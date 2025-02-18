(New Zealand team won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2000)

New Zealand, the winners of the second edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, has consistently been a strong force in the tournament. With a squad full of exceptional talent, they have showcased remarkable performances over the years. Following their New Zealand Champions Trophy win in 2000, they came close again in 2009 but fell short in the final. As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaches, the team has another golden opportunity to add to their trophy cabinet. Before looking ahead, let’s revisit their performances in the past few editions and analyze how they have fared on the big stage.

New Zealand Team in ICC Champions Trophy

Since 1998, New Zealand has been a constant presence in the ICC Champions Trophy, showcasing its strength in the tournament. Their most memorable triumph came in 2000 when they clinched the title, marking a historic New Zealand Champions Trophy win. They came close again in 2009, finishing as runners-up under the leadership of Brendon McCullum.

Tournament Edition New Zealand’s Position in the Tournament Captain of the Team Wills International Cup 1998 Quarter-Finals Stephen Fleming ICC KnockOut 2000 Champions Stephen Fleming ICC Champions Trophy 2002 League-Stage Stephen Fleming ICC Champions Trophy 2004 League-Stage Stephen Fleming ICC Champions Trophy 2006 Semi-Finals Stephen Fleming ICC Champions Trophy 2009 Runners-Up Daniel Vettori ICC Champions Trophy 2013 League-Stage Brendon McCullum ICC Champions Trophy 2017 League-Stage Kane Williamson

1. Wills International Cup 1998 The first ICC Champions Trophy edition saw New Zealand being captained by Stephen Fleming, and they started their journey from the Pre-Quarter Finals. Facing Zimbabwe at Dhaka on October 24, 1998, New Zealand chased down a target of 259 in a thrilling contest, winning by five wickets with no balls remaining. Zimbabwe posted 258/7 in 50 overs, led by Alistair Campbell’s 100 off 143 balls and Andy Flower’s 77 off 80 balls. Match Type Opponent Result of the Match Man of the Match Pre Quarter-Finals Zimbabwe New Zealand won by 5 wickets Stephen Fleming Quarter-Finals Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets Arjuna Ranatunga (New Zealand’s journey in Wills International Cup 1998) Geoff Allott took 3/54 for New Zealand. In response, Stephen Fleming anchored the chase with a crucial 96 off 130 balls, while Adam Parore (52) and Chris Harris (37* off 21) provided vital support. Their efforts helped New Zealand reach 260/5, advancing to the next stage of the tournament. Fleming was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock. After qualifying for the Quarter-Finals of the 1998 Wills International Cup, Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand by five wickets in Dhaka. Batting first, New Zealand managed 188 in 49.5 overs, with Adam Parore top-scoring (54). Muttiah Muralitharan took 3/31. In response, Sri Lanka lost early wickets but skipper Arjuna Ranatunga’s unbeaten 90 (116) guided them to victory in 41.3 overs. Romesh Kaluwitharana added 48. Simon Doull claimed 2/17, but Sri Lanka chased the target comfortably with 51 balls to spare and hence New Zealand was knocked out of the tournament.

2. ICC KnockOut 2000 After failing to qualify for the Semi-Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 1998, New Zealand came back hard in the ICC KnockOut 2000 and ultimately claimed the ICC title under the leadership of Stephen Fleming. Match Type Opponent Result of the Match Man of the Match Quarter-Finals Zimbabwe New Zealand won by 64 runs Roger Twose Semi-Finals Sri Lanka New Zealand won by 4 wickets Shayne O'Connor Finals India New Zealand won by 4 wickets Chris Cairns (New Zealand’s journey in ICC KnockOut 2000) In the 3rd Quarter-Final against Zimbabwe at Nairobi, New Zealand posted 265/7 in 50 overs, led by Roger Twose’s 85 (111) and Craig McMillan’s 52 (51). Henry Olonga took 3/58 for Zimbabwe. Chasing 266, Zimbabwe struggled despite Stuart Carlisle’s 67 (92) and Alistair Campbell’s 47 (68). Paul Wiseman’s 4/45 and Nathan Astle’s 2/39 helped bowl Zimbabwe out for 201 in 42.2 overs, sealing New Zealand’s 64-run win. Twose was named Player of the Match, as New Zealand advanced to the Semi-Finals. (New Zealand defeated India in the Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2000) In the Semi-Finals of the 2000 ICC KnockOut, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by four wickets in Nairobi. Pakistan posted 252, with Saeed Anwar scoring 104 off 115 balls. Shayne O’Connor starred with 5/46. In reply, Roger Twose (87 off 101) and Craig McMillan (51*) guided New Zealand to victory in 49 overs. Azhar Mahmood took 4/65, but New Zealand reached 255/6 with six balls to spare and booked their spot in the Finals of the tournament. The final game of the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy saw New Zealand defeat India by 4 wickets in Nairobi. Batting first, India posted 264/6, led by Sourav Ganguly’s 117 (130) and Sachin Tendulkar’s 69 (83). Chasing 265, New Zealand reached the target in 49.4 overs, powered by Chris Cairns’ unbeaten 102 (113). Venkatesh Prasad took 3/27, but Cairns’ heroics secured New Zealand’s first ICC title.

