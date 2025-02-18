Full List of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squads
(ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title)
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19, 2025, and will run until March 9, 2025, as eight teams compete for the prestigious title. With the Champions Trophy 2025 teams list officially announced, fans are eager to see the full squads of each side. In this article, we will break down the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad for all teams to analyze their strengths and determine which side has the best chance of lifting the trophy. Which team do you think has the strongest squad to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
ICC Champions Trophy Team List
For the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC announced that eight teams will participate in the tournament. Pakistan qualified automatically as the host nation, while the top seven teams from the 2023 Cricket World Cup group stage secured their spots. This edition marks a historic moment as Afghanistan will make its debut appearance, while former champions Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the first time.
|
Group A
|
Group B
|
Bangladesh
|
Afghanistan
|
India
|
Australia
|
New Zealand
|
England
|
Pakistan
|
South Africa
The Champions Trophy 2025 teams list includes Pakistan, India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. With teams now confirmed, attention shifts to the ICC Champions Trophy squads, as fans eagerly analyze the players who will battle for the prestigious title.
1. India
India squad for Champions Trophy 2025, the 2002 and 2013 winners, is the first team in the list. After finishing as runners-up in the last edition, India will aim to go one step further this time. The team will be led by Rohit Sharma, who recently captained India to a T20 World Cup victory. Supporting him at the top are Virat Kohli and vice-captain Shubman Gill.
(Indian Team during a 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Match)
|
Name of the Player
|
Role of the Player
|
Rohit Sharma (c)
|
Batsman
|
Shubman Gill (vc)
|
Batsman
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batsman
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Bowling All-Rounder
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batsman
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Shami
|
Bowler
|
Hardik Pandya
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Axar Patel
|
Bowling All-Rounder
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Washington Sundar
|
Bowling All-Rounder
The middle order features Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul, providing a mix of experience and firepower. The bowling attack boasts quality options, including Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav, while the spin department features Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar. With a balanced squad, India looks a strong contender for the title.
2. Pakistan
Pakistan Champions Trophy squad, the defending champions of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, are second on the list and will be eager to reclaim the title on home soil. ICC Champions Trophy Pakistan will see the team led by Mohammad Rizwan, who takes over the captaincy with a strong squad at his disposal. The top order features star batsman Babar Azam, Usman Khan, and Fakhar Zaman, providing stability and firepower.
(Pakistan Team in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy)
|
Name of the Player
|
Role of the Player
|
Mohammad Rizwan (c)
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Salman Agha
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Babar Azam
|
Batsman
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
Bowling All-Rounder
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batsman
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Kamran Ghulam
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Khushdil Shah
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Mohammad Hasnain
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Saud Shakeel
|
Batsman
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Tayyab Tahir
|
Batsman
|
Usman Khan
|
Batsman
In the middle order, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, and Salman Agha will play key roles in anchoring the innings. Among the all-rounders, Pakistan boasts Khushdil Shah, Kamran Ghulam, and Faheem Ashraf, offering balance to the side. Their bowling attack remains lethal, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, with support from Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, and Naseem Shah. With a well-rounded squad, ICC Champions Trophy Pakistan aims to dominate at home and defend their title successfully.
3. New Zealand
New Zealand, the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy winners, will enter the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with hopes of reclaiming the title. The ICC Champions Trophy New Zealand squad will be led by Mitchell Santner, the team’s experienced spinner, who has been in excellent form. At the top order, they have Kane Williamson, one of the finest batters in world cricket, alongside Will Young and Devon Conway, who add stability.
(New Zealand Team in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy)
|
Name of the Player
|
Role of the Player
|
Mitchell Santner (c)
|
Bowling All-Rounder
|
Michael Bracewell
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Devon Conway
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Tom Latham
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Will O’Rourke
|
Bowler
|
Glenn Phillips
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Smith
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batsman
|
Will Young
|
Batsman
In the middle order, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Nathan Smith will be crucial in anchoring the innings. Their bowling attack looks strong, with Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke, and Ben Sears leading the pace attack. New Zealand's well-balanced squad will aim to put up a strong fight and add another ICC trophy to their name. With a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talents, can they lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
4. Bangladesh
Bangladesh impressed in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy by reaching the semi-finals, proving their rise in world cricket. For the 2025 edition, the ICC Champions Trophy Bangladesh squad looks well-balanced with a mix of experience and young talent. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead from the top order alongside the aggressive Towhid Hridoy and promising opener Tanzid Hasan. The middle order is packed with experience, featuring Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, while Jaker Ali and Parvez Hossain Emon add depth.
(Bangladesh qualified for the Semi-Finals of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy)
|
Name of the Player
|
Role of the Player
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)
|
Batsman
|
Jaker Ali
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Mahmudullah
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Nahid Rana
|
Bowler
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
Bowling All-Rounder\
|
Parvez Hossain Emon
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Soumya Sarkar
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batsman
|
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
|
Bowling All-Rounder
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batsman
The bowling attack is spearheaded by Mustafizur Rahman, known for his deadly cutters, alongside the pace duo of Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Young pacer Nahid Rana is another exciting addition. With a well-rounded squad, Bangladesh will be eager to challenge top teams and aim for their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title.
