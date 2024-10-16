Cutting open the unfolded daily grind of Jamaican superstar, Nicholas Pooran

(Nicholas Pooran at his wedding ceremony with his wife, Katrina Miguel)

In the world of cricket, West Indians have been considered as the house of power hitting since day 1 of limited overs cricket. Over the years, legendary batters came and established 'The Windies' supremacy. But in the last few years, the young champs who are regaining the glories of the West Indies, Nicholas Pooran is one of them. Debuting in the year 2016, he became the priority of team selectors for his consistency in numerous showdowns. Pooran has a natural power-hitting ability and a precise game calculation; that is the X factor that makes a batsman the finest. He participates in all sorts of T20 leagues worldwide, which causes a heavy bidding war at the auction table to pick him.

Beyond the boundary line: Nicholas Pooran's off-field life

Nicholas Pooran, the West Indian star with lightning-fast reflexes behind the wicket and gigantic hitting ability, is a player acknowledged by the experts and loved by fans for his calm and collected behaviour. Despite his busy and tight schedule, he maintains good connections with his fans by keeping them updated about his daily life through social media handles. But the curious mind of his die-hard fans wants to know more about their favourite's daily activities. Let's take a glimpse at his unexplored chapters through his Instagram profile.

Birthday wishes for his superwoman!

As a professional player, Nicholas has a busy life, but despite his tight schedule, he always manages to make time for his beloved wife, Kathrina Pooran, which shows how much he loves and cares about her. For such a person, it's apparent that he would try his best to make her birthday memorable, and Nicholas, indeed, does not hold back when it comes to his wife.

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He is currently in India because of the ongoing IPL 2024 season, so he has prepared a grand celebration for his wife in India. He shared snippets of the birthday bash, where the viewers saw that he arranged a party in an exotic hotel and later cut a beautiful cake in their luxury suit. In the caption, he showed gratitude towards her for staying by his side and caring for him and their little princess, Layra and ultimately, he wished her all the happiness in the world.

Memes and More: Pooran's Humorous Take on Social Media

Nicholas has a unique habit of making memes about himself and sharing them on Instagram to make his fans happier and connect with them, which shows his easy-going mindset and knack for good humour. Fans have already seen many of his meme posts and are well acquainted with them, but still, when the post comes, they can't help but be amazed at his taste in humour.

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Recently, he shared another meme on his Instagram that featured Nicholas playing carrom and hitting the striker to put the carrom in the pocket. The pockets are to 'take it to the last ball', 'stay calm and get the win', 'play risky shots', and 'let the bowler dominate'. No matter how tricky he shoots, he always remains calm and gets the win pocket. In this video, he sarcastically told his fans about his excellence as a batter and his team's dependency on him.

Setbacks are what make a man perfect

Everyone deals with challenges and unfortunate accidents, but instead of giving up, trying to overcome the situation makes a man perfect. Nicholas Pooran also had a similar experience in 2015 in his car accident, which caused him a severe injury. Instead of giving up on cricket, he tried to overcome it and returned as a more perfect and successful cricketer. Some anonymous fans made a motivating post by adding Nicholas and Rishab Pant's post-car accident photos together.

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Nicholas appreciated this fan post and reposted it on his Instagram profile to motivate his fans not to give up on life. He recalled those bad memories of seeing Rishab Pant and shared his valuable experiences of that time and mentioned that he felt blessed when he came back alive. He firmly told all his fans to be positive, figure out the way out, and get back up and also shared his concerns about Rishab Pant in the caption of this post.

Who's gonna pay the bill!? Having a lovely dinner with senior boys

Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo & Kieron Pollard are three names that bring fear to any opponent team's mind on the field. Besides being fierce batters, they share a very close brotherly bond and share all the happiness of life together. Fans are aware of their unity due to their frequent presence in Nicholas's Instagram posts, and he always shows his gratitude & respect towards Dwayne Bravo & Kieron Pollard and acknowledges them as his true idols.

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Nicholas recently shared another video on his Instagram, in which the viewers saw their favourite cricketers enjoying a meal together. They enjoyed many exotic dishes and had a chit-chat after a long time of meeting up. Bravo asked the fans an essential question in the caption to guess who paid all the bills for the food, which shows their on-point sense of humour that does not mind small leg pulling.

Sneak peek into LSG's exclusive Holi celebration through Pooran's Instagram

During Nicholas Pooran's stay in India due to IPL 2024, India celebrated one of their biggest festivals, the festival of colour, Holi. A person as energetic as Nicholas would not keep himself away from Holi. He shared a video of him joining the Lucknow Super Giant's exclusive Holi celebration.

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In the video, the viewers saw their favourite cricketers playing with water guns and colour like they had become little children; their pure child-like smiles throughout the video made every fan's day. Nicholas even shared his solo picture with the caption Happy Holi, the festival of colour and love, and his well wishes to the Indian fans. His celebration looked more Indian than actual Indians, which was very funny for the viewers.

Pooran couple attending the pre-wedding in the house of 'Ambanis'

Nicholas and Kathrina were seen attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party a few months ago. During the whole wedding week, he shared many snippets of the wedding and enjoyed the week to the fullest. The pictures included some of his teammates, like Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo, and some of the celebrities, like Ranveer Singh.

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This post included party pictures where the fans saw their beloved Mr. & Mrs. Pooran in the matching elegant black suit and black one-piece combo. They looked stunning in the dress, and the astonishing venue of Reliance Township Jamnagar gave a rich background to the photos.

Nicholas's aquarium adventure with his little princess

As previously mentioned, Nicholas cares for and loves his wife, Kathrina and their little princess, Alayra K Pooran, from the bottom of his heart. Men love to spend quality time with their family members in their leisure time, and obviously, Nicholas is no exception in this case. Whenever he gets a vacation, he loves to spend it travelling with them and sharing snippets of wholesome moments from the Pooran household.

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This post features an adorable tour of the Pooran trio in an underwater aquarium. The beauty of the place is not explainable at all and is transparent for the glass walls. The couple was seen holding their little princess with her two hands from both sides, and they looked so adorable at that moment that fans showered with comments of love and well wishes for them. Nicholas was seen doing his job perfectly in both the role of the ideal father and a caring partner.