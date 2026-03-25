10 Highest Partnerships in IPL History.

The highest partnership in IPL history still belongs to Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. They added 229 runs for the 2nd wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 14, 2016, after Chris Gayle fell early. RCB ended on 248/3, then bowled the Gujarat Lions out for 104 and won by 144 runs. Kohli made 109, and de Villiers smashed 129, while the official IPL report described the stand as one of huge scale and the centrepiece of a crushing win.

What made the stand special was the speed after a watchful start. RCB were only 42/1 at the end of the power play, then the pair ripped the game open. The scorecard shows the 100-run stand came in 59 balls, the 150 in 79 balls, and the 200 in only 89 balls. By the time the innings ended, Gujarat had no route back into the match. In IPL history, very few partnerships have mixed control and damage on that level for so long.