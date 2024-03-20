Most Runs in One Over in IPL: List of the Highest

Any League based on T20 cricket rules is bound to be exciting with its limited overs. Just like the Indian Premier League, which has seen some of the highest scores in the IPL to date by a batting team, the cricketers have made full use of their quota of 20 overs to post a huge total for the bowling team to chase down. Moreover, with the records like highest runs in one over in IPL and many more, the game has just got exciting and hence the players are making full use of the new rules that have been introduced in the favour of batters. Clearly, Over the years, IPL has produced many records and milestones that have made cricket more exciting and captivating.

List of players who scored the most runs in 1 over in IPL

One of the primary reasons for the IPL's success is the star power that it possesses. The league has attracted the best T20 players from all over the world, including some of the biggest names in international cricket. The likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, David Warner, and many others have all played in the IPL, making it a star-studded affair. Moreover, some of these stars are featured in the list of the players who have scored the most runs in 1 over in IPL and hence these players have made this league a one to watch.

S.No Player Runs Balls Faced Against Venue 1 Chris Gayle 36 7 Kochi Tuskers Kerala M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 2 Ravindra Jadeja 36 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium 3 Suresh Raina 32 7 Punjab Kings Wankhede Stadium 4 Virat Kohli 30 6 Gujarat Lions M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 5 Pat Cummins 30 6 Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium

1. Chris Gayle: The Universe Boss with the most runs in an over in IPL

Chris Gayle, one of the Outlaws champion batsmen struck Prasanth Parameswaran for thirty-seven runs in an over which is the most number of times a cricketer has hit an over consisting of six balls. Furthermore, he made sure that the team chased the total easily and his innings was one of the most destructive ones that viewers saw. It was the West Indian star, Chris Gayle who stole the show with an audacious display of hitting. Gayle's record-breaking over was not just a display of brute force and power hitting, but it was also a testament to his mastery of the T20 format. Gayle knew that he had to take advantage of the field restrictions in the powerplay overs and attack the bowlers. His footwork, timing, and shot selection were impeccable, as he found the gaps and cleared the boundaries with ease. Gayle is widely considered one of the most destructive batsmen in the T20 format, and he lived up to his reputation in this match.

2. Ravindra Jadeja: Sir Jadeja is the second player to score the most runs in over in IPL

Scoring 37 runs in Harshal Patel’s one over not only broke the record for the highest number of runs in an over in IPL history but also showcased the immense talent and skill of Jadeja as a batsman. Jadeja's innings were not only remarkable for the number of runs he scored but also for the way he took apart Harshal Patel, who had been the best bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore throughout the tournament. Jadeja's hitting left Patel shell-shocked, and it was clear that he had no answer to the onslaught from the Chennai Super Kings batsman. Jadeja's innings were a masterclass in power hitting and showcased his ability to score runs quickly and effectively. This inning propelled the Chennai Super Kings to a total of 191 for 4, which proved to be too much for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were bowled out for 122 in their innings, giving the Chennai Super Kings a resounding victory.

3. Suresh Raina: MR. IPL scored 32 runs to have the record of most runs in over in IPL

Suresh Raina's innings of 32 runs off a single over against Prasidh Krishna in the IPL was an incredible feat of power-hitting and showcased the immense talent and skill of the Indian middle-order batsman. It was an inning that will be remembered for a long time to come and has cemented Raina's place as one of the greatest IPL batsmen of all time. Furthermore, his innings were pure bliss for the viewers as he took the opponents apart and hence made sure that his team gets some help while chasing a big total in such a high-pressure match. But in the end, he was run out and hence his innings were cut short because of this and hence his team lost the match there only.

4. Virat Kohli: King Kohli found his form to enter the list of most runs in 1 overs in IPL

The match was played between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Lions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The Royal Challengers Bangalore were chasing a target of 248 runs to win and were in a precarious position at 88 for 2 after 10 overs. Kohli walked into bat at number three and was joined by AB de Villiers. The second ball was another short delivery, which Kohli pulled again over mid-wicket for another six. The crowd was already on its feet as Kohli's hitting had given the Royal Challengers Bangalore some momentum. Furthermore, this inning made sure that Kohli is up to the mark for that whole season and hence he has been the pillar of the team in that match.

5. Pat Cummins: A surprise entry into the list of most runs in over in IPL

On April 19, 2021, Cummins, who was playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), stunned everyone by scoring an unbelievable 30 runs in a single over off the Chennai Super Kings bowler Sam Curran. This amazing performance not only broke the record for the highest number of runs in an over in IPL history, but it also showcased the immense talent and skill of Cummins as a batsman. In this essay, we will explore this incredible inning in greater detail. The fifth ball of the over was a full toss, which Cummins hit down the ground for a boundary. The sixth ball was a length delivery, which he hit over mid-wicket for another six. The Kolkata Knight Riders had scored an incredible 30 runs in the over, with Cummins scoring all 30 of those runs.