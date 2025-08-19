Top 5 Cricket Academies in Lucknow.

Abhijit Sinha Cricket Academy began in 1995 in Lucknow. It trained Akashdeep Nath, who joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019. More than 50 players from this academy have played at the national level.

Players join for one year. Coaches check their skills and then train them as needed. The academy has two stadiums, 9 turf wickets, and 9 cement wickets. A special area exists for bowling machine practice. Two best players get scholarships every year. Hostel is available for players from other places.

The academy has many cricket tools like bowling machines and catch boards. It won many cricket tournaments across India. It also takes players on tours to Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia. Transport helps local players. Schools at the academy follow CBSE and UP Board for classes I to XII.