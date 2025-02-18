(Indian Team celebrates after winning the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy)

The ICC Trophy winners have always held a special place in cricket history. Since its start in 1998, the ICC Champions Trophy has been a prestigious tournament featuring the top 8 teams battling it out to be crowned the best. Known as the "Mini Version" of the ODI World Cup, this tournament has seen some unforgettable moments. The ICC Champions Trophy winners list includes the teams that have claimed the title over the years, with each victory adding to the legacy of this exciting competition. Let’s uncover all the winning teams and their campaigns in this article.

List of Teams Who Won ICC Champions Trophy

Over the years, there have been a total of 8 seasons of the ICC Champions Trophy. The ICC Champions Trophy winners list starts with South Africa in 1998, who defeated West Indies. New Zealand claimed the title in 2000, beating India, while Sri Lanka and India shared the trophy in 2002.

Year of the ICC Tournament Host Nation Winner of the Tournament Runners-Up of the Tournament 1998 Bangladesh South Africa West Indies 2000 Kenya New Zealand India 2002 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka and India None 2004 England West Indies England 2006 India Australia West Indies 2009 South Africa Australia New Zealand 2013 England and Wales India England 2017 England and Wales Pakistan India

The West Indies won in 2004, defeating England, and Australia triumphed in both 2006 and 2009, overcoming West Indies and New Zealand. India won in 2013, defeating England, and Pakistan emerged as the winners in 2017, defeating India. As for who won the most ICC Champions Trophy, Australia and India have been the most successful teams, with two titles.

1. South Africa in 1998 The ICC Champions Trophy history goes back to 1998 as the first tournament was hosted by Bangladesh to increase the popularity of the game. The tournament was held on a knockout basis, where every team had an equal chance to appear in the semi-finals of the tournament. The final was contested between South Africa and West Indies at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka, on November 1, 1998. West Indies batted first and posted a total of 245 runs in 49.3 overs. Event Quarter Final Semifinal Final Overall Result Result Result Result 1998 South Africa defeated England by 6 wickets South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 92 runs South Africa defeated West Indies by 4 wickets Champions (South Africa’s Journey in ICC Champions Trophy 1998) Philo Wallace was the standout performer for West Indies, scoring 103 off 102 balls. However, the rest of the West Indies lineup struggled, with Carl Hooper contributing 49 runs and Shivnarine Chanderpaul making 27. South Africa’s Jacques Kallis was the star with the ball, taking 5 wickets for 30 runs, including key dismissals like that of Hooper and Wallace. South Africa’s bowlers, including Hansie Cronje and Derek Crookes, kept the pressure on, limiting West Indies’ total. (Hansie Cronje with the 1998 Wills International Cup) In response, South Africa chased down the target of 246 runs with 18 balls to spare, finishing at 248/6 in 47 overs. Jacques Kallis was instrumental in the chase, scoring 37 runs and playing a crucial role in South Africa's successful pursuit of the target. Mike Rindel top-scored for South Africa with 49 runs, while Cronje remained not out on 61. Mervyn Dillon and Reon King were pivotal in South Africa’s chase, stabilizing the innings after early wickets. Kallis was named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

2. New Zealand in 2000 The 2000 ICC Champions Trophy was held entirely at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya. This edition featured all the test-playing nations, alongside the host nation Kenya, as well as India, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, and England, and was again played on a knockout basis. In the Finals of the tournament, New Zealand faced India in a thrilling encounter. Event Quarter Final Semifinal Final Overall Result Result Result Result 2000 New Zealand defeated Zimbabwe by 64 runs New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets New Zealand defeated India by 4 wickets Champions (New Zealand’s Journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2000) India batted first, posting a total of 264/6 in their 50 overs. Sourav Ganguly played a magnificent knock, scoring 117 runs off 130 balls, supported by Sachin Tendulkar, who added 69 runs. However, New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Geoff Allott and Chris Cairns, managed to keep India in check, with the latter taking 1 wicket for 40 runs in his 10 overs. Chasing 265, New Zealand’s innings was anchored by Chris Cairns, whose brilliant 102* off 113 balls guided them towards victory. (New Zealand team with the ICC KnockOut 2000) Despite losing early wickets, Cairns' steady performance ensured that New Zealand stayed in the hunt. With contributions from Chris Harris (46) and Roger Twose (31), New Zealand reached 265/6 in 49.4 overs, winning by 4 wickets with just 2 balls remaining. Chris Cairns was named the Player of the Match for his exceptional all-round performance, while New Zealand clinched the title, becoming the first champions of this newly established ICC tournament. This win marked a significant achievement in New Zealand’s cricket history, as they secured the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy and their name in the Champions Trophy winner list.

