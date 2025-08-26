Best Cricket Academy in Bangalore: A Place to Build Strong Cricket Skills

Rising Star Cricket Academy started on 11th June 2011 in Bangalore. It was founded by Mr. Mahesh Gowda with the goal of giving quality cricket training. The academy stands out as a leading cricket coaching center in the city. It has a team of expert trainers and polite staff who work together to help all players improve their skills. The academy has good sports facilities, modern equipment, and a clean environment to support players of all levels.

The academy works every day, 16 hours a day, throughout the year. This makes it one of the few places in India with such long training hours. Rising Star Cricket Academy also has hostels for boys and girls, which helps students who come from other cities or countries. The location in New BEL Road, Bangalore, is easy to reach and has good infrastructure for training.

Players from age 5 and up can join the academy. Training lasts all year long, giving players time to grow their skills step by step. The academy has many facilities such as physical training, turf wickets, concrete wickets, matting pitches, practice nets, bowling machines, and a cricket ground. This helps players learn all parts of the game in one place.