Top Cricket Academy in Mumbai

Mumbai has a strong reputation for cricket talent in India. Many cricket academies help players grow from beginners to skilled athletes ready for matches. These academies have good coaches, proper facilities, and training programs for players of all levels. This article focuses on one leading cricket academy in Mumbai that works hard to develop cricket players and prepare them for the future.

Mumbai has many cricket academies with different fee structures for training programs. The table below lists popular academies and their average fees to help players choose suitable options.

Here is a list of well-known cricket academies in Mumbai with their addresses for easy reference.

Shivaji Park Gymkhana Cricket Academy

Shivaji Park Gymkhana Cricket Academy is a well-known cricket training center in Mumbai, often called the 'Nursery of Cricket' in India. It helped develop 21 players who played internationally, including Ajit Agarkar, Sandeep Patil, Pravin Amre, and Sunil Gavaskar. Sachin Tendulkar began his cricket career here with coach Ramakant Achrekar. The academy started in 1909 as the New Maharashtra Cricket Club by Shri P.G. Marathe. The academy has a professional cricket pitch, practice nets, turf wickets, restrooms, and changing rooms. Its cricket ground spans 19,000 square yards. Training sessions happen from Monday to Saturday, with practice times from 7 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 6 pm. Summer coaching camps run for players aged 10, 15, and 18 years. Many current and former Indian players visit the academy often.

Chandrakant Pandit Cricket Clinic (CPCC)

Chandrakant Pandit Cricket Clinic started on October 17, 1999, by Shri Chandrakant Pandit, a student of Shri Ramakant Achrekar. Chandrakant Pandit played cricket internationally and served as head coach of Mumbai’s Ranji team for many years. Players like Shivam Dubey and Ahmed Nizam trained at CPCC. The academy has a well-kept pitch and facilities that meet international standards. CPCC includes bowling machines, turf wicket grounds, net practice, and video analysis to help players improve their skills. The academy invites famous players and umpires for visits and advice. Outstation tours happen for practice matches with other clubs, and players can join affiliated M.C.A. clubs based on their progress. Physical fitness is part of the training, with yoga and gym workouts included. Practice sessions run Monday to Saturday, from 4:30 am to 6:30 am and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. CPCC also runs a 2-month summer cricket camp.

M.I.G. Cricket Club

The M.I.G. Cricket Club started in the 1960s when local sports lovers saw the need for better cricket facilities. It is one of the oldest cricket clubs in Mumbai and has a strong team that plays in major tournaments. The club has a playing area of 14,000 square meters. It focuses on coaching players under 14 and under 17 years of age. M.I.G. organizes three main tournaments: Padmakar Talim, The Young Comrade Shield, and the Mahim-Dadar Challenge Shield. Coaching sessions run in morning and evening batches, each lasting two hours. The club holds a cricket coaching camp throughout the year from October to March and a summer camp from April to May.

Mulund Gymkhana

Mulund Gymkhana is a public trust cricket academy, started in 1983 and registered under the Public Trust and Society Act. Ajinkya Rahane is one of its famous former players. The club is well known for its cricket coaching led by trained instructors. The club has a large play area, an air-conditioned gym, turf wickets, and changing rooms with sauna, massage, and jacuzzi. Practice sessions take place on both artificial turf and cemented pitches. Coaching runs for seven months, from October to May, with sessions held Tuesday to Friday in morning and evening batches. The club also holds summer camps in April and May. The program accepts boys and girls from ages 6 to 30.

Vengsarkar Cricket Academy

Vengsarkar Cricket Academy (V.C.A.) is run by Mr. Dilip Vengsarkar, a former Indian cricketer and administrator who played for Bombay in the Ranji Trophy. This academy is one of the oldest and most respected in the country, with players like Ajit Agarkar and Yuvraj Singh having trained here. V.C.A. has its own ground with a well-kept pitch, along with restrooms, changing rooms, and turf wickets. The academy trains about 150 boys aged 9 to 17 each year. Selected players can receive training without fees, based on their skill. The academy also organizes domestic tournaments to help young players improve. Coaching runs Monday to Saturday in two sessions: 7 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 6 pm.

Payyade Cricket Academy

Payyade Cricket Academy (P.C.A.) is registered with the M.C.A. and led by two head coaches, Mr. Raghuvir Singh Jhala and Mr. Suresh Shetty. Mr. Jhala is a level B qualified coach and has coached Ranji Trophy’s Services team for almost 15 years. Mr. Shetty played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy from 1982 to 1984. P.C.A. has a ground with modern infrastructure and skilled trainers. The academy focuses on helping all players improve their skills through regular training. Coaching runs from June to May, with sessions held Tuesday to Friday from 7 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 6 pm.

S.Y. Cricket Academy

S.Y. Cricket Academy started in 2014 and serves players from Mumbai and nearby areas. The academy has different training options to meet various needs. The academy works from Tuesday to Sunday, 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM. It has 1 to 5 practice nets. One coach trains about 15 students. Scholarships are available for students who need support.

Sanjeevi Cricket Academy

Sanjeevi Cricket Academy started on 15th October 2019 and is located in Fort, South Mumbai. Coaching happens at different places in Mumbai and Pune. Students who meet certain criteria get a chance to travel to the UK.

The academy runs from Tuesday to Friday and on Saturday, with sessions from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. It organizes national and international tours. Students play in MCA local tournaments. The academy also uses video analysis and fitness training. There are sessions to interact with first-class and India players.

Sunil Cricket Academy

Sunil Cricket Academy (SCA) started in 2016 and is led by coach Sunil Soni. It is located in the Churchgate area of West Mumbai. The academy provides group and personal training sessions. The academy has 1 to 5 nets, indoor nets, and a bowling machine. Scholarships go to students who need support to pursue their cricket goals.

Mumbai United Cricket Club

Mumbai United Cricket Club trains students under coaches Adil Qureshi and Rahil Sheikh. The club provides both group and personal coaching sessions. It focuses on helping students improve their skills and grow in cricket.

Conclusion

These cricket academies in Mumbai have helped many players improve their skills and grow in cricket. Each academy has different facilities and coaching methods that support players at different levels. Players can choose an academy based on their needs, schedule, and budget to improve their game.