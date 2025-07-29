Top Bowlers in Cricket: Players Who Changed Matches with the Ball.

Shane Warne was one of the most famous bowlers in cricket. Many fans remember his “Ball of the Century”. He played with skill and confidence. His death in March 2022 shocked the cricket world.

Warne was a right-arm leg-spinner from Australia. He played international cricket from 1992 to 2007. He wore shirt number 23. He took 708 wickets in 145 Test matches and 293 wickets in 194 ODIs. His total number of international wickets reached 1001. He also batted right-handed.

Warne played his first Test match on 2 January 1992 against India. His last Test match was on 2 January 2007 against England. In ODIs, his first match came on 24 March 1993 against New Zealand. His last ODI was on 10 January 2005 against Asia XI.

Cricket fans across the world respected him for his skill and match-winning spells. He was one of the key players in Australia’s strong team during the 1990s and early 2000s.