3. India and Sri Lanka in 2002 The 2002 ICC Champions Trophy saw an amazing event as both Sri Lanka and India got their names on the champions trophy winners list. The tournament was completely hosted in Sri Lanka, making it a mega event. The final between India and Sri Lanka took place on September 30 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo but ended in a no-result due to persistent rain across both scheduled days. Event League Match League Match Semifinal Final Overall Result Result Result Result Result 2002 India defeated Zimbabwe by 14 runs India defeated England by 8 wickets India defeated South Africa by 10 runs No-Result Champions (India’s Journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2002) Sri Lanka batted first after winning the toss and posted 222/7 in their 50 overs. Mahela Jayawardene played a crucial role with a well-compiled 77 off 99 balls, while Russel Arnold contributed an unbeaten 56. India’s bowlers kept things in check, with Zaheer Khan picking up three wickets and Anil Kumble, Ajit Agarkar, and Harbhajan Singh chipping in with one each. In response, India started their innings but managed to reach only 38/1 in 8.4 overs before rain halted play. (India and Sri Lanka were the Joint Holders of the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy) Event League Match League Match Semifinal Final Overall Result Result Result Result Result 2002 Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets Sri Lanka defeated Netherlands by 206 runs Sri Lanka defeated Australia by 7 wickets No-Result Champions (Sri Lanka’s Journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2002) Virender Sehwag was batting fluently at 25*, while Sachin Tendulkar was at the crease on 7*. With no possibility of resumption, the match was abandoned. Since the reserve day also faced similar weather conditions, the trophy was shared between India and Sri Lanka, making them both all champions trophy winners.

4. West Indies in 2004 Making their mark in the who won most champions trophy question, West Indies was the team who came out at the top in the ICC Champions Trophy 2004. All the matches were played in England as the teams battled for the trophy. In the final, held at The Oval on September 25, 2004, West Indies faced England in a thrilling contest that went down to the wire. England, batting first, posted a total of 217 in 49.4 overs. Marcus Trescothick played a lone hand for the hosts, scoring a brilliant 104 off 124 balls. Event League Match League Match Semifinal Final Overall Result Result Result Result Result 2004 West Indies defeated Bangladesh by 138 runs West Indies defeated South Africa by 5 wickets West Indies defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets West Indies defeated England by 2 wickets Champions (West Indies Journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2004) However, the rest of the English batting line-up struggled against disciplined West Indian bowling. Wavell Hinds (3/24) and Ian Bradshaw (2/54) were the standout performers with the ball, while key contributions in the field, including three catches by Brian Lara, restricted England to a below-par total. Chasing 218, West Indies found themselves in deep trouble at 147/8, with England’s bowlers dominating the contest. Andrew Flintoff led the attack with figures of 3/38, dismissing key players like Ramnaresh Sarwan, Brian Lara, and Dwayne Bravo. Steve Harmison (2/34) and Paul Collingwood (2/22) also applied pressure. (West Indies Team celebrates after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2004) But, the ninth-wicket pair of Courtney Browne (35*) and Ian Bradshaw (34*) turned the match on its head with an unbroken 71-run stand. Displaying nerves of steel, they guided West Indies to a stunning two-wicket victory with seven balls to spare. Bradshaw, who was named Player of the Match, not only delivered with the ball but also played a crucial role in the chase. Sarwan was awarded Player of the Series for his consistent performances.

