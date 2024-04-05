The Other Side of AB de Villiers: Family, Hobbies, and More

(AB de Villiers with his wife, Danielle Swart during Christmas)

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers, widely regarded as one of the most brilliant batsmen of his generation, emerged from South Africa with lots of talent. His ability to absorb difficult situations and flip the match direction with his effortless power hitting earned him the nickname "Mr. 360". AB de Villers has earned a good reputation not only for his cricketing skills but also for his adept communication skills with his beloved fans on social media. His charismatic approach made millions of fans fall for his love all over the world.

He has attended charity functions, social events, and cricket-related conventions. He has many friends within the cricket community and beyond and interacts with his followers on social media. He shares moments from his personal life, including time well spent with family and friends and hobbies such as tennis, golf, and music. Despite his busy cricket schedule, AB has realised the importance of maintaining a balanced social life and cherishing moments with loved ones.

How AB de Villiers spends his time outside the cricket field

AB de Villiers played his last cricket match on October 11, 2021, while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Kolkata Knight Riders, and since then, he hasn't played any matches for any other franchise team. Currently, he is one of the commentators in the IPL and has some experience in commentary in the South Africa t20 League. Besides this, he has showcased his singing and guitar-playing talents on social media. As a fitness admirer, he has also engaged in workouts to spend time outside the cricket field.

AB de Villiers on the Commentary Set of Jio Cinema

The Superman from South Africa, AB de Villiers has not participated in any T20 League since October 2021. This living legend signed off his IPL career with the RCB jersey in his last IPL. But how can anyone keep a legendary player like him far from the ground? He returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024 as a commentator.

This year, IPL will be seen virtually at the Jio Cinema, and he is one of the main English commentators on the commentary panel. In a recent post on his Instagram, he has confirmed the news. He will be telecasted in the esteemed commentary panel with Brett Lee, Anil Kumble, Scott Styris, Sachin Tendulkar, and his former RCB teammate Chris Gayle.

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He has gained some experience while commenting on a few South Africa t20 League matches. In IPL 2024, Jio Cinema is planning to bring a show named 'The Insiders', and ABD, along with many legendary players, will be featured in this show.

South African star enjoying Padel Tennis

In many interviews, he talked about hobbies other than cricket, such as playing golf and tennis in his leisure time. He usually plays padel tennis with his friends, and in a recent post on his Instagram account, AB de Villiers shared some glimpses of playing that sport.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4Szb0-PSXE/?igsh=MW50NHZkOGtkMjl1dg==

Padel tennis, a racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, is a very popular game for its fun, fast-paced nature. He often plays this sport and considers it a good workout for him. Seeing him engaging in any sports is a kind of adrenaline for the fans.

It's a Family Time for AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has always been a family person, and after retirement from cricket, he has been spending most of his time with his family. He has two sons and one daughter. In a post he shared on his Instagram, AB de was seen having a day out in Cape Town with his children and wife.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C35PukjPxgU/?igsh=MXRiZndrODhmOWM5eg==

AB de Villiers' Involvement in Charity Works

He has been a part of several charity works throughout his life. He established his charity foundation focusing on the welfare of the children of South Africa. He also created awareness and raised funds for the treatment of those children who are suffering from cancer. In times of natural disaster or any crisis, AB de Villiers has always been actively involved in fundraising. He also promotes sports among youth, especially in rural areas. Below is a post from his Instagram timeline, where he is seen promoting the 'Home Matters' initiative.

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'Home Matters' is an initiative a community takes to eliminate housing poverty amongst India's low-income groups through affordable housing. And he is very happy to be a part of their journey.

AB de Villiers's special moments with Family and Friends.

For busy individuals, a special occasion like Christmas is usually incredibly delightful. They usually spent the day with those whom they cared about most. In January, AB de Villiers posted photos taken during last year's Christmas with his friends and family. There were festive decorations; they enjoyed delicious food and drinks and did some friendly sports activities.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2ADHYaPKHH/?igsh=Y25mZTd0NTZvNG9m

In the post's caption, he wrote, "Sun, Sand & Christmas with family and friends - couldn't get any better! Some holiday season throwback to cherish the happy blur of days as we rounded up 2023 🔄✨". He felt blissful to share these moments with his followers.

Dinner Date with wife

AB de Villiers married her girlfriend, Danielle Swart, in 2013; since then, they have been very happy. They have three children, but they still go on dinner dates on special occasions. From a post on his Instagram, this happy couple was spotted going out for a dinner date in December 2023, at Apprentice Restaurant. It has a romantic ambience, and also they enjoyed the delicious food.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C006A0xvrQx/?igsh=bzh6aXNrcHpsN3N6

They enjoyed each other's company, lived that moment, and created cherishing memories together. We can say that after the glorifying end of his Marvellous career, de Villiers is enjoying and prioritizing his family.

Nostalgic Throwback with “Universe Boss”

South African star, AB de Villiers has been playing franchise cricket worldwide for a long time. In this journey, his career saw a boom like a fairytale, and he also made many legendary players his close friends. Recently, he shared an old picture with Chris Gayle and Daren Sammy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5DXPwRvWKM/?igsh=MXR6a3luZGl0ZjdnZw==

He shared this picture with a wholesome caption addressing his fellow friends. Also showing his excellent sense of humour, he casually mocked the picture for its gangsta vibe and asked his fans to suggest a name if they start a band.