5. Australia
The two time winners of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009, the Australian team will be looking to add another ICC Title to their cabinet and get the first ICC Champions Trophy match win after 2009. Considering the icc champions trophy australia squad, Australia will be without their regular captain Pat Cummins, who has been ruled out of the tournament while some other top players like Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green and others also miss out.
(Australian Team during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy)
|
Name of the Player
|
Role of the Player
|
Steven Smith (c)
|
Batsman
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowling All-Rounder
|
Alex Carey
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batsman
|
Aaron Hardie
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Travis Head
|
Batsman
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Short
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
The team will be captained by their seasoned batter Steven Smith, while he will have the support of Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, and Alex Carey as the senior players. Marnus Labuschagne and Jake Fraser-McGurk add strength to the batting lineup, while Josh Inglis provides another wicketkeeping option. Sean Abbott and Aaron Hardie bring all-round abilities, offering depth in both batting and bowling. The bowling attack includes pacers Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, and Ben Dwarshuis, along with spin specialists Adam Zampa and Tanveer Sangha, making it a well-balanced squad.
6. South Africa
Winners of the inaugural edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, South Africa will be heading to the Champions Trophy 2025 teams list with high hopes. The squad will be led by Temba Bavuma, a composed middle-order batter. The top order includes Tony de Zorzi and Rassie van der Dussen, both known for their consistency. In the middle order, power hitters David Miller and Tristan Stubbs will provide the finishing touch. Wicketkeeping responsibilities will be handled by Heinrich Klaasen and Ryan Rickelton.
(South African Team in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy)
|
Name of the Player
|
Role of the Player
|
Temba Bavuma (c)
|
Batsman
|
Tony de Zorzi
|
Batsman
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowling All-Rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
Bowler
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
David Miller
|
Batsman
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batsman
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batsman
All-rounders Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, and Wiaan Mulder add depth with both bat and ball. The bowling attack is formidable, featuring pace spearheads Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, along with spin duo Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi. With a well-balanced squad, South Africa aims to make a strong impact in the Champions Trophy 2025 teams lineup and reclaim past glory.
7. England
Coming in at the 7th position in the ICC Champions Trophy all team squad, England will be aiming to get their hands on their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title. Talking about the squad with which they will be heading into the tournament, England has named a strong unit led by Jos Buttler, who will also handle the wicket keeping duties. The top order features experienced players like Joe Root and Ben Duckett, alongside the explosive Harry Brook. The middle order is packed with power hitters, including Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt, who bring versatility to the side.
(England lost against Pakistan in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi-Finals)
|
Name of the Player
|
Role of the Player
|
Jos Buttler (c)
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Gus Atkinson
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Harry Brook
|
Batsman
|
Brydon Carse
|
Bowling All-Rounder
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batsman
|
Liam Livingstone
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Saqib Mahmood
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Overton
|
Bowling All-Rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Joe Root
|
Batsman
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Mark Wood
|
Bowler
In the all-round department, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, and Jamie Overton provide depth with both bat and ball. England's bowling attack is well-rounded, with express pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, along with leg-spinner Adil Rashid offering variety. With a balanced squad and match-winners in all departments, England will be eager to lift their first ICC Champions Trophy title.
8. Afghanistan
For the first time in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy, Afghanistan will be taking part in the competition, and for those asking how many teams in ICC Champions Trophy, the answer is eight, with Afghanistan being the eighth team. The squad will be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, who has been a key player in Afghanistan’s batting lineup. Supporting him at the top order are Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, and the explosive opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
(Afghanistan have qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy for the first Time)
|
Name of the Player
|
Role of the Player
|
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
|
Batsman
|
Rahmat Shah (vc)
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Fareed Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Gulbadin Naib
|
Batting All-Rounder
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batsman
|
Ikram Alikhil
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
Bowling All-Rounder
|
Naveed Zadran
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-Keeper Batsman
|
Rashid Khan
|
Bowling All-Rounder
|
Sediqullah Atal
|
Batsman
The middle order will be strengthened by Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib, both of whom bring experience and all-round skills. Afghanistan’s bowling attack looks formidable, with Rashid Khan leading the spin department alongside Noor Ahmad and AM Ghazanfar. In the pace department, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, and Naveed Zadran will provide depth. With a well-balanced squad, Afghanistan will be eager to make an impact in their debut ICC Champions Trophy appearance.
Which Team Has the Best Chance to Win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
With all the teams having announced their squad, the stage is set for an exciting ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Every side has built a well-rounded squad, blending experienced players with emerging talents. Hosts and defending champions Pakistan will look to dominate on home soil, while India, Australia, and England enter as strong title contenders. South Africa and New Zealand, both known for their consistency, will aim for a deep run, while Bangladesh has the potential to pull off surprises.
Making their historic debut, Afghanistan adds a fresh challenge to the competition. Fans eagerly awaiting the tournament may ask—how many teams in Champions Trophy 2025? The answer is eight, with the world’s best teams set to battle for the prestigious trophy. With the squads locked in, all eyes now turn to February 19, when the action officially begins.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments