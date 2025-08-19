Top 5 Cricket Academies in Lucknow
Lucknow is a city where many young players like cricket. Many want good training to improve their skills and play cricket well. Picking a good cricket academy helps players learn the game, train with experienced coaches, and play in competitions. This article shows five cricket academies in Lucknow known for good training and facilities.
Lucknow Cricket Academy (LCA)
Lucknow Cricket Academy started in 1989 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the best places for cricket training in the city. Players between 12 and 19 years old can join the academy for coaching. This academy is famous because it trained Indian batsman Suresh Raina, bowler RP Singh, and many other players who played in the Ranji Trophy. Players come from all over the state to train here. Hostel facilities exist for players who come from far away. The monthly fee is Rs 3000. The academy has turf wickets and cement wickets. Practice sessions happen indoors from Monday to Friday. Matches take place every week.
Abhijit Sinha Cricket Academy (ASCA)
Abhijit Sinha Cricket Academy began in 1995 in Lucknow. It trained Akashdeep Nath, who joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019. More than 50 players from this academy have played at the national level.
Players join for one year. Coaches check their skills and then train them as needed. The academy has two stadiums, 9 turf wickets, and 9 cement wickets. A special area exists for bowling machine practice. Two best players get scholarships every year. Hostel is available for players from other places.
The academy has many cricket tools like bowling machines and catch boards. It won many cricket tournaments across India. It also takes players on tours to Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia. Transport helps local players. Schools at the academy follow CBSE and UP Board for classes I to XII.
Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP)
Cricket Academy of Pathans started in 2014 in Vadodara. Irfan Pathan, former Indian all-rounder, runs it. The Lucknow branch opened in December 2019.
Players aged 6 to 21 years can join. They must pass a trial first. Even if rejected, players get chances to improve. Coaches explain where players need to work.
The academy has indoor and outdoor stadiums, so rain does not stop practice. It also has hostel facilities, turf wickets, bowling machines, and net practice areas. Coaches are certified by BCCI. The academy is connected with Lucknow Cricket Association (CAL).
Selected players get sponsorship and a 50% fee discount. Good players in local or tournament matches can join tours abroad. Players who perform well receive money awards, and their fees can be returned.
The yearly fee is about Rs 35,000.
Drona Cricket Academy
Drona Cricket Academy plays in important tournaments held by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. Some players from this academy join state teams for Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 matches.
This academy trains boys and girls together. Transport and hostel facilities are available. Players can practice on turf wickets and use bowling and catching machines.
Players can join local and state-level matches through the academy. The yearly fee is about Rs 27,000.
CSD Sahara Cricket Academy
No trial is needed for admission in this academy. Players aged 9 to 23 years can join. The academy has 3 middle turf pitches, 7 turf pitches, and 2 cemented pitches for practice.
Both boys and girls train here. The monthly fee is Rs 4000. Registration fee is Rs 4000, a one-time annual maintenance fee is Rs 1000, and the form fee is Rs 100. Hostel costs Rs 8000 per month.
The academy has its own ground where matches and practice happen at the same time. There is a bowling machine and a speed gun for training.
Coaches are present for batting, bowling, fielding, wicketkeeping, fitness, and mental health. Sometimes players from state, national, and international levels come here for coaching.
Conclusion
Lucknow has many good cricket academies. Each academy has different facilities and coaching styles. Some have turf wickets, others have cemented pitches. Many train both boys and girls. Fees and facilities differ, but all focus on developing players’ skills. Some academies have coaches from national and international levels.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments