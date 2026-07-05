Muttiah Muralitharan News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, you will find all the latest news about him here: incidents on the field, how his training sessions go, and what he likes about cricket. ‌OWOF | Tendulkar’s all-round show and Petersen’s grit outshine One Family in charity contest revolving legends The Sachin Tendulkar-led One World beat Yuvraj Singh-captained One Family in a fund-raising contest in Karnataka. Contributions from Daren Maddy, Yusuf Pathan, and Yuvraj Singh were eclipsed by Tendulkar’s all-round show coupled with Alviro Peterson’s fifty as Chaminda Vaas’ three-fer went in vain. Muttiah Muralitharan IPL 2023 | Looking forward to show world my capability to score runs everywhere, states Harry Brook Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne has done more for spin bowling than anyone, opines Muttiah Muralitharan Muttiah Muralitharan IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to make perfect squad, admits Muttiah Muralitharan Muttiah Muralitharan Ravichandran Ashwin is getting better and better , opines Shane Warne

International career

Muttiah Muralitharan's international career spanned nearly two decades, during which he became the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. His journey was marked by record-breaking performances, controversies, and significant contributions to Sri Lanka’s success on the global stage. Below is a year-by-year breakdown of his key moments.

1992

Made his Test debut against Australia in Colombo on August 28.

Took 3 wickets in his first match, showing glimpses of his immense potential.

1993

Played his first One Day International (ODI) against India on August 12.

Took his first ODI wicket, dismissing Pravin Amre.

1995–1996

Became a key player in Sri Lanka’s bowling attack.

Part of the Sri Lankan team that won the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup, making history for his country.

1998

Bowled a match-winning spell of 9/65 against England at The Oval, proving his dominance in spin bowling.

1999–2001

Reached 200 Test wickets, becoming Sri Lanka’s leading wicket-taker.

Achieved his highest Test score of 67 runs against India in Kandy.

2002–2004

Played a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s series win against England.

Became the fastest bowler to reach 500 Test wickets.

Faced controversies regarding his bowling action but was cleared by the ICC.

2006–2007

Became the second bowler in history to take 700 Test wickets.

Took 23 wickets in the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup, helping Sri Lanka reach the final.

2008

Surpassed Shane Warne to become the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Formed a lethal bowling partnership with Ajantha Mendis in the series against India.

Was named in the ICC World Test XI for his performances.

2009

Became the highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket, overtaking Wasim Akram’s 502-wicket record.

2010

Announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Played his final Test match against India, taking his 800th and last wicket.

2011

Played his last ODI during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final against India.

Retired from international cricket, ending a legendary career.

Muralitharan’s impact on Sri Lankan and world cricket remains unmatched. His records, consistency, and ability to dominate across different conditions made him one of the greatest bowlers in history.

Leagues Participation

Muttiah Muralitharan, a renowned Sri Lankan off-spinner, has displayed his impressive spin bowling skills in various T20 leagues around the world. His talent for deceiving batsmen with his variations and control made him a key player in many franchise tournaments. Below is a breakdown of his involvement in different leagues.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Muttiah Muralitharan played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2008 to 2015 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He played an important role in CSK’s victory in 2010 and continued to be a reliable bowler for RCB in the later seasons.

Year Team Note 2008 Chennai Super Kings Debut season, took 11 wickets 2009 Chennai Super Kings Took 14 wickets at an economy of 6.33 2010 Chennai Super Kings Won IPL with CSK, took 15 wickets 2011 Chennai Super Kings Played limited matches, CSK won again 2012 Royal Challengers Bangalore Joined RCB, took 15 wickets 2013 Royal Challengers Bangalore Played 11 matches, took 8 wickets 2014 Royal Challengers Bangalore Played only 5 matches 2015 Royal Challengers Bangalore Final IPL season, retired

Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Muralitharan became the first Sri Lankan cricketer to join the Caribbean Premier League. In 2013, he played for Jamaica Tallawahs. His experience helped strengthen the team’s bowling attack.

Year Team Note 2013 Jamaica Tallawahs Played as an international player

Big Bash League (BBL)

In 2012, Muralitharan joined the Melbourne Renegades for the Big Bash League. His spin bowling added strength to the team’s bowling options.

Year Team Note 2012 Melbourne Renegades Joined as an overseas player

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Muralitharan played for the Chittagong Kings in the 2011/12 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He became an important part of the team’s spin attack.

Year Team Note 2011/12 Chittagong Kings Played as an overseas player

Domestic career

Muttiah Muralitharan played for several teams in domestic cricket across different countries.

In Sri Lanka, he represented Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club in the Premier Trophy and Central Province in the Provincial Championship. He took 234 wickets in 46 matches at an average of 14.51 runs.

