Rohit Sharma News View all If you are interested in cricketer Rohit Sharma, you can find all the latest information about him here: how often he participates in cricket tournaments, predictions for future matches, and what records he plans to set. Harmanpreet Kaur Creates History, Overtakes Rohit Sharmas Record Harmanpreet Kaur went on to smash a half-century against Australia Women in the virtual knockout. This even made her the oldest player to score a fifty in the T20 World Cup. The record was earlier held by Rohit Sharma, who scored a half-century against Australia in 2024. Rohit Sharma Team Indias Top Order Takes Over ICC ODI Rankings Rohit Sharma Watch Rohit Sharma Receives Padma Shri Award from Indian President Rohit Sharma Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Australian Stars Mimic RoKo Celebration Rohit Sharma The Only Top-Order Batsman to Score Less Than Extras in Every Innings of an ODI Series

International career

Rohit Gurunath Sharma was born on 30 April 1987. He plays for India’s national cricket team and leads the team in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He also captained the team in Test matches and T20 Internationals (T20Is) before. Rohit is known as one of the best opening batsmen in T20 cricket. He bats right-handed and plays for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Mumbai in domestic cricket. After India won the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, he retired from T20 Internationals. He was part of the teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Rohit holds many records. He has scored the most runs in T20 Internationals and hit the most sixes in international cricket. He also has the most double centuries in ODIs with three and the most centuries in the Cricket World Cups with seven. He shares the record for most hundreds in T20 Internationals with five. He scored the highest individual score in an ODI with 264 runs. During one World Cup, he scored five centuries, which helped him win the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award in 2019. Rohit is the only captain to lead a team in all ICC tournament finals.

He led Mumbai Indians to win five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, which ties him with MS Dhoni as the most successful IPL captain. Rohit is one of two players to take part in every T20 World Cup since 2007. He is also the only Indian player to win two T20 World Cups and the second Indian captain to win one.

The Government of India gave him the Arjuna Award in 2015 and the Khel Ratna Award in 2020. Under his leadership, India won the Asia Cup in 2018 and 2023, as well as the Nidahas Trophy in 2018.

Test Matches

2013

Test debut vs West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (Nov 6-8). Scored 177, the second-highest debut score by an Indian.



Scored 111 in the second Test at Wankhede, Mumbai.

2018-19

Recalled for the Australia tour after a gap since 2017-18.



Played first Test in Adelaide; injured and missed Perth Test.



Scored 63 at Melbourne, helping India win the series.

2019

Scored maiden Test double century (212) vs South Africa in October.

2020

Named vice-captain of India’s Test team during the Australia tour.

2021

Strong home series vs England. Scored 161 in Chennai, praised as one of the best centuries this century.



Scored first overseas Test century (127) at The Oval, reached 3000 Test runs.

2022

Became India’s Test captain in February, replacing Virat Kohli.

2024-25

Struggled with form and captaincy; India lost the home series vs New Zealand and the away series vs Australia.



Announced retirement from Test cricket on May 7, 2025.



Finished with 61 Tests, 4301 runs at 40.57 average; captained 24 Tests (12 wins, 9 losses, 3 draws).

One Day Internationals (ODIs)

2007

ODI debut vs Ireland at Belfast (June 23). Did not bat.



Scored maiden half-century (52) vs Pakistan at Jaipur (Nov 18).

2009-10

Recalled in 2009 after strong domestic performances.



Scored maiden ODI century (114) vs Zimbabwe (May 28, 2010).



Scored back-to-back centuries in the tri-series against Sri Lanka.

2011

Missed the 2011 World Cup due to poor form before the tournament.



Returned in the West Indies tour, scored 68 and 86 in key matches.

2012

Poor year, only 168 runs at 12.92 average in ODIs.

2013

Promoted to opening batsman with Shikhar Dhawan.



Won the ICC Champions Trophy with India.



Scored 141 and then 209 in ODIs vs Australia, hitting 16 sixes in one innings (record at the time).

