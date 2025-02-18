Most Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy | Top Wicket-Takers

(Hasan Ali celebrates after picking a wicket in the ICC Champions Trophy)

The 9th edition of the ICC Champions Trophy begins on 19th February 2025, with Pakistan and Dubai hosting the action. Known for batting-friendly conditions, the tournament promises high-scoring games, presenting a challenge for bowlers to make an impact. Despite the odds, bowlers have historically played a crucial role in shaping the Champions Trophy, delivering match-winning performances on the grand stage. Over the years, several bowlers have stood out, leaving a lasting impression with their wicket-taking prowess. As we gear up for this edition, let’s revisit the exceptional performers who have claimed the Most Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy, showcasing their brilliance in a batsman-dominated format.

List of the Players with Most Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy

Player Span Matches Innings Overs Wickets Best Bowling Innings Average Economy Strike Rate 4 Wicket Haul Kyle Mills (New Zealand) 2002-2013 15 15 112.3 28 4/30 17.25 4.29 24.10 2 Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) 2006-2017 16 16 144.0 25 4/34 30.64 5.31 34.56 2 Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) 1998-2009 17 15 134.1 24 4/15 20.16 3.60 33.54 2 Brett Lee (Australia) 2000-2009 16 15 123.1 22 3/38 26.86 4.79 33.59 - Glenn McGrath (Australia) 2000-2006 12 12 102.0 21 5/37 19.61 4.03 29.14 - James Anderson (England) 2006-2013 12 12 101.2 21 3/20 21.76 4.50 28.95 - Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 1998-2009 17 15 106.3 20 5/30 26.25 4.92 31.95 - Mervyn Dillon (West Indies) 1998-2004 7 7 68.0 19 5/29 16.68 4.66 21.47 1 Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka) 1998-2006 16 16 125.4 18 2/6 27.44 3.93 41.88 - Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) 1998-2013 17 17 142.4 18 3/14 29.00 3.65 47.55 -

1. Kyle Mills Topping the list of players with the Most Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy is Kyle Mills from New Zealand, who dominated the bowling charts throughout his career. Representing New Zealand from 2002 to 2013, Mills was a standout performer in the tournament. In 15 matches, he showcased remarkable consistency, claiming 28 wickets in 112.3 overs at an impressive average of 17.25. Known for his precision and ability to generate extra pace, Mills was a constant threat to batsmen. His exceptional economy rate of 4.29 highlights his control, while his best figures of 4/30 underline his match-winning abilities. Additionally, with two four-wicket hauls, Mills had a strike rate of 24.10, showcasing his knack for making breakthroughs when his team needed them most. A key figure in New Zealand's bowling lineup, Kyle Mills remains one of the finest bowlers in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy. His dominance across editions cements his place at the top of this prestigious list.

2. Lasith Malinga Known for his pinpoint yorkers, slinging action, and iconic long curly hair, Lasith Malinga was truly in a league of his own. The Sri Lankan pacer sits proudly in the second position on the list of players with the Most Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy. Beginning his journey in the tournament in 2006 and concluding it in 2017, Malinga played 16 matches for Sri Lanka, leaving an indelible mark with his bowling prowess. Over the course of 144 overs, Malinga scalped 25 wickets, boasting an average of 30.0. (Lasith Malinga during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy) His ability to keep batsmen in check was further exemplified by his economy rate of 5.31, a testament to his consistency even in high-pressure games. With his best figures of 4/34, he registered two four-wicket hauls, showcasing his knack for dismantling opposition line-ups. His strike rate of 34.56 highlights his effectiveness, particularly in the death overs, where his yorkers became a nightmare for batsmen and Malinga's contributions remain legendary in ICC Champions Trophy history.

3. Muttiah Muralitharan Another iconic player from Sri Lanka who made a significant impact in the ICC Champions Trophy is Muttiah Muralitharan, a legendary bowler with a unique action that made reading him exceptionally challenging for batters. Between 1998 and 2009, Muralitharan represented Sri Lanka in 17 ICC Champions Trophy matches, during which he showcased his brilliance with the ball. Over the course of 134 overs, he picked up 24 wickets at an exceptional average of 20.16, cementing his reputation as one of the finest bowlers in the tournament. His strike rate of 33.54 reflects his ability to provide timely breakthroughs, while his economy rate of just 3.60 highlights his consistency in keeping runs under control. With two four-wicket hauls to his name, Muralitharan was a key figure in helping Sri Lanka compete at the highest level. These stellar performances place him at the third position on the list of players with the Most Wickets in Champions Trophy.

