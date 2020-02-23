SL vs WI | West Indies fined 40 percent of match fee for slow over-rate

Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. Apart from the sanctions imposed, the Caribbean team didn’t have the greatest of times on the field as well. Dimuth Karunaratne’s side chased down 290 in the final over against Kieron Pollard’s team in the first of three ODIs between the countries. The second ODI of the three-match series will be played in Hambantota on Wednesday (February 26).