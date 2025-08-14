Top Cricket Academies in India

Many famous Indian cricketers trained at strong cricket academies. These places help young players grow in skill, fitness, and discipline. Some academies are managed by former players. Others are linked to state or national cricket bodies. The list below shows some of the top cricket academies in the country.

These academies train young boys and girls in different age groups.

Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC), Bangalore

Karnataka Institute of Cricket is based in Bangalore and was founded in 1997 by Irfan Sait, who also serves as the director. The academy runs all year, 15 hours daily, and holds five sessions a day. It has over 40 coaches and offers training in batting, bowling, and fielding.

The facility includes 30 nets with different surfaces, two indoor nets, six bowling machines, and software tools like PitchVision and video analysis systems. Floodlights allow late-night sessions. Hostel and transport facilities are available. The academy trains players in different age groups, including under-10 to senior levels. Fees range from ₹17,000 to ₹65,000, with an average of ₹50,000 per year.

National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bangalore

The National Cricket Academy is located inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore and was founded in 2000 by Raj Singh Dungarpur. It functions under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is known for training players who are seen as future prospects for the Indian national team. The academy is also used for injury rehabilitation.

Facilities include a separate ground with 18 turf, 3 cement practice wickets, and 6 centre wickets, along with indoor synthetic pitches, bowling machines, gymnasium, lecture halls, and physiotherapy clinics. Many former Indian cricketers are involved in coaching. Residential arrangements are also available for trainees. The current director is VVS Laxman.

Sehwag Cricket Academy (SCA), Jhajjar

Sehwag Cricket Academy was founded in 2011 by former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. The academy focuses on quality training through structured programs and regular match practice. Trainees are guided by experienced professionals, including Ranji players. The environment encourages physical and skill development, with visits from national and international players. Regular tournaments and personal involvement from Sehwag are key parts of the academy's activities.

Madan Lal Cricket Academy, Delhi

Founded and monitored by former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, this academy stands out for its selective admission process and high-quality coaching. With experienced coaches like Blake Moore and Andrew Dawson, the academy focuses on individual skill development through structured sessions. Trainees benefit from top-class infrastructure, specialized pitches, and chances to interact with national and international players.

Jaipur Cricket Academy, Jaipur

Started in 2010 by former cricketer Shamsher Singh, Jaipur Cricket Academy works on building strong foundations for young players. With coaches like Devendra Pal Singh and Mohammad Habib, the academy ensures structured sessions, strong fundamentals, and mental and physical training. It organizes regular camps and tournaments to sharpen match skills and game sense.

National School of Cricket, Dehradun

Founded in 2008 through a joint effort by Abhimanyu Cricket Academy and The Asian School, this academy is known for its focus on young talent. With strong infrastructure like a floodlit indoor hall, gymnasium, and table tennis setup, it allows cricketers to train throughout the year. The school has produced names like Rishabh Pant and Priyam Garg, showing its impact on national-level cricket.

VB Cricket Academy, Chennai

Established in 1997 by former Indian opener V.B. Chandrasekhar, this academy trains young cricketers aged 6 to 19. It covers batting, bowling, and fielding with a focus on modern coaching methods, including video analysis and innovative drills. The academy offers summer camps and uses bowling machines to enhance practice sessions. It has produced notable players like Murali Vijay and Washington Sundar.

Vengsarkar Cricket Academy (VCA), Mumbai

Established in 1994 by former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, VCA is known for its high coaching standards and international outreach. Located at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), it trains over 150 boys aged 11 to 19 annually. The academy offers professional coaching covering all cricket aspects, physical training, and turf wickets. It has produced notable cricketers like Ajit Agarkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Shreyas Iyer.

L.B. Shastri Cricket Academy, Delhi

Founded in 1996 by Sanjay Bharadwaj, a Dronacharya Award winner, this academy is one of the prominent cricket training centers in India. It has produced international players like Gautam Gambhir and Amit Mishra. The academy focuses on transforming players using modern infrastructure and specialized training. It offers junior sessions for school-level players and conducts summer camps, international tours, and supports women cricketers such as Reema Malhotra.

Sonnet Cricket Club, Delhi

Founded in 1969 by Tarak Sinha, Sonnet Cricket Club is among the oldest and most respected cricket academies in Delhi. The club has produced many notable international cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, Ashish Nehra, Shikhar Dhawan, and Manoj Prabhakar. The academy offers detailed technical analysis, mentoring, interactive sessions, and exposure to tournaments. Coaching happens in small groups under expert guidance.

Conclusion

These cricket academies in India focus on quality training with skilled coaches and good facilities. Each academy has its own strong points, like personal coaching, modern equipment, or a history of creating famous players.