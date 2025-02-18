(Sarfaraz Ahmed with the ICC Champions Trophy 2017)

Pakistan, one of the most unpredictable teams in cricket, will enter the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as the defending champions. The Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy triumph came in 2017 when they defeated India in the final under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy. For those wondering, how many times has Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy, the answer is once—2017. That victory was a historic moment, as Pakistan delivered dominant performances throughout the tournament. As they prepare for the upcoming edition, fans are eager to see if they can replicate their past success. Let’s explore Pakistan’s journey and achievements in this prestigious tournament over the years!

Pakistan Team in ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan has been competing in the ICC Champions Trophy since 1998. To answer how many Champions Trophy Pakistan won, the answer is one—they lifted the trophy in 2017 after a historic victory against India in the final. While they have come close to winning in other editions, they have fallen short of securing another title. As they gear up for the next edition, let’s take a closer look at their journey and how they have performed in this prestigious tournament.

Tournament Edition Pakistan’s Position in the Tournament Captain of the Team Wills International Cup 1998 Quarter-Finals Aamer Sohail ICC KnockOut 2000 Semi-Finals Moin Khan ICC Champions Trophy 2002 League Stage Waqar Younis ICC Champions Trophy 2004 League-Stage Inzamam-ul-Haq ICC Champions Trophy 2006 League-Stage Younis Khan ICC Champions Trophy 2009 Semi-Finals Younis Khan ICC Champions Trophy 2013 League Stage Misbah-ul-Haq ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Champions Sarfaraz Ahmed

1. Wills International Cup 1998 The first edition of the ICC Champions Trophy saw Pakistan being one of the teams to compete in the tournament. Under the captaincy of Aamer Sohail, the team started its campaign and was scheduled to play against West Indies in the fourth quarter-final at Dhaka on October 29, 1998. Match Type Opponent Result of the Match Man of the Match Quarter-Finals West Indies West Indies won by 30 runs Keith Arthurton (Pakistan’s journey in Wills International Cup 1998) Batting first, West Indies posted a strong total of 289/9 in 50 overs. Opener Philo Wallace led the charge with 79 off 58 balls, supported by Shivnarine Chanderpaul (49) and Keith Arthurton (33). Pakistan’s Wasim Akram took 3/55, while Arshad Khan and Saleem Malik picked up two wickets each. In response, Pakistan struggled to build partnerships. Ijaz Ahmed top-scored with 51 off 64 balls, while Saleem Elahi contributed 46 off 79. However, Keith Arthurton’s brilliant 4/31 dismantled the middle order. Despite a late effort from Moin Khan (25) and Saqlain Mushtaq (24), Pakistan fell short, managing 259/9 in 50 overs. West Indies won the match by 30 runs, advancing to the next stage. Keith Arthurton was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance while Pakistan’s journey ended early.

2. ICC KnockOut 2000 With the journey ending early in the ICC Wills International Cup 1998, Pakistan prepared hard for the ICC KnockOut 2000 as they appointed Moin Khan as their new captain and started off their journey well in the tournament. Match Type Opponent Result of the Match Man of the Match Quarter-Finals Sri Lanka Pakistan won by 9 wickets Saeed Anwar Semi-Finals New Zealand New Zealand won by 4 wickets Shayne O'Connor (Pakistan’s journey in ICC KnockOut 2000) In the quarter-final against Sri Lanka at Nairobi, Pakistan dominated with a nine-wicket win. Sri Lanka, opting to bat first, struggled to 194 in 45.4 overs, with Sanath Jayasuriya (39) and Russel Arnold (38) offering resistance. Wasim Akram (3/40) and Azhar Mahmood (3/52) were Pakistan’s standout bowlers. In response, Saeed Anwar’s unbeaten 105 off 134 balls, supported by Imran Nazir (40) and Mohammad Yousuf (42*), guided Pakistan to victory in 43.2 overs. With a solid all-round display, Pakistan advanced to the semi-finals, showcasing their intent for the title. In the Semi-Finals of the 2000 ICC KnockOut, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by four wickets. Pakistan posted 252, led by Saeed Anwar’s 104, while Shayne O’Connor took 5/46. Chasing 253, Roger Twose scored 87, and Craig McMillan’s unbeaten 51 guided New Zealand to 255/6 in 49 overs. Azhar Mahmood claimed 4/65, but O’Connor’s bowling secured New Zealand’s win and a spot in the final while Pakistan was out of the competition.

