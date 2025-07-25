Top 10 Umpires in Cricket: Masters of the Games Integrity

Simon Taufel is often called the best cricket umpire in history. He won the ICC Umpire of the Year award five times, a record no other umpire has matched. Taufel was known for staying calm and clear when making decisions. His work in the 2011 Cricket World Cup final is one of his biggest moments.

Taufel, from Australia, started umpiring at 24 after an injury ended his cricket career. He made his debut in 1999 and quickly earned a reputation for his accurate decisions. He became the youngest umpire to reach 100 ODI matches at 36. Taufel retired in 2012 at the age of 41 and became the ICC’s umpire performance and training manager.