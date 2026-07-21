Jacob Bethell Faces Fitness Concern Ahead of The Hundred Campaign
Jacob Bethell is now facing some serious fitness concerns. He injured his knee in the ODI series against India, which has now ruled him out of The Hundred 2026. While Birmingham Phoenix have been dealt with a big blow, Bethell will aim for a return in Pakistan Tests.
Jacob Bethell was having some of the best time of his life in the ODI series against India. In the series decider match at Lord's, he went on to score 91 runs and even took wickets, which further helped England to win the game. But his success has now been hindered with an injury.
It has been confirmed that Jacob Bethell has now suffered with a knee injury, which has ruled him out of The Hundred. He won't be playing for Birmingham Phoenix in the upcoming season, as the team bought him for a whopping price of 340,000 euros. This is a major blow for the team, as they would have to look to a new skipper as well.
On the other hand, Jacob Bethell will be spending his time recovering well for the upcoming international matches. It is likely that he will be back for the team in the Test series against Pakistan, which will decide their fate for the World Test Championship finals.
Our Take
The injury blow has affected Jacob Bethell and Birmingham Phoenix at the same time. It will be challenging for the team to look forward to a new captain for the upcoming season, right when Bethell seems to be in his best form. Still at such a young age, he is known for absorbing the pressure well, as he helped England to defeat the number one ranked ODI team in a series decider match at Lord's.