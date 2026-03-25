Top 5 Captains of the IPL 2026: Full List

Hardik Pandya leads the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 and stands among the most impactful all-round captains in T20 cricket. His IPL career began in 2015 with the Mumbai Indians, where he later helped the franchise win 4 titles (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020). In 2022, he became captain of the Gujarat Titans and won the IPL title in the team’s first season, a rare achievement in the league. Pandya later returned to the Mumbai Indians as captain after building a strong record as an all-round leader.

Across his IPL career, he has played 150+ matches, scored more than 2700 runs, and taken 70+ wickets, numbers that highlight his impact in both batting and bowling phases of a match.

His captaincy record also stands out. During his period with the Gujarat Titans, he led the team in 31 matches with 22 wins, which equals a 70.97% win rate, one of the highest among IPL captains with more than 20 games.

Strengths

All-round performance profile with 2700+ IPL runs and 78 wickets, which provides tactical flexibility in both innings phases

Powerful middle-order batting with a 146+ strike rate across his IPL career

Strong boundary-hitting ability with 140+ sixes and 200+ fours in IPL matches

Proven title success as captain after guiding the Gujarat Titans to the 2022 IPL championship in their debut season

High captaincy win rate of 70.97% from 31 matches, among the best records for a modern IPL captain

Challenges