3. ICC Champions Trophy 2002 Being the defending champions in the ICC Champions Trophy 2002, New Zealand entered with a lot of expectations under the captaincy of Stephen Fleming but failed to qualify for the Semi-Finals. Facing Australia in Colombo, they were outplayed in all departments. Match Type Opponent Result of the Match Man of the Match League Match Australia Australia won by 164 runs Glenn McGrath League Match Bangladesh New Zealand won by 167 runs Shane Bond (New Zealand’s journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2002) Batting first, Australia posted 296/7 in 50 overs, powered by Damien Martyn’s 73 (87) and Adam Gilchrist’s quick 44 (30). Glenn McGrath led Australia’s bowling attack with a brilliant 5/37. Chasing 297, New Zealand collapsed for just 132 in 26.2 overs. McGrath struck early, removing key batters, while Brett Lee took 3/38. Only Kyle Mills (23*) and Shane Bond (26) showed resistance. Australia’s dominant 164-run win secured a Semi-Final spot for them while New Zealand still needed a win to remain alive. (New Zealand team during the ICC Champions Trophy 2002) The second match of Pool 1 in the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy for the New Zealand team saw them thrash Bangladesh by 167 runs in Colombo. Batting first, New Zealand posted 244/9, with Mathew Sinclair scoring 70 (122) and Shane Bond later taking 4/21. In reply, Bangladesh collapsed for just 77 in 19.3 overs, with only Tushar Imran (20) and Mohammad Rafique (17) offering resistance. Daniel Vettori and Kyle Mills also claimed two wickets each. Despite the win, New Zealand failed to qualify for the Semi-Finals.

4. ICC Champions Trophy 2004 For the ICC Champions Trophy 2004, Stephen Fleming again stepped in as the captain of the team as they looked to make it big in the tournament. However, the team again failed to make it through to the Semi-Finals. Match Type Opponent Result of the Match Man of the Match League Match United States of America New Zealand won by 210 runs Nathan Astle League Match Australia New Zealand won by 167 runs Shane Bond (New Zealand’s journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2004) In their first match against the United States of America, New Zealand posted a dominant 347/4 in 50 overs, powered by Nathan Astle’s unbeaten 145 off 151 balls and Craig McMillan’s explosive 64* off 27. Scott Styris also contributed 75. The USA struggled in response, crumbling for 137 in 42.4 overs. Jacob Oram dismantled their lineup with 5/36, while Daniel Vettori took 3/14. New Zealand won by 210 runs and still needed a win over Australia to qualify for the Semi-Finals. (New Zealand playing against the USA in the ICC Champions Trophy 2004) Coming to the second match of Pool A in the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy, Australia dominated New Zealand with a seven-wicket win at The Oval. Batting first, New Zealand struggled to 198/9 in 50 overs, with Brendon McCullum (47) and Daniel Vettori (29*) leading the resistance. Australia chased the target in 37.2 overs, powered by Andrew Symonds' 71* off 47 balls and Damien Martyn’s 60*. Michael Kasprowicz and Glenn McGrath took three wickets each which knocked New Zealand out of the competition.

5. ICC Champions Trophy 2006 For the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy tournament, New Zealand was placed in Group B along with South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. The side was captained by Stephen Fleming. Match Type Opponent Result of the Match Man of the Match League Match South Africa New Zealand won by 87 runs Stephen Fleming League Match Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets Muthiah Muralidaran League Match Pakistan New Zealand won by 51 runs Stephen Fleming Semi-Finals Australia Australia won by 34 runs Glenn McGrath (New Zealand’s journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2006) In the 8th match, held at Brabourne Stadium, New Zealand posted 195 in 45.4 overs, with Fleming leading from the front, scoring 89 off 112 balls. Jacques Kallis took 3 wickets for South Africa. In reply, South Africa struggled against New Zealand’s disciplined bowling attack, collapsing to 108 in 34.1 overs. Kyle Mills and Jacob Oram picked up 3 wickets each, while Jeetan Patel claimed 3 for just 11 runs. Graeme Smith was the top scorer with 42. New Zealand secured a dominant 87-run victory, earning 2 points. Fleming was named Player of the Match for his match-defining knock. (New Zealand players in the ICC Champions Trophy 2006) Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets in the 11th match of the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Batting first, New Zealand managed 165 in 49.2 overs, with Daniel Vettori top-scoring (46*). Muthiah Muralidaran starred with 4/23. Sri Lanka chased the target in 36 overs, led by Upul Tharanga (56) and Mahela Jayawardene (48). Jeetan Patel took 2 wickets, but Sri Lanka comfortably secured victory and left New Zealand in between as they needed a big win to stay alive in the tournament. The third match of Group B in the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy saw New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 51 runs in Mohali. Stephen Fleming led with 80 off 105 balls as New Zealand posted 274/7. Scott Styris contributed 86 (113). Pakistan, chasing 275, managed 223 in 46.3 overs, with Mohammad Yousuf scoring 71 (92). Shane Bond took 3/45, while Jacob Oram and Kyle Mills claimed two wickets each as New Zealand qualified for the Semi-Finals. In the Semi-Finals of the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, Australia defeated New Zealand by 34 runs in Mohali. Batting first, Australia posted 240/9, with Ricky Ponting (58) and Andrew Symonds (58) leading the charge. Kyle Mills took 4/38. In response, New Zealand struggled, with Daniel Vettori (79) fighting alone as they were bowled out for 206 in 46 overs. Glenn McGrath starred with 3/22, securing Australia’s place in the final.

