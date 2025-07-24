Top 10 All-Rounders in Cricket History: Strong with Bat and Ball
Some cricketers focused only on batting. Others became famous with the ball. But a few players did both. These all-rounders helped their teams in many matches. They scored runs and took wickets. Captains trusted them in hard situations. This list shows ten of the best all-rounders in cricket history. These players had strong careers and left a big mark on the game.
10. Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)
Mohammad Nabi takes the 10th spot and holds the number one position in the ICC ODI all-rounder rankings. He is a right-arm off-spinner with close to 250 international wickets. Along with his bowling, Nabi has played many key innings as a middle-order batter. By March 2024, he had scored 2 centuries, and his highest score of 136 shows his ability with the bat. As one of Afghanistan’s most important players, he has played a major part in the team’s progress over the years.
9. Sir Richard Hadlee (New Zealand)
Sir Richard Hadlee is widely known as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history. His strong bowling skills, combined with useful contributions with the bat, helped New Zealand reach a higher level in world cricket. He produced several match-winning spells, including a best bowling figure of 9/52 in a Test match and an unbeaten 150 in another game.
Hadlee created problems for many top batters during his time. He was the first bowler to take 400 Test wickets, reaching the mark in just 78 matches. He also became the third bowler in Test history with the most five-wicket hauls. His batting strike rate stood at 50.8, which added value to his role as an all-rounder. In 1990, he received a knighthood for his services to cricket.
8. Ben Stokes (England)
Ben Stokes stands out as one of the strongest all-rounders in modern cricket. Known for his powerful hitting and fearless batting style, he has changed many games with his performances. One of the most talked-about moments came during the Ashes series, when he helped win a Test match while batting with the number 11 player. Stories like this can be found across formats, showing why Stokes holds a special place among the best all-rounders in cricket history.
7. Imran Khan (Pakistan)
Imran Khan, former captain of Pakistan and later Prime Minister, stands among the greatest all-rounders in cricket. Known for his fast bowling, he was one of the few bowlers who also passed 7000 international runs in under 300 matches. His leadership was central to Pakistan’s World Cup win in 1992, and many still regard him as the most successful captain in the country’s history.
He took 362 Test wickets with an average of 22.81 and opened the bowling for Pakistan during his career. Imran also finished with a Test batting average of 37.69, which included six centuries and 18 fifties. He is one of only eight cricketers in history to complete the all-rounders' triple—300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test matches.
6. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)
Shakib Al Hasan stands as one of Bangladesh’s greatest cricketers. A left-arm spin bowler and dependable batter, he has played a major part in lifting Bangladesh’s status in international cricket. His career includes over 14,000 runs and close to 700 wickets, which reflects his strength in both departments.
He is among the rare players who have reached the number one spot in the ICC all-rounder rankings across all three formats. In Tests alone, Shakib has scored 4,251 runs in 63 matches, with 5 centuries and 29 fifties. His highest score is 217. With the ball, he has taken 225 Test wickets, including a best figure of 7/36.
Shakib’s left-arm spin has helped his team in many difficult moments. He uses flight and turn well, even on flat pitches. As a batter, he finds gaps with good timing and strong placement, often playing unusual but effective strokes with the bottom hand. His contributions have placed him among the top all-rounders in modern cricket.
5. Shane Watson (Australia)
Shane Watson built his name as one of the most complete all-rounders in cricket. His strong batting and medium-pace bowling helped Australia win many important matches. Watson was known for powerful stroke play, especially in limited-overs formats, and his bowling often played a key role while defending totals.
He remained one of the few players who performed across all three formats for a long period. Watson was known as a big-match player who delivered under pressure. His presence added balance to every team he played for, including several franchise sides around the world.
4. Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
Jacques Kallis is a cricket legend from South Africa. He faced great batsmen like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara with his strong batting skills, while his fast-medium bowling was also very effective. Over his career, he scored nearly 25,000 runs and took more than 600 wickets. He remains one of the most successful all-rounders in cricket history.