4. Brett Lee Most Wicketslists are incomplete without mentioning Brett Lee, one of the fastest and most fearsome bowlers in cricket history. Representing Australia from 2000 to 2009, Brett Lee was a key player in their ICC Champions Trophy campaigns, including their victorious runs in 2006 and 2009. His raw pace and ability to generate steep bounce made him a nightmare for batters. (Brett Lee holding the ICC Champions Trophy with Mitchell Johnson) In 16 matches during the tournament, Lee bowled 123 overs and claimed 22 wickets for his team in the tournament played by him. With an impressive average of 26.86, an economy rate of 4.79, and a strike rate of 33.59, Lee consistently delivered match-winning performances. His knack for striking at crucial moments ensured Australia’s dominance in the competition. These contributions cement his place as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament’s history.

5. Glenn McGrath Another Australian bowler who makes it to the list is Glenn McGrath, a key figure in Australia’s dominance during the early 2000s. Renowned for his incredible accuracy and ability to bowl consistently at a specific spot, McGrath played a pivotal role in Australia securing two consecutive ICC Champions Trophy titles in 2006 and 2009. In his Champions Trophy career, McGrath played 12 matches, bowled 102 overs, and picked up an impressive 21 wickets. His incredible average of 19.61 reflects his consistency in breaking partnerships, while an economy rate of 4.03 highlights his ability to contain batters. His strike rate of 29.14 further emphasizes how effective he was in delivering breakthroughs at crucial moments. McGrath’s best figures of 5/37 underline his brilliance and place him among the top bowlers in the tournament’s history.

6. James Anderson A list of the Most Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy featuring James Anderson might surprise some, but those who have watched him bowl know he deserves recognition. Representing England, Anderson was instrumental in their journey to the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Final. Across 12 matches in the tournament, Anderson bowled a total of 101.2 overs and claimed 21 wickets. His impressive average of 21.76 and a steady economy rate of 4.50 demonstrate his ability to deliver consistently under pressure. (James Anderson celebrating with his teammates during the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy) With a strike rate of 28.95, Anderson regularly provided crucial breakthroughs for England. Although his best bowling figures of 3/20 may not top the charts, his consistency and impact on matches made him one of England’s finest bowlers in the competition. His skilful swing bowling under varied conditions solidifies his place among the top performers in the ICC Champions Trophy.

7. Jacques Kallis Termed as one of the finest all-rounders in cricket, Jacques Kallis holds the 7th position on the list of Wicket-Takers in ICC Champions Trophy. South Africa was fortunate to have a player of his calibre, consistently delivering on the biggest stages. Across 17 matches in the tournament, Kallis bowled over 100 overs, claiming a total of 20 wickets. His impressive average of 26.25 and a commendable economy rate of 4.92 highlight his ability to both restrict runs and take key wickets. With a strike rate of 31.95, Kallis was a regular threat to the opposition, and his best bowling figures of 5/30 stand as a testament to his skill and match-winning potential. His remarkable contributions with both bat and ball made him a quintessential all-rounder and an integral part of South Africa’s success in the tournament.

8. Mervyn Dilon Mervyn Dillon, a key bowler for the West Indies, secured the 8th position of Most Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy. Representing his team from 1998 to 2004, Dillon’s impactful performances spanned seven matches where he bowled a total of 68 overs. He claimed 19 wickets at an exceptional average of 16.68, demonstrating his knack for delivering breakthroughs. His economy rate of 4.66 showcases his ability to maintain control over runs, a crucial trait in high-pressure tournaments. Dillon’s strike rate of 21.47 further highlights his consistency in picking wickets at regular intervals. His best figures of 5/29 underline his match-winning potential, with one five-wicket haul to his name. Dillon’s contributions were instrumental in West Indies’ campaigns, earning him a well-deserved spot among the top bowlers in the prestigious tournament.

9. Chaminda Vaas Coming in at the 9th position for the Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy, Chaminda Vaas was a standout performer for Sri Lanka between 1998 and 2006. Over his 16 appearances in the tournament, Vaas bowled a total of 125.4 overs, taking 18 wickets at an impressive average of 27.44. His economy rate of 3.93 indicates his ability to control the game while keeping runs in check. (Chaminda Vaas during the ICC Champions Trophy 2006 ICC Champions Trophy) With a strike rate of 41.88, Vaas maintained his effectiveness in the middle overs, picking up wickets when the team needed them most. Although he didn’t register a five-wicket haul, his best bowling figures of 2/6 show his ability to make an impact in crucial moments. His consistent and reliable bowling was a key asset for Sri Lanka, solidifying his place among the tournament's elite bowlers.