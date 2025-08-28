Top Cricket Academies in Hyderabad for Young Players
Hyderabad has produced many strong cricketers over the years, and the city still draws attention from young players who want to grow in the sport. Several cricket academies across Hyderabad help with skill-building and regular practice. Some focus on technique and discipline, while others also include match exposure and physical training. This article lists some of the top cricket academies in Hyderabad that support players who want to train seriously and move forward in their cricket journey.
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Academy
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Main Coach / Staff
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Facilities
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Training Style & Services
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Monthly Fee
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Player Growth / Background
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Global Cricket Academy
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Mr. K. Srinivas; 8 coaches
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3 center wickets, 3 turf nets, 4 astro pitches, 1 cement wicket, 1 mat wicket, bowling machine
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Group and personal coaching, match practice, regular fitness, setup suitable for girls
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₹3,000
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Md. Siraj, Ravi Teja; state-level performance (GoCricit)
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Spark Cricket Academy
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Mr. Kruba Anand
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Basic cricket ground, nets
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Skill-based coaching for all ages, personal and group plans
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₹4,500
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Positive reviews from parents
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Spotlight Cricket Academy
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Mr. Mayur Borsaikia
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Astro turf wickets, bowling machine, flood lights, practice match setup
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Focus on technique, match preparation, open for all
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₹3,000
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Popular among local players
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Mirali Cricket Academy
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Mr. Wasim Mir Ali
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5 astro turfs, indoor nets, bowling machine, side-arm setup
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Traditional method, personal and group sessions, age-group tournaments
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₹3,000
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Smooth entry system, known coaching team
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Insports Cricket Academy
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Mr. Syed Majid (12+ yrs exp)
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Astro turf wickets, bowling machine, flood lights, practice matches, HCA League Team, foreign tours
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Match practice, fitness drills, league games, personal coaching
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₹3,000
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Players reached school, college, and state levels
Global Cricket Academy – Jillelaguda, Hyderabad
Global Cricket Academy, located in Jillelaguda, Karmanghat, Hyderabad, trains young players through structured coaching and steady practice. The academy is led by Mr. K. Srinivas, along with a team of skilled coaches. Training includes skill-building, match routines, fitness drills, and discipline. Players are grouped by age and level, with coaches focusing on improvement through repeated sessions and guidance.
The ground has 3 center wickets, 3 turf nets, 4 astro-turf areas, 1 cement wicket, and 1 mat wicket. A bowling machine is also part of the setup. The academy supports female players and keeps the atmosphere open and safe for all.
Some players trained here have reached higher levels in state cricket. Md. Siraj and Ravi Teja are two known names linked with the academy. Many others have played for Hyderabad in district and state-level matches, showing the academy’s steady work in player development.
The monthly fee is ₹3,000. The address is Plot No. 8-21/5, Jillelaguda, Karmanghat, Hyderabad – 500079.
Spark Cricket Academy – Hyderabad
Spark Cricket Academy is known for structured training and player development through clear methods and strong follow-up. It focuses on both beginners and those with advanced skills. The academy is guided by Mr. Kruba Anand and is known in the city for its planned coaching and attention to detail.
Training covers all areas of the game—batting, bowling, fielding, and match awareness. Coaches use tools like video analysis and performance tracking to guide players. Feedback is shared clearly, and each player is pushed to work on weak areas. The goal is steady growth, not just short-term results.
The academy has good nets, turf wickets, and space for physical training. These facilities help players train regularly with focus. Group and individual coaching sessions are available depending on the player’s need. Fitness is also part of the routine, not treated as separate.
Many players trained at Spark Cricket Academy have played in district and state-level matches. Some names have gained strong support from parents and local coaches. The monthly fee is ₹4,500.
Spotlight Cricket Academy – Hyderabad
Spotlight Cricket Academy is known for its focus on each player’s growth through steady coaching and strong mentoring. It has built a name for shaping players both on the field and in their mindset. The coaches work closely with students, guiding them step by step and making sure no player is left behind. Mr. Mayur Borsaikia leads the academy with support from trained staff.
The training plan covers technical skills in batting, bowling, and fielding. Mental readiness is also part of the sessions. Each player’s strengths and weak points are identified early, and the plan is adjusted as needed. Progress is tracked often, and players receive guidance in every session.
The facility has astro turf wickets, flood lights, and a bowling machine. Practice matches are arranged regularly to prepare players for game situations. The academy is easy to reach and remains a strong choice for many local families.
Several players from this academy have played in higher-level matches and continue to grow. The monthly fee is ₹3,000.
Mirali Cricket Academy – Hyderabad
Mirali Cricket Academy focuses on strong coaching and good match exposure. It is led by Mr. Wasim Mir Ali and is located in Hyderabad. The academy trains players step by step, starting with basic skills and building toward game awareness.
The training includes physical fitness, technical drills, and match simulations. Regular matches are arranged so that players stay ready for competitive cricket. Group sessions and one-on-one guidance help students improve in all departments—batting, bowling, and fielding.
The academy has five astro turf wickets, indoor nets, a bowling machine, and side-arm practice tools. These features help players get ready under different match conditions. Training continues even when it rains, thanks to the indoor space.
Players from the academy have taken part in age-group tournaments across Hyderabad. The monthly fee is ₹3,000.
Insports Cricket Academy – Hyderabad
Insports Cricket Academy in Hyderabad is led by Syed Majid, a respected coach with over 12 years of experience. The academy focuses on training players from all age groups and skill levels. It welcomes beginners as well as those aiming for higher levels.
The coaching team stresses discipline, teamwork, and steady improvement. Training methods get updated often to include new techniques and ideas from sports science. Players follow routines that improve fitness, skills, and game sense.
The academy has well-kept practice pitches, indoor training spaces, and fitness facilities. This setup allows players to train throughout the year, no matter the weather. Practice matches and tours are also part of the training plan to prepare players for real competitions.
Many students from Insports Cricket Academy have played at school, college, and state levels, and some have gained recognition on national platforms. The monthly fee is ₹3,000. Interested players can contact the academy for details on programs and enrollment.
Conclusion
These cricket academies in Hyderabad focus on training players with good coaching and solid facilities. Each academy follows its own style, such as personal training, mental strength, fitness, and match practice. Many players from these academies have reached higher levels to play for Hyderabad and beyond. For young cricketers, these academies serve as important places to grow and improve skills.
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