3. ICC Champions Trophy 2002 Despite reaching the Semi-Finals of the ICC KnockOut 2000, Pakistan replaced the captain and appointed Waqar Younis as the new leader. For the ICC Champions Trophy 2002, Pakistan was placed in Pool 4 along with Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. Match Type Opponent Result of the Match Man of the Match League Match Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets Sanath Jayasuriya League Match Netherlands Pakistan won by 9 wickets Shahid Afridi (Pakistan’s journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2002) In the opening match at Colombo, Pakistan elected to bat but managed only 200 in 49.4 overs. Saeed Anwar top-scored with 52, while Misbah-ul-Haq added 47. Dilhara Fernando (3/30) and Muttiah Muralidaran (3/29) led Sri Lanka’s bowling attack. In response, Sri Lanka chased down the target in 36.1 overs, reaching 201/2. Captain Sanath Jayasuriya starred with an unbeaten 102 off 120 balls, supported by Aravinda de Silva’s 66*. Wasim Akram (1/42) was the only wicket-taking bowler for Pakistan. Sri Lanka secured a dominant eight-wicket win with 83 balls remaining, earning four points in the group stage. (Pakistan and Sri Lanka during the ICC Champions Trophy 2002) The second match for both teams in the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy saw Pakistan dominate the Netherlands, securing a 9-wicket win in Colombo. The Netherlands struggled to 136 in 50 overs, with Shahid Afridi taking 3/18. Pakistan chased the target in just 16.2 overs, powered by Afridi’s explosive 55* off 18 balls and Imran Nazir’s 59 off 40. Pakistan earned 4 points, while the Netherlands remained winless in Pool 4. Despite the win, Pakistan was out of the tournament.

4. ICC Champions Trophy 2004 Now, the ICC Champions Trophy 2004 proved to be a complete opposite of the previous edition as the team was under the captaincy of Inzamam-ul-Haq and they were placed in Pool C along with India and Kenya. Match Type Opponent Result of the Match Man of the Match League Match Kenya Pakistan won by 7 wickets Shahid Afridi League Match India Pakistan won by 3 wickets Mohammad Yousuf Semi-Finals West Indies West Indies won by 7 wickets Ramnaresh Sarwan (Pakistan’s journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2004) In their group-stage clash against Kenya at Edgbaston, Pakistan secured a dominant seven-wicket victory. Kenya, batting first, struggled against Pakistan’s bowlers, getting bundled out for just 94 in 32 overs. Shahid Afridi starred with the ball, taking 5/11 in six overs, while Shoaib Malik picked up 3/15. Kennedy Otieno top-scored for Kenya with 33 off 73. In response, Pakistan comfortably chased down the target in 18.4 overs, with Yasir Hameed scoring 41 and Imran Farhat remaining unbeaten on 38. Ragheb Aga picked up two wickets, but Kenya never looked competitive. (Pakistan vs India during the ICC Champions Trophy 2004) In the second league match of the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan edged past India with a thrilling three-wicket victory at Edgbaston. Batting first, India managed 200 in 49.5 overs, with Rahul Dravid top-scoring with 67 off 108 balls. Ajit Agarkar contributed a quick 47 (50), while Naved-ul-Hasan (4/25) and Shoaib Akhtar (4/36) dismantled India’s batting. In response, Pakistan chased the target in 49.2 overs, led by Mohammad Yousuf’s unbeaten 81 off 114 balls. Inzamam-ul-Haq added 41 (79), while Shahid Afridi’s late cameo of 25 from 12 balls proved crucial. With this victory, Pakistan secured two points in Pool C and qualified for the Semi-Finals. Considering the Semi-Finals clash of the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy, West Indies dominated Pakistan with a convincing seven-wicket win at Southampton. Batting first, Pakistan struggled to 131 in 38.2 overs, with Yasir Hameed top-scoring (39). Shoaib Akhtar claimed 2/18, but West Indies, led by Ramnaresh Sarwan’s unbeaten 56 off 85, chased the target in 28.1 overs. Brian Lara retired hurt on 31, while Shoaib Akhtar took 2/18. West Indies advanced to the final with 131 balls to spare while Pakistan failed to qualify for the Finals.

