Best Cricket Academy in Bangalore: A Place to Build Strong Cricket Skills
Bangalore has many cricket training centers, but one academy stands out as the best choice for players. This academy has experienced coaches and good facilities that help players improve their game. Many young cricketers come to this place to train hard and prepare for a professional career. The academy focuses on developing skills through regular practice and personal attention from the trainers.
Rising Star Cricket Academy
Rising Star Cricket Academy started on 11th June 2011 in Bangalore. It was founded by Mr. Mahesh Gowda with the goal of giving quality cricket training. The academy stands out as a leading cricket coaching center in the city. It has a team of expert trainers and polite staff who work together to help all players improve their skills. The academy has good sports facilities, modern equipment, and a clean environment to support players of all levels.
The academy works every day, 16 hours a day, throughout the year. This makes it one of the few places in India with such long training hours. Rising Star Cricket Academy also has hostels for boys and girls, which helps students who come from other cities or countries. The location in New BEL Road, Bangalore, is easy to reach and has good infrastructure for training.
Players from age 5 and up can join the academy. Training lasts all year long, giving players time to grow their skills step by step. The academy has many facilities such as physical training, turf wickets, concrete wickets, matting pitches, practice nets, bowling machines, and a cricket ground. This helps players learn all parts of the game in one place.
Cricket Beyond Technique
Cricket Beyond Technique (CBT) has worked with cricket players for 12 years to help them improve skills and advance in the sport. The academy follows the guidance of Mr. J. Arun Kumar, who serves as a mentor and has helped many players move to zonal and state teams. Some of the notable players from CBT include Soumya Verma, Sadhvi Krishnamurthy, Ruchir Joshi, Pranav Bhatia, and others who have represented their states.
Located at 1st E Cross Road, Halanayakana Halli, Bangalore, the academy has many facilities that support training in all areas of cricket. These include physical training, turf wickets, astro turf wickets, corporate nets, floodlights, video analysis, a gym, and a fitness center. For information on age groups and training duration, players or their guardians should contact the academy directly.
VKCA Cricket Academy
VKCA Cricket Academy has been active since 2012 and has trained many players who reached state, junior national, and zonal levels. The academy has a floodlight facility for training in the evening. It owns two match grounds near Gantiganahalli, about 5 km from Yelahanka towards Doddaballapur. Both grounds have turf pitches with green outfields and two pavilions that include washrooms. Every weekend, the academy holds practice matches on these grounds for players of all age groups. Teams from different camps also come to play on these grounds.
The academy is located at 83/1, Sahakar Nagar, Byatarayanapura, Bangalore. Facilities at VKCA include physical training, turf wickets, and concrete wickets. For information about age groups and training duration, interested players should contact the academy directly.
Brijesh Patel Cricket Academy
Brijesh Patel Cricket Academy began under the Brijesh Patel Sports Foundation, founded by Mr. Brijesh Patel, a well-known member of the Indian cricket team in the 1970s. The academy works to develop cricket skills in players across India. It regularly welcomes international coaches, players, and teams who visit for training and match practice. Trainees from outside the city can stay in the hostel facilities. The academy runs four days a week but plans to expand to seven days. It also holds a Summer Camp after school exams from April to May and runs an Annual Academy with three sessions, where elite cricketers train. Coaching sessions under floodlights start at 7 PM. The academy also runs school coaching programs at its own facility or at other selected locations.
The academy is located at Shop Number- 1B, 1/2, Lavelle Road, Ashok Nagar, Bangalore. Facilities include physical training, turf and concrete wickets, one-on-one coaching, bowling machines, speed guns, video and technical analysis, audio-visual sessions, and support from physiotherapists and trainers. Players aged 6 and above can join, with yearly training programs available.
RX Cricket Academy
RX Cricket Academy Pvt Ltd began on August 17, 2012, and has grown into a respected cricket academy in Bangalore. The academy runs coaching classes for both boys and girls. From its start at the Cricket Coaching Centre in Bangalore, the goal has been to deliver quality cricket training to students. A team of qualified coaches and trainers works at RX Cricket Academy in Whitefield, Bangalore, to guide students properly. Training programs include a Weekend Academy, which runs every Saturday and Sunday throughout the year, and an Annual Academy that runs six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday, with Sundays off. The fee for the Annual Academy is Rs. 28,000 per year plus 18% GST.
The academy’s location is 22 Mahalakshmi Farms, Chennappa Layout, AECS Layout, Kundalahalli, Hanuma Reddy Layout, Chinnapanna Halli, Bangalore. Facilities at RX Cricket Academy include physical training, turf wickets, batting and bowling drills, video analysis, long-term player development programs, open nets for practice, and one-on-one sessions. The academy also organizes domestic and international tours. Players aged 6 and above may join, and the training runs yearly.
Conclusion
These cricket academies in Bangalore focus on developing players at different levels with quality training and good facilities. Each academy has unique features like extended hours, expert coaching, regular matches, and specialized programs. They support players of various ages and backgrounds, and help them grow their skills and reach higher levels in the sport. Together, they form a strong foundation for cricket training in the city.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments