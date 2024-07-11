Indian Cricket Stars and Their Love for Motorcycles

(Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were riding on a CBZ after the match)

Bikes are like a part of life for most boys, and when it comes to superbikes, they depict a person's taste and fearlessness. They are loaded with features and power with new and improved technology. Here, our minds are forced to think, do the Indian Cricketers also enjoy biking? If yes, what are the costliest bikes they own? After doing a little research on the topic, we can conclude that, yes, our favourite cricketers are fond of bikes too. Some of them love speed and others go for looks. From millennials to Gen Z cricketers, all of them nurture a huge love for newer bikes. Let's go ahead and find out who are the top 7 players of the Indian Cricket Team with the costliest bikes.

1. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Dhoni’s love for bikes is not a secret. He admitted being a crazy bike-lover since his youth, back when he was working for the Indian Railways. Currently, he has a collection of more than 75 bikes and a personalized garage that looks like an expensive showroom on the first floor of his new house. His bikes are arranged in a circular order, with the costliest being the Kawasaki Ninja H2, which is worth more than 79.90 lakh INR.

(Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his Kawasaki Ninja H20)

Keeping aside the cost, the specifications provided with this bike, starting from engine power to mileage, make it one of the best in the market. It is an absolute game changer on the road irrespective of the terrain and offers a mileage of 15 kmpl, claims ARAI. It is also highly efficient in a lot of areas. The bike comes with a 998 cc liquid engine, which can generate power as high as 310 PS and a maximum torque of 165 Nm. The bike is a dream come true, especially for speed lovers, and MSD is surely one of them. The bike can achieve a tremendous speed of 250-400 km in an hour

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is known as ‘Gabbar’ among the fans for his classic knocks as an opener. He is a nightmare for the bowlers no matter on which ground the match is happening. His fiery and classic knocks complement his bike choices very nicely. His immense preference for big bikes is not a secret to his fans. Of the best he has in his collection is the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. Some mention worthy specialities that the bike has to offer, ranging from high performance to premium looks.

The model comes with a Milwaukee-Eight 114 Engine, which is quite a major improvement compared to the previous versions of Harley-Davidson models. The bike comes with an 1868 cc engine and a mileage of 18.18 kmpl, though not official, as claimed by the parent company. The bike reaches a top speed of 177 km per hour, which almost feels like a game. Its maximum fuel tank capacity is 18.9 litres.

3. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, fondly known as Sir Jadeja, is not only a cricket maestro but also a passionate bike enthusiast. His electrifying fielding, complemented by stellar all-round performances, captivates audiences. He mentioned multiple times that he loves speed, and so having ‘the beast on the road’, the Suzuki Hayabusa is very obvious for him. The bike comes at a price of 16.90 lakh in the Indian Market.

(Ravindra Jadeja was spotted with his Suzuki Hayabusa)

The bike's got some God-like features. It is a dream for many bike lovers. With a 1340 cc engine and a 4-stroke inline-four, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, Keihin fuel injection, wet-sump, the sports bike reaches its top speed of 303 km per hour on the road. It is claimed to have a maximum torque of 138.7 Nm by the Japanese parent company, Suzuki. The bike provides the rider with both speed and elegance when brought out on the road.

4. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is a very strategic inclusion to the team. He supports the team as the fifth bowler and also piles up runs with quick boundaries towards the end of the innings. Apart from this he reportedly enjoys biking. He owns a Yamaha YZF R1, which is simply known as Yamaha R1. The bike is priced at around 20 lakhs in India. It provides a glamorous design and elegant finish.

(Hardik Pandya riding his Yamaha YZF R1)

Talking about the features, it comes with a 998 cc liquid-cooled, 16-valve (titanium), DOHC, in-line four-cylinder, cross-plane crankshaft engine generating a maximum torque of 106.6 N⋅m at 8,790 rpm. The bike can reach a top speed of 300 km per hour and a maximum mileage of 20 kmpl. Hardik is seen quite often riding his bike in public. The bike quite effortlessly suits his handsome physique and dynamic personality.

5. Navdeep Saini

Navdeep, the youngster has caused havoc to the batters with his perfect line and length. He has been the Trump in critical situations. His ability to be calm under pressure has earned recognition. Like other Gen Z boys, he is also fond of bikes. Apart from being a cricketer, he is a full-time bike-lover. The most noteworthy model of his garage is a Harley Davidson Roadster. The bike provides a jaw-dropping mileage of 15 km.

(Navdeep Saini, performing a burnout with his Harley Davidson Roadster)

It reaches a top speed of 200 kmph regardless of the terrain. It is claimed to be a heavy-duty bike with 14.50 lakhs. Some other specifications offered by the bike are the tried-and-true air-cooled evolution engine that provides the bike with the power it can generate and the mileage it offers. It comes with a 1202 cc engine and a maximum torque of 98 NM. His flamboyant nature fits the bike like a glove.

6. Pragyan Ojha

Pragyan Ojha, a former Indian bowler, helped India to dramatic test wins and is one of the very few players who have more wickets than runs in tests. He also got 800 wickets. He completed this milestone with the wicket of Muttiah Muralidharan. Besides being a passionate cricketer, he is also passionate about bikes. Of the best ones he owns, the Harley Davidson Sportster is one of them. The bike is available in the market for 15 lakhs INR.

(Pragyan Ojha went for a ride with his wife on a Harley Davidson Sportster)

The bike offers the rider cool and classy looks. The model is worthy of giving a double glance. It provides luxurious features at an average price point. The specifications provided are Revolution® Max 1250T engine that generates a maximum torque of 125 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Engineered with a 1252 cc displacement the bike can offer a mileage of 19.6 kmpl. The fuel capacity provided by the bike is 11.8 litres.

7. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has shown epic comebacks throughout his career. He has proved that willpower gets an individual through the toughest situations, from hitting six sixes in an over to playing in the 2011 World Cup finals after vomiting blood multiple times. Undoubtedly his fighting mentality matches his choices about bikes. Talking about him, he takes the seventh spot on the list of the cricketers with the costliest bikes.

(Yuvraj Singh checking his brand new BMW G310r)

He owns a BMW G310r. The bike cost a little less than 3 lakh INR. Though the bike cannot be termed a superbike, it has decent features. Fitted with a 314 cc engine generating a maximum power of 33.52 bhp at 9250 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm. It offers a mileage of 30 kmpl. The top speed marked by the BMW G310r is 143 km per hour. As per reviews, it is a hardy bike with minimal cost and quite decent features.