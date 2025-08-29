Top 5 Best Cricket Countries in the World: Cricket Powerhouses

The West Indies cricket team began in the 1890s. The first teams were chosen to play against visiting English teams. In 1926, the West Indies Cricket Board joined the international cricket group called the Imperial Cricket Conference. In 1928, the West Indies played their first official Test match. They became the fourth team in the world to play Test cricket. In the 1930s, the team included players from British colonies that later became the West Indies Federation and British Guiana.

Before World War II, the last series the West Indies played was against England in 1939. The team did not play again until January 1948 when the MCC came to the West Indies. Only four players in that team had played Test cricket before the war: Gerry Gomez, George Headley, Jeffrey Stollmeyer, and Foffie Williams. In 1948, Wilfred Ferguson became the first West Indian bowler to take ten wickets in one Test match. Later that year, Hines Johnson was the first fast bowler from the West Indies to do the same.

On June 29, 1950, the West Indies won against England at Lord’s for the first time. Ramadhin and Alf Valentine helped the team win, and their success inspired a popular calypso song by Lord Beginner. The team finished that series by winning 3–1 after a victory at The Oval on August 16, 1950. Although some great players were part of the team early on, wins were rare until the 1960s. Then the team changed from mostly white players to mostly black players, with Frank Worrell and Gary Sobers as captains.

The West Indies won the first Cricket World Cup in England in 1975. They won again in 1979. In the late 1970s, Clive Lloyd led the team, and many people saw the West Indies as the world’s best cricket team. They kept this reputation through the 1980s. During this time, the team was famous for having four very strong fast bowlers and great batsmen. In 1976, Michael Holding took 14 wickets for 149 runs in a match against England at The Oval. This record still stands as the best bowling by a West Indies player in a Test. The team won 11 Tests in a row in 1984 and twice defeated England without losing a match in a series.

In the 1990s and 2000s, West Indies cricket became weaker. The cricket board did not turn the sport into a fully professional game, and the economy in the West Indies countries also got worse. The team found it hard to keep its past success. They won the Champions Trophy in 2004 and came second in 2006, which gave some hope. The rise of Twenty20 cricket helped the team return to attention. Players like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, and Carlos Brathwaite became known for their power hitting. The West Indies won the 2012 World Twenty20 by beating Australia and Sri Lanka. This was their first world title since 1979. They won the World Twenty20 again in 2016, the first team to win this tournament twice. On the same day, the West Indies women’s team won their first World Twenty20 by beating Australia. However, the team did not qualify for the 2023 World Cup after losing to Scotland in the qualifiers.

The West Indies cricket team once ruled the cricket world, especially from the 1970s to the 1990s. Players like Sir Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd, Malcolm Marshall, and Gary Sobers made the team very strong. They won the first two ODI World Cups in 1975 and 1979 and reached the final in 1983. Since then, the team has struggled because of weak management, less money, and fewer talented players. Their last big wins were in the T20 World Cups of 2012 and 2016. Since then, the team’s results have gone down, and they missed the 2023 ODI World Cup.