casino experience with real dealers, broadcast in real-time.

Jackpot Games: Try your luck at jackpot slots, where massive prizes are up for grabs.

SuperWin Mobile Version (Website) Experience the world of SuperWin on the go with the SuperWin mobile version. Whether you're using an Android, iOS, or KaiOS device, the Super Win mobile site provides a seamless and user-friendly way to place bets through the app, enjoy casino games, and access all the exciting features mobile that SuperWin version has to offer. No need to download an app—simply visit the mobile website through your device's browser, and you're ready to dive into the action from anywhere, anytime. System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the SuperWin Website To ensure optimal performance and a smooth betting experience on the SuperWin mobile website, it's essential to meet the necessary system requirements. Operating System Minimum Version Recommended Version Android Android 5.0 (Lollipop) Android 8.0 (Oreo) or higher iOS (Apple) iOS 11 iOS 14 or higher KaiOS (Feature Phone) - KaiOS 2.5 or higher Internet Connection Stable 3G/4G/5G or Wi-Fi Stable Wi-Fi or 4G/5G recommended Browser Chrome, Safari, Firefox Chrome, Safari recommended Screen Resolution 320x480 pixels or higher 720x1280 pixels or higher recommended RAM 1GB or higher 2GB or higher recommended Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website While both the SuperWin mobile app and mobile website offer a convenient way to enjoy online betting, there are distinct differences between the two platforms. Here's a comparison to help you choose the one that suits your preferences with advantages & disadvantages: Aspect SuperWin Mobile App SuperWin Mobile Website Installation Requires download and installation. Instant access via web browser, no download. Convenience Offers quick one-tap access to betting. Requires browser navigation, slightly less convenient. Storage Consumes device storage (APK file). No storage consumption uses browser cache. Speed Faster loading times and responsiveness. Load times may vary depending on network speed. Updates Automatic app updates for improvements. No need for updates; always up-to-date.

Payment Methods at the App SuperWin offers a comprehensive range of secure and user-friendly payment methods to accommodate the varied preferences of our users. Whether you favour digital wallets such as Paytm, Google Pay, or PayPal, or you're into the realm of cryptocurrencies, the SuperWin application guarantees a seamless and trouble-free deposit and withdrawal experience with funds. Service Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Funds Deposit Time Commission Fees PhonePe 500 INR Not specified Up to 3-6 hours None Google Pay 500 INR Not specified Up to 3-6 hours None Astropay 500 INR Not specified Up to 3-6 hours None Netbanking 500 INR Not specified Up to 3-6 hours None Crypto 500 INR Not specified Up to 3-6 hours None Kindly be aware that the maximum deposit & withdrawal limits can fluctuate based on the chosen payment method or the status of the user's account. Additionally, commission fees may differ according to the nature of individual transactions and the specific payment systems employed.

How to Make a Deposit? To get started with your betting journey on SuperWin, perform these simple steps to make a deposit: Log In: Sign in to your SuperWin account.

Go to the wallet: Navigate to the cashier or deposit section.

Select Method: Now, click on the method through which you would like to pay.

Input: Then, enter the amount you want to deposit.

Confirm Payment: Confirm the payment details and complete the transaction. With these steps, you can easily fund your SuperWin account and start enjoying the thrilling world of online betting.

Customer Support Service on the SuperWin Mobile App If you face any challenges or inquiries while utilizing SuperWin, our customer service and support team is available to provide assistance. Operating round the clock, they offer complimentary guidance to both registered users and individuals contemplating placing bets. You can get in touch with a support representative 24x7 using various ways to contact detailed below: The ways to contact Details Email Via the feedback form on the app and mobile site Live Chat Directly on the official SuperWin website WhatsApp Messenger link available on the website

Conclusion About the SuperWin App by SportsCafe After extensive evaluation and analysis, the conclusion by SportsCafe is that the SuperWin mobile app provides a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for sports betting and online casino gaming in India. In addition, With its wide range of features, user-centric design, and impressive betting options, it caters to both novice and experienced bettors. The SportsCafe team has their final say that SuperWin is a reliable and convenient option for Indian users seeking a diverse betting experience.