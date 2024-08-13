Looking Into The Daily Life Occurance of “Nawab of Najafgarh”, Virender Sehwag

(Virender Sehwag with his family at a felicitation program)

At the time of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, how many Indians could imagine an opener coming and thrashing world-class bowlers out of the boundary? This taboo was broken forever by a Jat boy, who changed the definition of a conventional opener forever in the history of the cricketing world. From attending the World Cup winning team to establishing himself as 'Multan ka Sultan' with the glorious triple century, the overall journey of India's beloved 'Viru' is just like a rollercoaster. In his 14 years of international career, Virender Sehwag has always been a sensational player. His unorthodox batting style, hard-hitting mentality, and understanding of the game's current situation made him at the top among all the players of his time.

Checking Out The Retired Life Of Virender Paji

Virender Sehwag, a batsman who once brought fear in the hearts of opponent's bowlers & assurance in the hearts of millions of fans of India. From the IPL to the Cricket World Cup, he played a vital role wherever he went. But have the fans ever wondered about the life outside the cricket field of this living legend? Fans will be amazed after knowing that this aggressive batsman is a calm, collected & religious person in his life outside the field. He never hesitates to forward his hand towards needy persons and does many charity works with a bright smile on his face. Even in his busy life, he never ignores his fans and maintains a healthy connection with them through his social media platforms. Let's take a short look at his Instagram profile to learn more about him.

The Religious Side of 'Viru Paji'

As mentioned earlier, Virender Sehwag is devoted to his religion and often finds himself rooted in divinity. He often posts pictures, and videos related to his visits to different temples, and religious places and never misses to post on special days such as Maha Shivratri, Navaratri, etc, which shows the amount of devotion & respect he has towards his religion. But unlike others, he never disrespects others' religious beliefs and gives equal respect towards everyone. He maintains a healthy and warm environment on his Instagram profile.

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This post was made on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Virender Sehwag can be seen standing in front of a huge Shiva idol and paying his respect towards it. It was probably AdiYogi Shiv temple in Coimbatore. In the caption, he said, "tan kee jaane, man kee jaane, jaane chit kee choree, us bhagavaan shiv se kya chhipaave jisake haath hai sab kee doree." This means one can't hide anything from the almighty Shiva, who has authority over everything in this universe so one should devote their heart and faith towards him.

Virender Sehwag Rocking On The Punjabi Commentary Box Of Jio Cinema

IPL commentary is a must for every IPL lover which brings the essence of the game into the match. There are very few people who will not be delighted by the wonderful commentary from their childhood heroes. In the IPL 2024 season, fans saw their beloved Virender Sehwag doing commentary in the Punjabi com box of JioCinema Officials.

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Virender Sehwag collaborated on this post with Sarandeep Singh's Instagram account. Fans can see he is delighted to share his thoughts on the game and happily sharing the frame with Sarandeep Singh & Rahul Sharma. The authentic Punjabi commentary by Sehwag was very charming and people are enjoying this regional commentary with a desi vibe so much.

Yuvi & Viru Paji On A ‘Toofani Advertisement’

Collaborations between ‘Thums Up’, a famous soft drink beverage company and Indian Cricket players is nothing new to fans. They have seen many of their cricketing legends, saying the famous phrase, "Chalo aj kuch Toofani krte hay." In a recent advertisement of ‘Thums up,’ the two star cricketers, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh had been seen.

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In the advertisement, viewers can see them chit-chatting in an airport about their journey to the West Indies. The advertisement is about the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held jointly by the USA and the West Indies. The lucky customers will get a chance to take a free trip to the venues of the world's biggest cricket festival.

Sehwag International School: A Great Start For A Brighter Future

Not every celebrity or successful person was born with a golden spoon in their mouth. Virender Sehwag, in particular, led a life filled with obstacles, but his determination and hardships brought him where he is right now. Sehwag mentioned that during those hardships, his dad used to tell him that when he will become a successful cricketer, he should open a school where children could grow both in studies and sports.

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With that in mind, Virender Sehwag created the Sehwag International School, a place where one can study and have all the necessary opportunities and support to grow in sports. In this post-video, Sehwag provided details and contact numbers to join the school. This attempt shows that he has not forgotten the promise he made to his dad.

Remembering The Forever Pride Of India, Shivaji Maharaj’s Birthday With Sehwag

As mentioned before, Virender Sehwag is an admirable man who stays deeply connected to his roots, religion, and those who have played vital roles for the country and its people. Viewers can see he showed his great respect and gratitude towards the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through this post.

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This post was created to pay tribute to the great Shivaji Maharaj on his birthday and in the caption, Virender Sehwag said that history was wrong to say that powerful people come from powerful places. Instead, powerful people like Chhatrapati Shivaji and other great freedom fighters made the nation powerful.

Beating Gen Z in Their Trend With Swag

Throughout the article, readers can find Virender Sehwag's calm & collected nature, but to everyone's surprise, he also loves to enjoy the latest trends and vibe with the fans. He often shares memes related to sports and other things and joins trends. During the New Zealand vs England match, Sehwag even posted a meme to troll the England team sarcastically, but he did not mean to offend anyone as it was posted in a friendly manner.

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In this post, Paji was following the famous trend of singing a song without blinking. From the post, viewers can see that he was really enjoying the trend and completed it successfully like any other Gen Z's. He sang the famous song of DJ Kass, 'Scooby Doo Pa Pa' without blinking even once and also sarcastically asked his fans in the caption if they had noticed him blinking during the song.

An Attentive Civilian Who Cares For India & Its People

Virender Sehwag exemplifies the spirit of a true patriotic heart, he not only takes immense pride in his identity as an Indian but also shows genuine concern towards the welfare of the nation and its people. From organizing charitable initiatives to establishing Sehwag International School for the future generation. He has done his best by trying various methods to uplift the country and its people.

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In a recent post, Sehwag showed his greatest relief at the successful rescue of 41 trapped workers in Uttarakhand. He showed his heartfelt gratitude towards the NDRF, SDRF, Army and everyone involved in the rescue operation. These posts show the depth of Sehwag's generosity and the deep bond he shares with India & its people's welfare.