6. ICC Champions Trophy 2009 At the start of the ICC Champions Trophy, New Zealand appointed Daniel Vettori as captain, placing them in Group B alongside England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. The team performed well throughout the tournament, advancing to the final. However, they fell short against Australia in the summit clash, finishing as runners-up. Match Type Opponent Result of the Match Man of the Match League Match South Africa South Africa won by 5 wickets Wayne Parnell League Match Sri Lanka New Zealand won by 38 runs Daniel Vettori League Match England New Zealand won by 4 wickets Grant Elliott Semi-Finals Pakistan New Zealand won by 5 wickets Daniel Vettori Finals Australia Australia won by 6 wickets Shane Watson (New Zealand’s journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2009) The first league match for New Zealand in the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy ended in a five-wicket loss to South Africa at Centurion. Batting first, New Zealand posted 214 in 47.5 overs, with Ross Taylor scoring 72 off 106. Wayne Parnell starred with the ball, taking 5/57. In response, AB de Villiers anchored South Africa’s chase with an unbeaten 70 off 76, guiding them to 217/5 in 41.1 overs. (Australia defeated New Zealand in the Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2009) Coming to the second League Match of Group B in the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy, New Zealand secured a 38-run victory over Sri Lanka in Johannesburg. Batting first, New Zealand posted 315/7, powered by Jesse Ryder’s 74 off 58 and Martin Guptill’s 66 off 76. Daniel Vettori contributed 48 runs and took 2/45. Sri Lanka managed 277 in 46.4 overs, with Mahela Jayawardene scoring 77, while Kyle Mills claimed 3/69. The final league match of the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy Group B saw New Zealand defeat England by four wickets in Johannesburg. England was bowled out for 146 in 43.1 overs, with Grant Elliott taking 4/31 and Shane Bond 3/21. Paul Collingwood top-scored with 40. In reply, Brendon McCullum (48) and Martin Guptill (53) ensured a comfortable chase, reaching 147/6 in 27.1 overs. Elliott was named Player of the Match. Talking about the Semi-Finals, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy. Batting first, Pakistan posted 233/9, with Umar Akmal scoring 55 off 62 balls and Mohammad Yousuf contributing 45. Ian Butler (4/44) and Daniel Vettori (3/43) led New Zealand’s bowling attack. In reply, Grant Elliott anchored the chase with 75* off 103 balls, supported by Vettori's 41, as New Zealand reached 234/5 in 47.5 overs and claimed their final spot. For the Finals of the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy, Australia defeated New Zealand by six wickets at Centurion. Batting first, New Zealand managed 200/9 in 50 overs, with Martin Guptill (40) and Neil Broom (37) being the top scorers. Nathan Hauritz took 3/37 for Australia. In response, Shane Watson's unbeaten 105 off 129 balls guided Australia to 206/4 in 45.2 overs. Kyle Mills' 3/27 wasn't enough as Australia clinched the title.

7. ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Being the Runners-Up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2009, New Zealand now appointed Brendon McCullum as their captain for the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and they were placed in Group A along with Sri Lanka, Australia, and England. Match Type Opponent Result of the Match Man of the Match League Match Sri Lanka New Zealand won by 1 wicket Nathan McCullum League Match Australia No Result - League Match England England won by 10 runs Alastair Cook (New Zealand’s journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2013) In a low-scoring thriller at Cardiff, Sri Lanka, opting to bat first, were bowled out for 138 in 37.5 overs. Kumar Sangakkara top-scored with 68 off 87 balls, while Mitchell McClenaghan (4/43) and Nathan McCullum (2/23) led the bowling attack. New Zealand's chase was shaky, losing wickets at regular intervals, but Nathan McCullum’s crucial 32 off 42 balls guided them to a tense one-wicket victory in 36.3 overs. Lasith Malinga’s 4/34 almost turned the game, but New Zealand secured two vital points. (New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 1 wicket in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013) During the match between Australia and New Zealand in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, Australia posted 243/8 in 50 overs, with Adam Voges scoring 71 off 76 balls and George Bailey adding 55. Mitchell McClenaghan claimed 4/65. In response, New Zealand reached 51/2 in 15 overs before rain halted play, leading to a no result. Clint McKay took 2/10, while Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 18 as both teams shared a point. The third league match of Group A in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy saw England defeat New Zealand by 10 runs in a rain-shortened 24-over contest at Cardiff. England posted 169 in 23.3 overs, with Alastair Cook scoring 64 off 47 balls. Kyle Mills took 4/30. In response, New Zealand managed 159/8, with Kane Williamson top-scoring with 67 off 54. James Anderson starred with 3/32, securing England's semi-final spot while New Zealand was out of the competition.