5. ICC Champions Trophy 2006 In the ICC Champions Trophy 2006, Pakistan again changed their captain as Younis Khan was given the responsibility to secure their first title. Placed in Group B alongside South Africa, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, Pakistan faced Sri Lanka in a crucial match at Jaipur. Match Type Opponent Result of the Match Man of the Match League Match Sri Lanka Pakistan won by 4 wickets Abdul Razzaq League Match New Zealand New Zealand won by 51 runs Stephen Fleming League Match South Africa South Africa won by 124 runs Makhaya Ntini (Pakistan’s journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2006) Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 253 in 49.2 overs, led by Sanath Jayasuriya’s 48 off 35 balls and Kumar Sangakkara’s 39. Abdul Razzaq was the standout bowler, taking 4/50. Pakistan, in response, chased down the target in 48.1 overs, winning by four wickets. Imran Farhat scored 53, while Shoaib Malik anchored with 46*. Razzaq’s explosive 38* off 24 balls sealed the win. His all-round performance earned him Player of the Match. The victory gave Pakistan two crucial points, keeping their semi-final hopes alive. (Pakistan team during the ICC Champions Trophy 2006) For the second match in Group B of the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 51 runs in Mohali. Batting first, New Zealand posted 274/7, with Stephen Fleming scoring 80 (105) and Scott Styris adding 86 (113). Pakistan, chasing 275, managed only 223 in 46.3 overs. Mohammad Yousuf top-scored with 71 (92), while Shane Bond took 3/45. Jacob Oram and Kyle Mills claimed two wickets each. Fleming was named Player of the Match for his batting and two catches. To remain alive, Pakistan needed a win but suffered a crushing 124-run defeat against South Africa in the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy and were out of the tournament. Batting first, South Africa posted 213/8, with Mark Boucher (69) and Justin Kemp (64) leading the recovery after an early collapse. Makhaya Ntini’s fiery spell of 5/21 dismantled Pakistan, who crumbled for just 89 in 25 overs. Only Yasir Arafat (27) showed resistance. Shaun Pollock (2/20) and Charl Langeveldt (3/20) supported Ntini as South Africa dominated.