In England, Muralitharan played for Lancashire in 1999, 2001, 2005, and 2007, and for Kent in 2003. He took 236 wickets in 33 first-class matches, with an average of 15.62 runs. Despite his great performance, he did not win a domestic title. In 2011, he joined Gloucestershire for T20 matches and played again in 2012, leaving the team in 2013.

In India, Muralitharan played for Bengal in the 2008-09 Ranji Trophy. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings for the IPL and played in 2008. He helped the team reach the final and stayed with them until 2010, winning the IPL that year. Muralitharan also played for Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011 and Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2012 to 2014. After retiring from playing, he became the bowling coach and mentor for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015.

In Australia, Muralitharan joined Melbourne Renegades to play in the Big Bash League in 2012. He played one season with the team.

Records and achievements

Muttiah Muralitharan set many records in international cricket, especially in Test cricket. His achievements with the ball are unmatched, making him one of the greatest bowlers in the sport. Here are some of his key records:

Most Test wickets – 800 wickets

Most One-Day International wickets – 534 wickets

Most wickets across all formats (Tests, ODIs, T20Is) – 1347 wickets

Most 5-wicket hauls in a Test innings – 67

Most 10-wicket hauls in a Test match – 22

Fastest to 350, 400, 450, 500, 550, 600, 650, 700, 750, and 800 Test wickets (in terms of matches played)

Only player to take 10 wickets in a Test match against every Test-playing nation

Only player to take 10 wickets in four consecutive Test matches (achieved this feat twice)

Only player to take 50 or more wickets against every Test-playing nation

Took 9 wickets in a Test innings twice, alongside Jim Laker

Most Test wickets bowled – 167 wickets

Most Test wickets stumped – 47 wickets

Most Test wickets caught & bowled – 35 wickets (tied with Anil Kumble)

Most successful bowler/fielder pair – c. Mahela Jayawardene b. Muttiah Muralitharan (77 times)

Most Test wickets caught by a fielder – 388 wickets

Most wickets caught in all formats – 435 wickets

Most Man of the Series awards in Test cricket – 11 awards

One of only six bowlers to dismiss all 11 batsmen in a Test match

Most Test wickets at a single ground – 100+ wickets at three venues: Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Asgiriya Stadium, and Galle International Stadium

Only bowler to take 75 or more wickets in three different years (2000, 2001, 2006)

Most five-wicket hauls in international cricket – 77 hauls

Most ducks in international cricket (all formats) – 59 ducks

Most balls bowled in an international career – 63,132 balls

6th most Test wickets in a home season – 62 wickets in 7 matches in 2001/02

Most balls bowled by any bowler in Test cricket – 44,039 balls

Most Test wickets in home matches – 493 wickets

Only bowler to take 100+ wickets in a calendar year four times (1998, 2000, 2001, 2006) across all formats

Most wickets in a calendar year across all formats – 136 wickets in 2001 (second place with 128 wickets in 2006)

Personal life

Muralitharan was born on April 17, 1972, in Kandy, Sri Lanka. He is the oldest of four sons. His father, Sinnasamy Muttiah, runs a successful biscuit-making business. Muralitharan’s grandfather, Periyasamy Sinasamy, moved to Sri Lanka from South India in 1920 to work on tea plantations. Later, he returned to India with his daughters, but his sons stayed in Sri Lanka.

Finance

As of 2024, Muttiah Muralitharan’s net worth is estimated between $100,000 and $1 million.

House

Muralitharan lives in a house in Kandy, Sri Lanka, with a view of the entire island. The home has spacious rooms, a large living and dining area for family and friends, and plenty of windows for natural light. It also has an infinity pool, a practice room, and a private gym. Muralitharan has a meditation area in the backyard where he regularly practices yoga and meditation.

Scandals

Muralitharan faced some controversies during his career. In 1995, during a match in Australia, umpire Darrell Hare missed the ball for Muralitharan’s actions. This caused a lot of tension, and Sri Lanka’s captain, Arjuna Ranatunga, threatened to take the players off the field.

In 1996, after testing, the ICC ruled Muralitharan’s actions as legitimate. The ruling took into account his arm condition, which prevents him from fully straightening his elbow.

In 1998, during Sri Lanka’s tour of Australia, umpire Ross Emerson again questioned Muralitharan’s actions. Muralitharan underwent more tests in Perth and England, which he passed.

In 2004, after referee Chris Broad raised concerns, the ICC conducted further research and again declared Muralitharan's actions legitimate.

Fans

Muralitharan has many fans. In 2023, a video showed him playing cricket with fans as part of the promotion for his biographical film "800," directed by M. S. Sripati. Muralitharan has around 150,000 followers on Instagram.