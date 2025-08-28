Top Cricket Academies in Hyderabad for Young Players.

Global Cricket Academy, located in Jillelaguda, Karmanghat, Hyderabad, trains young players through structured coaching and steady practice. The academy is led by Mr. K. Srinivas, along with a team of skilled coaches. Training includes skill-building, match routines, fitness drills, and discipline. Players are grouped by age and level, with coaches focusing on improvement through repeated sessions and guidance.

The ground has 3 center wickets, 3 turf nets, 4 astro-turf areas, 1 cement wicket, and 1 mat wicket. A bowling machine is also part of the setup. The academy supports female players and keeps the atmosphere open and safe for all.

Some players trained here have reached higher levels in state cricket. Md. Siraj and Ravi Teja are two known names linked with the academy. Many others have played for Hyderabad in district and state-level matches, showing the academy’s steady work in player development.

The monthly fee is ₹3,000. The address is Plot No. 8-21/5, Jillelaguda, Karmanghat, Hyderabad – 500079.