2014

Set world record highest ODI score: 264 vs Sri Lanka (Nov 13).

2017-18

Captained India in a series vs Sri Lanka, India won 2-1.



Scored third ODI double century (208).

2018

Led India to win the Asia Cup.

2019

Vice-captain of the World Cup squad; scored 5 centuries in the tournament.



Finished World Cup as top scorer with 648 runs; won Golden Bat award.



Scored 22nd ODI century vs Australia (Jan 2019).



Scored 8,000th ODI run (March 2019).



Scored most ODI runs (1,490) in calendar year 2019.

2020

Nominated for ICC ODI Cricketer of the Decade.

2022

Led India to ODI and T20 series wins in England; first Indian captain to do so.

2025

Scored 11,000th ODI run fastest after Virat Kohli (Feb, ICC Champions Trophy).

T20 Internationals (T20Is)

2007

T20I debut vs England at Durban (Sept 19).



Played key role in 2007 T20 World Cup win; scored 50 vs South Africa and 30 in final vs Pakistan.

2015

Scored first T20I century vs South Africa (Oct 2).

2017

Scored joint-fastest T20I century (118 from 43 balls) vs Sri Lanka.

2018

Became the second Indian to reach 2000 T20I runs.



Scored third T20I century, equalling record.



Led India to the Nidahas Trophy victory.

2018 (Nov)

Scored fourth T20I century vs West Indies, new record for most T20I centuries.

2019

Played 99th and 100th T20I matches, becoming the most capped Indian in T20Is.

2020

Nominated for ICC T20I Cricketer of the Decade.

2022

First captain to lead a team to 14 consecutive T20I wins.



Played in every T20 World Cup since 2007.



Broke the record for most sixes by an Indian in the T20 World Cups (34 sixes).

2024

Named captain for the 2024 T20 World Cup.



Hit 600 sixes across all international formats in June.



Led India to win the 2024 T20 World Cup final vs South Africa (June 29).



Announced retirement from T20 Internationals after the tournament.

Leagues Participation

Rohit Sharma has been a key player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for many years. He plays for the Mumbai Indians team and has led them to several IPL titles as captain. His performances in the league have made him one of the most successful and popular players in IPL history.

Indian Premier League

Rohit Sharma began his IPL career in 2008 with the Deccan Chargers, where he was vice-captain when they won the title in 2009. Since 2011, he has played for the Mumbai Indians and led them to five IPL championships. He scored two IPL centuries, the first in 2012 and the second in 2024 after a long gap. In 2024, Mumbai replaced him as captain with Hardik Pandya, but Sharma remains a key player for the team.

Year Team Notes 2008 Deccan Chargers IPL debut; signed for $750,000 2009 Deccan Chargers IPL winner as vice-captain 2011–2024 Mumbai Indians IPL captain; led team to five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020); scored two centuries 2024 Mumbai Indians Scored second IPL century (105); replaced as captain by Hardik Pandya 2025 Mumbai Indians Retained by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 auction

Domestic career

Rohit Sharma started his domestic career with West Zone in List A cricket during the Deodhar Trophy in 2005, where his unbeaten 142 runs drew attention. He made his first-class debut for India A against New Zealand A in 2006 and soon began playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. Sharma has played his entire domestic first-class career for Mumbai, scoring a triple century (309) in 2009 and leading the team as captain from the 2013–14 season. He has remained an important player in domestic cricket while also representing India in major international tournaments like the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Other Leagues

Rohit Sharma mainly plays in the Indian Premier League, but he has also appeared in a few other global and regional T20 leagues. As captain of India, he has won the ICC T20 World Cup twice, in 2007 and 2024. He helped India win the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the Asia Cup twice, in 2018 and 2023. His leadership and experience make him a key player in many important international tournaments beyond the IPL.

Records and achievements

Rohit Sharma has earned many awards and set important records in his cricket career. He is known for his high scores, quick centuries, and strong leadership. These achievements have made him one of India’s top cricketers.