5. Australia in 2006 At the start of the Ricky Ponting era in the ICC Champions Trophy, the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy was completely dominated by Australia. The tournament took place in India, and in the Finals, Australia faced West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on November 5, 2006. Batting first, West Indies struggled to build a strong total, getting bowled out for just 138 in 30.4 overs. Despite a solid start from Shivnarine Chanderpaul (27 off 18) and Chris Gayle (37 off 27), the middle order collapsed against Australia’s disciplined bowling attack. Event League Match League Match League Match Semifinal Final Overall Result Result Result Result Result Result 2006 West Indies defeated Australia by 10 runs Australia defeated England by 6 wickets Australia defeated India by 6 wickets Australia defeated West Indies by 34 runs Australia defeated West Indies by 8 wickets Champions (Australia’s Journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2006) Nathan Bracken (3/22) and Glenn McGrath (2/24) were the key wicket-takers, while Shane Watson (2/11) and Brad Hogg (1/11) contributed effectively. Australia’s chase was interrupted by rain, leading to a revised target of 116 in 35 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis method. Despite losing Adam Gilchrist (2) and Ricky Ponting (0) early, Shane Watson (57* off 88) and Damien Martyn (47* off 71) guided Australia to victory with 41 balls to spare. (Australian Team with the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy) Their unbeaten 103-run partnership ensured an eight-wicket win, sealing Australia’s first ICC Champions Trophy title. Watson’s all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award, while Chris Gayle, who scored 474 runs and took 8 wickets in the tournament, was named Player of the Series. This triumph reinforced Australia’s dominance in world cricket, adding another major ICC trophy to their cabinet.

6. Australia in 2009 After being the winners of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2006, Australia entered the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy as defending champions. The whole tournament took place in South Africa, and in the Finals, they faced New Zealand at SuperSport Park, Centurion, on October 5, 2009. New Zealand, led by Brendon McCullum, won the toss and opted to bat first. Their innings got off to a shaky start as McCullum fell for a duck, and despite Martin Guptill’s 40 and Aaron Redmond’s 26, the Kiwis struggled to build partnerships. Event League Match League Match League Match Semifinal Final Overall Result Result Result Result Result Result 2009 Australia defeated West Indies by 50 runs Australia vs India ended up in No Result Australia defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets Australia defeated England by 9 wickets Australia defeated New Zealand by 6 wickets Champions (Australia’s Journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2009) Neil Broom (37) and James Franklin (33) attempted to stabilize the innings, but disciplined bowling from Australia restricted them to 200/9 in 50 overs. Nathan Hauritz was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/37, while Brett Lee and Kyle Mills contributed with two wickets each. Chasing 201, Australia had a rocky start as they lost Tim Paine and Ricky Ponting early. However, Shane Watson anchored the chase with a match-winning unbeaten century (105* off 129 balls), supported by Cameron White (62). (Australian Team with the ICC Champions Trophy 2009) Their 128-run partnership ensured Australia remained in control. James Hopes added a quick 22* to take Australia home comfortably in 45.2 overs, securing a six-wicket victory. Watson’s stellar performance earned him the Player of the Match award, while Ricky Ponting, who amassed 288 runs in the tournament, was named Player of the Series. With this win, Australia successfully defended their title, becoming the first team to win consecutive ICC Champions Trophies.

7. India in 2013 India won their maiden ICC Champions Trophy in 2002, and they again made it as the Champions in 2013 when the whole tournament was organized in England and Wales. The finals of the tournament saw India taking on England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in a rain-affected contest that was reduced to 20 overs per side. England won the toss and opted to bowl first under overcast conditions, hoping to take advantage of the swinging conditions. Event League Match League Match League Match Semifinal Final Overall Result Result Result Result Result Result 2013 India defeated South Africa by 26 runs India defeated West Indies by 8 wickets India defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets India defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets India defeated England by 5 runs Champions (India’s Journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2013) India posted a total of 129/7 in their 20 overs, with Virat Kohli top-scoring with 43 off 34 balls. Shikhar Dhawan, the tournament's highest run-getter, contributed 31, while Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial unbeaten knock of 33 off 25 balls, ensuring India had a competitive total. Ravi Bopara was England’s standout bowler, picking up 3 wickets for 20 runs in his 4-over spell, while James Tredwell, James Anderson, and Stuart Broad chipped in with a wicket each. In response, England struggled against India's spin attack. They lost wickets at regular intervals, with only Eoin Morgan (33) and Ravi Bopara (30) showing some resistance. (Indian Team celebrates after defeating England in the Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2013) Ashwin and Jadeja choked the run flow, picking up two wickets each, while Ishant Sharma’s double strike in the 18th over overturned the game in India's favour. England needed 15 off the last over, but Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar held their nerve to restrict them to 124/8, handing India a thrilling 5-run victory. Ravindra Jadeja was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, while Shikhar Dhawan was awarded Player of the Series for his 363 runs.