Kallis ranks among the best all-rounders of modern cricket and also holds a high place on the all-time list. He averaged 57.02 with the bat, including 41 centuries and 55 fifties. This batting average is higher than many top players, such as Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Virat Kohli. Unlike many all-rounders who bat with unusual styles, Kallis used a classical technique and played many great shots.
Taking Kallis’ wicket was never easy. With the ball, he took 274 wickets at an average of 32.51. Though his bowling record is not as strong as his batting, it remains impressive and good enough to make many international teams.
3. Kapil Dev (India)
Kapil Dev stands as India’s greatest all-rounder. His powerful batting and important wickets made him famous in all formats. He gained wide attention for a match-saving innings against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup. Over time, he added many more runs and wickets to his record.
Known as the “Haryana Hurricane,” Kapil Dev was also India’s best fast bowler for many years. He became the first Indian captain to win the World Cup in 1983.
Kapil Dev became only the second bowler to take 400 Test wickets, surpassing Richard Hadlee’s record in his last match. He finished with 434 wickets at an average of 29.64. With the bat, he averaged 31.05, scoring eight centuries and 27 fifties. His unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup remains one of his most famous performances.
2. Ravindra Jadeja (India)
Ravindra Jadeja is one of the top five all-rounders in cricket history. He adds value to the team in many ways, from taking crucial wickets to strengthening India’s lineup as a left-handed batter. His quick movement on the field is another strong asset. Jadeja is a complete all-round cricketer.
Early in his career, many called him a ‘bits and pieces’ player because he seemed just decent at both bowling and batting, but not outstanding. However, Jadeja proved these opinions wrong through hard work and determination. He became a top all-rounder in all formats.
As a bowler, Jadeja changed from being seen as ineffective in Tests to becoming a consistent wicket-taker. He is the fastest Indian left-arm spinner to reach 200 Test wickets. He achieved this through steady accuracy and putting pressure on some of the world’s best batters. Now, scoring runs off him is not easy.
With the bat, Jadeja transformed from a defensive lower-order player into a dangerous finisher in limited-overs cricket. He can hit powerful shots and score quick runs when the team needs them most. His batting has developed from limited skills into strong power hitting, which worries opposing teams.
In addition, Jadeja is one of the best fielders in the world today. He moves fast on the field and throws with great accuracy. His quick fielding and direct hits create pressure on batters, and his fitness allows him to field anywhere the team needs.
In just about ten years, Jadeja changed from an underestimated player to the world’s top-ranked all-rounder. His journey is proof that focus and effort can lead to great success.
1. Sir Garfield Sobers (West Indies)
At the top spot is West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers, widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder in cricket history. He was the only West Indian player to score a Test triple-century while also taking more than 200 wickets. Sobers excelled in all areas—bowling, batting, captaincy, and fielding—earning the reputation of a “5-in-1” cricketer for his versatility.
Known as a brilliant fielder, he led the West Indies team as captain for several years. Sobers could bowl both fast-medium and spin, maintaining effectiveness with either style. Initially selected as a spin bowler and usually batting low in the order, he went on to take 235 wickets in 93 Test matches, averaging 34.03.
His batting average of 57.78 ranks 10th on the all-time list, standing alongside the best batsmen in history, surpassed only by the legendary Sir Donald Bradman. Sobers scored 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries during his career. His most famous achievement remains the unbeaten 365 runs made in 1958 against Pakistan, a record that stood until Brian Lara broke it in 1994. That score still ranks as the fifth-highest in Test cricket history.
Conclusion
These all-rounders changed cricket by using their skills in batting and bowling. They also helped their teams with fielding and leadership. From Sir Garfield Sobers, known for his many talents, to Ravindra Jadeja, who shows great skill today, each player left a strong mark on the game. Their hard work, talent, and ability to win matches inspire cricketers everywhere. They show how important it is to be a complete player.
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