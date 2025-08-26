Top 5 cricket academies in Patna.

MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) started in 2017 in Patna. It was created by former Indian cricketer Mihir Diwakar, who also founded Aarka Sports in 2014. The academy has legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a mentor. This academy stands out for good training facilities and experienced coaches who have helped many players from different places.

MSDCA is the only cricket academy in Patna that provides hostel facilities for players who come from other areas. The academy also offers chances to play in the Ranji Trophy, practice matches, and detailed player analysis through video study. Players here can aim to join the Bihar cricket team and learn from top-level mentors like MS Dhoni.