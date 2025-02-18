After 8 years, the ICC Champions Trophy is back, and fans are excited for the 9th edition of this thrilling tournament. Known as the “Mini World Cup,” the Champions Trophy 2025 will feature the top 8 teams in the ICC ODI Rankings. These ICC Champions Trophy 2025 qualification will compete from 19th February to 9th March 2025 for the prestigious title. The tournament, which began in 1998, has always delivered exciting cricket moments. This time, matches will be hosted in Pakistan and Dubai, promising action-packed games. As the countdown begins, let’s explore what this historic tournament has in store.

Which Teams Have Qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

For the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the qualified teams have been finalized after the 2023 World Cup league stage. India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand booked their spots by advancing to the semifinals. Host nation Pakistan automatically secured qualification, while Afghanistan claimed their place by finishing sixth in the standings. With these teams set to compete, the much-anticipated return of the Champions Trophy promises thrilling action among the world’s top cricketing nations.

List of the Teams Captain India Rohit Sharma Australia Pat Cummins Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan New Zealand Mitchell Santner England Jos Buttler Bangladesh Najmul Hossain South Africa Temba Bavuma Afghanistan Hashmatullah Shahidi

The ICC Champions Trophy qualified teams list has been divided into two groups, each featuring four teams.

Group A:India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Group B:England, Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan

1. India (Indian team during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy) India, one of the most successful teams in the tournament's history, boasts impressive ICC Champions Trophy records and will aim to secure their third title in 2025 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. The team's first triumph came in 2002, sharing the title with Sri Lanka after the final ended in a draw under Sourav Ganguly. Their second victory was under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2013, where India defeated England in a thrilling final. Additionally, India came close in 2017, finishing as runners-up under Virat Kohli as they were defeated by Pakistan in the Finals. With a rich legacy in the Champions Trophy, India remains a formidable contender in this prestigious tournament.

2. Australia Australia, a powerhouse in cricket and one of the Champions Trophy qualified teams, shares the record for the most ICC Champions Trophy titles with India. They etched their name in history by winning back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2009, showcasing absolute dominance under the exceptional leadership of Ricky Ponting. Australia remains the only team to successfully defend their Champions Trophy title, cementing their legacy in the tournament. For the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the team will be led by Pat Cummins, who recently guided them to victory in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. With momentum on their side, Australia will aim to add another prestigious ICC trophy to their illustrious cabinet.

3. Pakistan (Pakistan will be entering the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy as Defending Champions) As the hosts of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will be aiming to make history by becoming only the second team to successfully defend their title, following in the footsteps of Australia. The team, which triumphed in the 2017 Champions Trophy by defeating India in the final under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed, now enters the tournament with Mohammad Rizwan at the top. With the matches being played on home soil, Pakistan will have the advantage of familiar conditions and passionate support from their fans. The team will be determined to add another prestigious ICC trophy to their cabinet and cement their place in ICC Champions Trophy records.

4. England England, one of the Champions Trophy teams, is still in pursuit of its maiden ICC Champions Trophy title. The closest they came was in 2013 when they fell short against India in the final under Alastair Cook’s leadership. Now, with Jos Buttler at the helm, the team is determined to rewrite history and claim their first title. Placed in a challenging group alongside Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan, England will aim to leverage its depth and experience to emerge as a strong contender and finally add the elusive Champions Trophy to their achievements.

5. New Zealand After securing their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title in 2000 under Stephen Fleming’s captaincy, New Zealand will aim to recreate history in 2025. They famously defeated India in that final, showcasing their grit and determination. This year, led by Mitchell Santner, the team is among the Champions Trophy 2025 teams and is determined to chase another title. Known for their consistent performances on big stages, New Zealand will look to capitalize on their balanced squad and tournament experience to make a strong claim for the prestigious trophy once again.

6. South Africa (South Africa won the ICC Champions Trophy in 1998) South Africa, the winners of the inaugural ICC Champions Trophy in 1998, have been eagerly awaiting their second title in the tournament. The Proteas triumphed in the first edition by defeating the West Indies in the final under the leadership of Hansie Cronje. Now, as one of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 qualified teams, they have another chance to end their long wait for a second trophy. Temba Bavuma will captain the side, bringing a mix of talent and determination to the squad. With a strong lineup and a rich cricketing history, South Africa will aim to reclaim glory in 2025.

7. Bangladesh Bangladesh, the seventh team among the Champions Trophy qualified teams, is still chasing their first ICC Champions Trophy title. Their best performance came in 2017 when they reached the semi-finals under Mashrafe Mortaza but fell short against India. Despite their hard work, they missed a spot in the final. In 2025, under the leadership of Najmul Hossain, Bangladesh will aim to go further, bringing renewed confidence and determination. With a blend of talent and experience, the team is poised to make a strong impression and compete fiercely for their maiden ICC Champions Trophy victory.