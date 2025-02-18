(ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title)

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19, 2025, and will run until March 9, 2025, as eight teams compete for the prestigious title. With the Champions Trophy 2025 teams list officially announced, fans are eager to see the full squads of each side. In this article, we will break down the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad for all teams to analyze their strengths and determine which side has the best chance of lifting the trophy. Which team do you think has the strongest squad to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

ICC Champions Trophy Team List

For the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC announced that eight teams will participate in the tournament. Pakistan qualified automatically as the host nation, while the top seven teams from the 2023 Cricket World Cup group stage secured their spots. This edition marks a historic moment as Afghanistan will make its debut appearance, while former champions Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the first time.

Group A Group B Bangladesh Afghanistan India Australia New Zealand England Pakistan South Africa

The Champions Trophy 2025 teams list includes Pakistan, India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. With teams now confirmed, attention shifts to the ICC Champions Trophy squads, as fans eagerly analyze the players who will battle for the prestigious title.

3. New Zealand New Zealand, the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy winners, will enter the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with hopes of reclaiming the title. The ICC Champions Trophy New Zealand squad will be led by Mitchell Santner, the team’s experienced spinner, who has been in excellent form. At the top order, they have Kane Williamson, one of the finest batters in world cricket, alongside Will Young and Devon Conway, who add stability. (New Zealand Team in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy) Name of the Player Role of the Player Mitchell Santner (c) Bowling All-Rounder Michael Bracewell Batting All-Rounder Mark Chapman Batting All-Rounder Devon Conway Wicket-Keeper Batsman Lockie Ferguson Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Tom Latham Wicket-Keeper Batsman Daryl Mitchell Batting All-Rounder Will O’Rourke Bowler Glenn Phillips Batting All-Rounder Rachin Ravindra Batting All-Rounder Ben Sears Bowler Nathan Smith Batting All-Rounder Kane Williamson Batsman Will Young Batsman In the middle order, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Nathan Smith will be crucial in anchoring the innings. Their bowling attack looks strong, with Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke, and Ben Sears leading the pace attack. New Zealand's well-balanced squad will aim to put up a strong fight and add another ICC trophy to their name. With a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talents, can they lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

4. Bangladesh Bangladesh impressed in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy by reaching the semi-finals, proving their rise in world cricket. For the 2025 edition, the ICC Champions Trophy Bangladesh squad looks well-balanced with a mix of experience and young talent. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead from the top order alongside the aggressive Towhid Hridoy and promising opener Tanzid Hasan. The middle order is packed with experience, featuring Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, while Jaker Ali and Parvez Hossain Emon add depth. (Bangladesh qualified for the Semi-Finals of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy) Name of the Player Role of the Player Najmul Hossain Shanto (c) Batsman Jaker Ali Wicket-Keeper Batsman Mahmudullah Batting All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Batting All-Rounder Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-Keeper Batsman Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowling All-Rounder\ Parvez Hossain Emon Wicket-Keeper Batsman Rishad Hossain Batting All-Rounder Soumya Sarkar Batting All-Rounder Tanzid Hasan Batsman Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowling All-Rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batsman The bowling attack is spearheaded by Mustafizur Rahman, known for his deadly cutters, alongside the pace duo of Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Young pacer Nahid Rana is another exciting addition. With a well-rounded squad, Bangladesh will be eager to challenge top teams and aim for their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title.

5. Australia The two time winners of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009, the Australian team will be looking to add another ICC Title to their cabinet and get the first ICC Champions Trophy match win after 2009. Considering the icc champions trophy australia squad, Australia will be without their regular captain Pat Cummins, who has been ruled out of the tournament while some other top players like Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green and others also miss out. (Australian Team during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy) Name of the Player Role of the Player Steven Smith (c) Batsman Sean Abbott Bowling All-Rounder Alex Carey Wicket-Keeper Batsman Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Jake Fraser-McGurk Batsman Aaron Hardie Batting All-Rounder Travis Head Batsman Josh Inglis Wicket-Keeper Batsman Spencer Johnson Bowler Marnus Labuschagne Batting All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell Batting All-Rounder Tanveer Sangha Bowler Matthew Short Batting All-Rounder Adam Zampa Bowler The team will be captained by their seasoned batter Steven Smith, while he will have the support of Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, and Alex Carey as the senior players. Marnus Labuschagne and Jake Fraser-McGurk add strength to the batting lineup, while Josh Inglis provides another wicketkeeping option. Sean Abbott and Aaron Hardie bring all-round abilities, offering depth in both batting and bowling. The bowling attack includes pacers Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, and Ben Dwarshuis, along with spin specialists Adam Zampa and Tanveer Sangha, making it a well-balanced squad.

6. South Africa Winners of the inaugural edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, South Africa will be heading to the Champions Trophy 2025 teams list with high hopes. The squad will be led by Temba Bavuma, a composed middle-order batter. The top order includes Tony de Zorzi and Rassie van der Dussen, both known for their consistency. In the middle order, power hitters David Miller and Tristan Stubbs will provide the finishing touch. Wicketkeeping responsibilities will be handled by Heinrich Klaasen and Ryan Rickelton. (South African Team in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy) Name of the Player Role of the Player Temba Bavuma (c) Batsman Tony de Zorzi Batsman Marco Jansen Bowling All-Rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-Keeper Batsman Keshav Maharaj Bowler Aiden Markram Batting All-Rounder David Miller Batsman Wiaan Mulder Batting All-Rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Ryan Rickelton Wicket-Keeper Batsman Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Tristan Stubbs Batsman Rassie van der Dussen Batsman All-rounders Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, and Wiaan Mulder add depth with both bat and ball. The bowling attack is formidable, featuring pace spearheads Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, along with spin duo Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi. With a well-balanced squad, South Africa aims to make a strong impact in the Champions Trophy 2025 teams lineup and reclaim past glory.

7. England Coming in at the 7th position in the ICC Champions Trophy all team squad, England will be aiming to get their hands on their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title. Talking about the squad with which they will be heading into the tournament, England has named a strong unit led by Jos Buttler, who will also handle the wicket keeping duties. The top order features experienced players like Joe Root and Ben Duckett, alongside the explosive Harry Brook. The middle order is packed with power hitters, including Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt, who bring versatility to the side. (England lost against Pakistan in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi-Finals) Name of the Player Role of the Player Jos Buttler (c) Wicket-Keeper Batsman Jofra Archer Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Jacob Bethell Batting All-Rounder Harry Brook Batsman Brydon Carse Bowling All-Rounder Ben Duckett Batsman Liam Livingstone Batting All-Rounder Saqib Mahmood Bowler Jamie Overton Bowling All-Rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Joe Root Batsman Phil Salt Wicket-Keeper Batsman Jamie Smith Wicket-Keeper Batsman Mark Wood Bowler In the all-round department, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, and Jamie Overton provide depth with both bat and ball. England's bowling attack is well-rounded, with express pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, along with leg-spinner Adil Rashid offering variety. With a balanced squad and match-winners in all departments, England will be eager to lift their first ICC Champions Trophy title.