Awards:

In 2015, he received the Arjuna Award, which is India’s second-highest sports honor.

In 2019, he was named the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year.

He was part of the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2014 from 2016 to 2019.

In 2020, he won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sports award.

In 2021, he was included in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year after his strong performance in England.

In 2022, the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack named him one of the five Cricketers of the Year.

Records:

Rohit holds the highest score in ODIs with 264 runs in one match.

He has scored 28 centuries in ODIs, the third most by an Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

He is the only batsman to score five centuries in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

He is the first player to score a century with a six in all three formats: Test, ODI, and T20.

He hit 33 fours in one ODI match, the most ever.

He scored 186 runs in boundaries (fours and sixes) in an ODI, breaking the previous record.

He hit 16 sixes in a single ODI innings, the second-highest number.

Rohit is the only player with eight scores of 150 or more in ODIs.

He is the second fastest opener in the world and the fastest Indian to reach 4,000 ODI runs, achieving this in 83 innings.

He is also the second fastest opener in the world and the fastest Indian to reach 5,000 ODI runs, doing so in 102 innings.

He is the second player to hit three centuries in a row during a World Cup.

Along with Sachin Tendulkar, he holds the record for most centuries in World Cups with six.

Rohit is the joint highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 8,944 runs.

He is the only player with four T20I centuries.

He has hit the most sixes in T20 internationals, with 120 sixes.

He is the second Indian after Suresh Raina to score centuries in all three international formats.

Rohit is the only Indian to score a T20I century as a captain.

He holds the record for most half-centuries by an opener in T20 internationals, with 19 fifties.

In 2019, he scored 2,442 international runs, beating Sanath Jayasuriya’s record for most runs in a single year.

Rohit is the second player and first Indian to play in 100 T20 international matches.

He is the third Indian to score centuries in his first two Test matches.

Personal life

Rohit Sharma married Ritika Sajdeh on December 13, 2015. They have two children: a daughter born in December 2018 and a son born in November 2024. He follows a vegetarian diet and practices Sahaj Marg meditation.

Family

Rohit was born on April 30, 1987, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in a Telugu-Marathi family. His mother comes from Andhra Pradesh, and his father worked as a storehouse caretaker. Because of financial difficulties, Rohit grew up mainly with his grandparents and uncles in Mumbai, visiting his parents only on weekends. He has a younger brother named Vishal.

Finance

Rohit’s net worth is around INR 332 crore, coming from his cricket salary, IPL earnings, endorsements, and investments. He supports many brands like CEAT, Hublot watches, Maggi, Glow & Lovely, Lay’s, Nissan, Adidas, and Oppo.

Homes and Cars

He lives in a large 6000-square-foot apartment in Mumbai’s Worli area, on the 29th floor of Ahuja Towers. He also owns a farmhouse in Alibaug with a guest house and a cricket ground. His car collection includes brands like BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche.

Philanthropy

Rohit cares about animal welfare and children’s causes. He joined PETA in 2015 to help control homeless animal populations by supporting sterilization programs. He also took part in an anti-poaching campaign in Kenya to protect wild animals like the northern white rhino. In 2018, Rohit became the Rhino Ambassador for WWF-India to raise awareness about rhino protection, and he donates some proceeds from his merchandise to animal charities.

Scandals

Rohit faced some controversies, including rumors about a team conflict during the 2015 World Cup, but these were never confirmed. He also struggled to secure a regular place in India’s Test team early in his career due to criticism about his technique. Despite this, he worked hard in domestic cricket and eventually returned to the Test side.

Fans

Rohit has a large and loyal fan base that grew especially after he became captain of the Indian cricket team. He is very popular on social media with about 42 million followers on Instagram and nearly 24 million on Twitter. Fans often show strong support, like a 77-year-old woman who held a sign at an IPL match saying she came just to see him. Videos of Rohit warmly interacting with fans also spread widely.