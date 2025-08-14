Top 5 Cricket Academies in Delhi

Delhi is home to many cricket players who want to improve their skills and play at higher levels. Cricket academies help players learn the game with proper coaching and good facilities. This article lists five cricket academies in Delhi known for good coaching and strong results in training players.

Dronacharya Cricket Foundation

Dronacharya Cricket Foundation started in 2000. It was founded by Mr. Gurcharan Singh, a respected cricket coach and Dronacharya Award winner. He trained over 100 national players and 12 international players. The academy welcomes players of all ages, from beginners to experienced. Training adapts to each player's needs with courses lasting a short or long time. Many players from this academy have reached national and international levels.

The foundation has five branches in Delhi NCR. These centers have good facilities and professional coaches. The fees remain affordable to allow players from different backgrounds to join. If a player performs well, the academy can return the fees.

Mr. Gurcharan Singh has trained more international and domestic players than any other coach in India. The foundation aims to find young players with talent, no matter their background, and help them develop into strong athletes.

Many boys from poor families lack access to good cricket facilities. Without help, their talent may stay hidden. The foundation works with social groups and schools to find such players and trains them at low costs. The fees can be refunded based on how well players do. The foundation believes all players, especially those from weaker communities, deserve a chance in sports.

Madanlal Cricket Academy

Madanlal Cricket Academy is led by Mr. Madanlal, a former Indian cricketer who was part of the 1983 World Cup winning team. The coaching follows a clear structure and focuses on both physical fitness and cricket skills. The team includes Australian coaches. Players of all ages can join and get chances to play in different competitions. Many students from the academy have played at the state and domestic levels. The academy uses technology to help players improve and correct mistakes.

The academy helps players grow their talent through planned training sessions and encourages leadership qualities. Mr. Madanlal personally coaches some players to help them understand the game better. The academy has one of the best facilities in the city, with four turf wickets and three cement wickets. They also have two bowling machines. Video analysis sessions happen regularly to teach players the finer points of cricket. Many players from this academy represent their states at junior and first-class levels.

Sehwag Cricket Academy

Sehwag Cricket Academy has good cricket facilities and uses modern methods. The academy works on both physical fitness and mental strength. Young players also play football and swim to build their overall strength. Virendra Sehwag, a former Indian opener known for two triple-centuries in test cricket, started this academy. He leads training sessions regularly, helping players learn new shot techniques and build confidence.

The academy accepts players from age 6 to 18. Experienced coaches train the players using modern tools and methods. The training centers are located in many parts of Delhi NCR. The academy accepts players throughout the year. Technology helps analyze player performance to improve skills. Coaches include former Ranji players who share their knowledge.

L.B. Shastri Cricket Academy

L.B. Shastri Cricket Academy began in 1996. Sanjay Bharadwaj, a Dronacharya Award winner, started it. Gautam Gambhir, a famous left-handed batsman, trained here. He played important innings for India, including scoring 97 runs in the 2011 World Cup Final against Sri Lanka. The academy has good facilities for players who want to play for India. Training includes practice on different grounds to prepare players for international cricket.

The academy has tough training that teaches discipline. Players also get chances to learn cricket at the global level. Special courses exist for female players. The academy holds many big matches.

Sonnet Cricket Club

Sonnet Cricket Club began in 1969. It was started by Late Tarak Sinha, a winner of the Dronacharya Award. Many well-known Indian players trained here, such as Manoj Prabhakar, Ashish Nehra, Virendra Sehwag, and Rishabh Pant. The academy keeps its reputation alive as three young players—Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, and Hrithik Shokeen—joined the IPL in 2023. Coaches focus on teaching cricket skills, studying techniques, and playing well under pressure. Watching tournaments helps players grow confident.

Conclusion

These five cricket academies in Delhi help many players improve their skills. Each academy has good coaches and proper facilities. Players of all ages and levels get support to grow. Coaches like Mr. Gurcharan Singh, Madanlal, and Virendra Sehwag bring strong knowledge to training. Technology and careful practice prepare players for higher levels of cricket. Players who want serious training can choose from these academies to build their game and reach their goals.