6. ICC Champions Trophy 2009 Despite losing the ICC Champions Trophy 2006 in the league stage itself, Pakistan persisted with Younis Khan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2009, where they were placed in Group A alongside Australia, India, and West Indies. Match Type Opponent Result of the Match Man of the Match League Match West Indies Pakistan won by 5 wickets Umar Akmal League Match India Pakistan won by 54 runs Shoaib Malik League Match Australia Australia won by 2 wickets Michael Hussey Semi-Finals New Zealand New Zealand won by 5 wickets Daniel Vettori (Pakistan’s journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2009) In their opening match against West Indies at Johannesburg, Pakistan secured a five-wicket victory while chasing a modest target of 134. West Indies, electing to bat first, struggled against Pakistan’s bowling attack, with Mohammad Amir (3/24) and Umar Gul (3/28) dismantling their lineup. Nikita Miller top-scored with 51 off 57 as West Indies were bowled out for 133 in 34.3 overs. Pakistan faced early setbacks at 76/5, but Umar Akmal’s unbeaten 41 (51) and Shahid Afridi’s 17* guided them to victory in 30.3 overs. Gavin Tonge was impressive with 4/25, but his efforts weren’t enough to prevent West Indies’ defeat. (Pakistan players celebrate after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in the ICC Champions Trophy 2009 Match) The game against India in the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy saw Pakistan secure a 54-run victory at Centurion. Batting first, Pakistan posted 302/9 in 50 overs, led by Shoaib Malik’s 128 off 126 balls and Mohammad Yousuf’s 87 off 88. Ashish Nehra was India’s standout bowler, taking 4/55. Chasing 303, India started well with Gautam Gambhir’s 57 off 46, but wickets fell regularly. Rahul Dravid top-scored with 76 off 103, while Suresh Raina contributed 46 off 41. Shahid Afridi (2/39) and Saeed Ajmal (2/31) restricted India to 248 in 44.5 overs. Mohammad Amir and Naved-ul-Hasan also took two wickets each as they booked their tickets to the Semi-Finals. The third league game of Group A in the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy saw Australia edge past Pakistan by two wickets in a last-ball thriller at Centurion. Batting first, Pakistan posted 205/6 in 50 overs, with Mohammad Yousuf (45) and Kamran Akmal (44) as top scorers. Mitchell Johnson (2/45) and Shane Watson (2/32) led Australia's bowling attack. In reply, Australia chased down the target in 50 overs, with Michael Hussey anchoring the innings with 64 off 87 balls. Despite late wickets, Brett Lee (12*) and Nathan Hauritz (9*) ensured Australia’s victory, securing two points and a semi-final berth. In the Semi-Finals of the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Johannesburg. Batting first, Pakistan posted 233/9 in 50 overs, with Umar Akmal (55 off 62) and Mohammad Yousuf (45 off 78) leading the scoring. Ian Butler (4/44) and Daniel Vettori (3/43) were the standout bowlers for New Zealand. In response, Grant Elliott anchored the chase with an unbeaten 75 off 103 balls, supported by Vettori (41 off 42). New Zealand reached 234/5 in 47.5 overs, securing a spot in the final. Vettori was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

7. ICC Champions Trophy 2013 For the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, Misbah-ul-Haq was awarded the captaincy of the Pakistan team as they were placed in Group B along with South Africa, India, and West Indies. Match Type Opponent Result of the Match Man of the Match League Match West Indies West Indies won by 2 wickets Kemar Roach League Match South Africa South Africa won by 67 runs Hashim Amla League Match India India won by 8 wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Pakistan’s journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2013) In their opening match against West Indies at The Oval, Pakistan struggled with the bat, managing only 170 in 48 overs. Misbah remained unbeaten on 96 off 127 balls, while Nasir Jamshed contributed 50. Kemar Roach (3/28) and Sunil Narine (3/34) led the West Indies’ bowling attack. In response, West Indies chased down the target in 40.4 overs, scoring 172/8. Chris Gayle top-scored with 39, while Kieron Pollard and Marlon Samuels added 30 each. Mohammad Irfan (3/32) and Saeed Ajmal (2/38) fought back, but Denesh Ramdin (11*) and Roach (5*) saw the West Indies home with two wickets in hand. Roach was named Player of the Match for his crucial spell. (Pakistan vs India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013) In the must-win match for Pakistan, South Africa secured a 67-run victory in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston. Batting first, South Africa posted 234/9, led by Hashim Amla’s 81 off 97 balls. Pakistan’s bowlers kept the scoring in check, with Mohammad Hafeez, Saeed Ajmal, Shoaib Malik, Junaid Khan, and Mohammad Irfan each taking a wicket. Chasing 235, Pakistan struggled, losing wickets regularly. Misbah-ul-Haq top-scored with 55 off 75 balls, while Nasir Jamshed added 42 off 76. However, Ryan McLaren’s 4/19 dismantled Pakistan’s lower order, as they collapsed to 167 in 45 overs. The last league match of Group B in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy saw India defeat Pakistan by 8 wickets in a rain-affected game at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Pakistan managed 165 in 39.4 overs, with Asad Shafiq top-scoring (41). Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 2/19. Chasing a revised target of 102 in 22 overs, India reached 102/2 in 19.1 overs, led by Shikhar Dhawan's 48 off 41. The win gave India a perfect group stage record (3 wins in 3 games), while Pakistan exited winless.