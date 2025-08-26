Top 5 Cricket Academies in Patna
Cricket holds a special place in Patna, with many young players eager to develop their skills and reach higher levels. Picking the right cricket academy helps players train under experienced coaches and access good facilities. This article lists five cricket academies in Patna known for quality coaching and a history of helping players grow in the sport.
Lakshya Cricket Academy
Lakshya Cricket Academy in Patna aims to train cricket players at the highest level. The academy focuses not just on basic cricket skills but also on building overall growth, including talent and physical fitness. The training covers bowling, batting, and fielding with programs for beginners and advanced players. The goal at Lakshya is to develop players who perform well under pressure and reach top standards in the sport.
MS Dhoni Cricket Academy
MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) started in 2017 in Patna. It was created by former Indian cricketer Mihir Diwakar, who also founded Aarka Sports in 2014. The academy has legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a mentor. This academy stands out for good training facilities and experienced coaches who have helped many players from different places.
MSDCA is the only cricket academy in Patna that provides hostel facilities for players who come from other areas. The academy also offers chances to play in the Ranji Trophy, practice matches, and detailed player analysis through video study. Players here can aim to join the Bihar cricket team and learn from top-level mentors like MS Dhoni.
Royal Cricket Academy Patna
Royal Cricket Academy Patna, also known as Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP), opened in Patna in June 2018. The academy welcomes both beginners and experienced players, with training programs designed for different age groups. Coaches include former national and international players who bring valuable experience.
The academy focuses on physical fitness and holds regular workout sessions to improve overall player strength and endurance. Players get personal coaching with modern training methods and equipment. The training covers all key cricket skills like batting, bowling, fielding, and mental preparation. Royal Cricket Academy works to build strong fundamentals and overall growth for every player.
Gen Nex Cricket Academy
Gen Nex Cricket Academy began in 2012 and is located in Patna at Shivam Vihar Colony, Kisan Colony, Anisabad. The academy uses modern training equipment and good infrastructure to support cricket coaching. A small fee is required to join the academy.
The training at Gen Nex mixes traditional methods with new techniques to help players improve their skills. This academy ranks among the top cricket academies in Patna, alongside MSDCA and CAP. It meets the important needs to prepare players well for competitive cricket.
VKS Sports Academy
VKS Sports Academy is well known among cricket fans in Patna for developing skilled players. The academy has well-maintained fields, modern training tools, and a structured program that covers all parts of the game. Coaches use advanced teaching methods, focusing on skills and game strategy. Players get many chances to test their abilities by playing in competitive matches.
Conclusion
These cricket academies in Patna help players build strong skills, fitness, and game understanding. They have trained coaches and good facilities. Players get chances to join competitions and improve in all parts of cricket. The academies focus on both practice and mental training. Players who join these academies can prepare well to reach higher levels in cricket.
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