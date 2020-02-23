SL vs WI | West Indies fined 40 percent of match fee for slow over-rate
West Indies have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo on Saturday. On-field umpires Paul Wilson and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth official Lyndon Hannibal levelled the charges.
After suffering a one-wicket loss to hosts Sri Lanka in the ODI series opener in Colombo, the visitors' miseries didn’t end as they were fined 40 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate. On-field umpires Paul Wilson and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth official Lyndon Hannibal levelled the charges.
In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanctions after Kieron Pollard's side was ruled two overs short of the target when the time allowances were taken into consideration.
Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. Apart from the sanctions imposed, the Caribbean team didn’t have the greatest of times on the field as well. Dimuth Karunaratne’s side chased down 290 in the final over against Kieron Pollard’s team in the first of three ODIs between the countries. The second ODI of the three-match series will be played in Hambantota on Wednesday (February 26).
