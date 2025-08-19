Top 5 Cricket Academies in Jaipur for Players Who Want to Grow
Cricket is very popular in Jaipur. Many young players want to get better and reach a higher level. Some players join cricket academies. Coaches help with training, and players use proper grounds and tools. Jaipur has many academies, but only a few stand outt. These five academies are known for good coaching, strong focus, and player success. This list shows places where players can train and improve their game.
RCA Cricket Academy – Jaipur
RCA Cricket Academy was founded in 2010 and is known as one of the top cricket academies in India. It trains young players from an early age and focuses on building team spirit through hard work and dedication. The academy combines strong coaching on technique with fitness training and uses special practice methods to help players grow. Several players from this academy have reached state and national teams.
The academy has a modern gym and machines for bowling and catching practice. Students can stay on site with good accommodation and food available. RCA Cricket Academy supports players during training and daily life. It is located at JNorth Pavilion, SMS Stadium, Ambedkar Circle, Jaipur.
The admission fee is ₹2,500 and the monthly fee is ₹1,700.
Naina Cricket Academy – Jaipur
Naina Cricket Academy is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The academy has trained many talented players over the years and has built a strong reputation for success. It has a team of experienced coaches who train each player with personal attention. The academy accepts players of all ages and skill levels and has different training programs to meet each player’s needs.
The facilities include six turf pitches, three cemented pitches, a concrete pitch, a bowling machine, and a well-equipped gym. A Ranji player also coaches at the academy to help improve skills. The academy cares for the health of players and provides first aid treatment and physical training. The location is Shiv Sagar Nagar, VIT Road, Jagatpura, Jaipur.
The admission fee is ₹4,000. The monthly fee is ₹3,000 for morning sessions and ₹3,500 for evening sessions.
Aravali Cricket Academy – Jaipur
Aravali Cricket Academy was founded in 2013 and is the first residential cricket academy in Rajasthan. It sits on 23 acres of land and has two full-size cricket grounds, a gym, and a swimming pool. The academy is located in Hathoj, Kalwar Road, Jaipur, in a quiet and clean area, ideal for training.
For more than a decade, Aravali Cricket Academy has supported cricket from the grassroots level by providing excellent practice conditions, a disciplined environment, and experienced coaches. The academy focuses on skill development, technique, fitness, and discipline.
Facilities include practice nets with turf, Astro-turf, cemented, and matting wickets, a bowling machine, and video analysis tools. The academy also has live match streaming software and hardware. There are three cricket grounds in total — one with floodlights at Hathoj and two more at Karansar. Regular visits come from coaches, physiotherapists, trainers, and national and international players.
The residential part includes hostel, mess, and cafeteria facilities. The academy welcomes players of all ages and skill levels who want serious cricket training.
Sanskar Cricket Academy – Jaipur
Sanskar Cricket Academy started in 2011 and has built a strong reputation in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The academy focuses on developing cricket talent from the grassroots level. Over the years, it has helped many players reach the state and national teams. Every year, some players from the academy go on to play in the Ranji Trophy.
The academy has one of the best cricket infrastructures in the state. It has turf, cemented, and concrete pitches. Training includes the use of bowling and catching machines. The gym supports fitness, and players get first aid treatment and physical training as part of their routine. The coaching staff includes experienced Ranji players who guide students through their cricket journey.
Sanskar Cricket Academy welcomes players of all ages and skill levels. The fees include an admission charge, monthly payment, and an annual fee to cover comprehensive training and facilities.
Surana Cricket Academy – Jaipur
Surana Cricket Academy began on March 22, 2010. It is known as one of the top cricket academies in India. The academy meets the needs of players of all ages and skill levels through various training programs. Surana Cricket Academy has excellent facilities that match international standards. These include cricket kits for all players, an advanced bowling machine, and a slip catching machine. The academy also has a large collection of cricket books and videos to help players learn. Boarding and lodging services are available, along with a well-equipped, modern gym. To encourage players, the academy offers scholarships and an award for the best cricketer of the year.
Surana Cricket Academy has a strong reputation for training talented cricketers and supports them with quality resources and a disciplined environment.
Conclusion
Jaipur has many cricket academies that help players improve their skills and grow. Each academy has its own strengths. RCA focuses on training young players with strong methods. Naina has personal coaching and good facilities. Aravali is a residential academy with large grounds. Sanskar trains players who reach state and national levels. Surana uses good resources and has international-level facilities. Together, these academies support cricket players of all ages and skill levels in Jaipur.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments