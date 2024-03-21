Narendra Modi Stadium: IPL 2024 Pitch Report

The stadium with the highest seating capacity in the world, the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad is one of the best cricket venues for the fans. Owned by the Gujarat Cricket Association, the stadium is a hub for both domestic and international cricket. Its impressive stature replaced the former Sardar Patel Stadium, which stood on the same plot from 1982 to 2015. The arena, designed by Australia's Populous and constructed by Larsen and Toubro over five years at a cost of ₹800 crore, officially overtook the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world's largest cricket stadium. Boasting four dressing rooms, 11 centre pitches, and two practice grounds, the Narendra Modi Stadium not only pays homage to the current Prime Minister but also stands as a symbol of Gujarat's commitment to cricketing excellence.

About the stadium

Situated in the city of Gujarat, the Narendra Modi Stadium holds the distinction of being the largest in the world, accommodating a staggering 132,000 spectators. It has 63 acres of land with a two-tier structure. The 76 corporate boxes, 55-room clubhouse, and Olympic-size pool redefine fan experiences. Boasting 4 entry points and a metro line, it stands as a modern icon. The LED-lit roof, supported by colossal "Y-shaped columns," ensures unobstructed views with a unique touch.

The arena integrates high-tech features, from an indoor cricket academy to sensors for efficient grass watering and the 360° LED lights system, Bermuda grass surface, and a state-of-the-art drainage system exemplify its commitment to excellence. Beyond cricket, the premises offer badminton and tennis courts, a 3D projector theatre, and ample parking. Adaptable seating arrangements maintain a vibrant atmosphere during various events. Planned connectivity via a skywalk bridge underscores its commitment to fan accessibility and modernity.

Full name Narendra Modi Stadium Address Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, Motera, Ahmedabad, India Owner Gujarat Cricket Association Operator Gujarat Cricket Association Capacity 132,000 Field shape Oval Scoreboard No Matches Played 27 Matches Won Batting First 13 (48.15%) Matches Won Batting Second 14 (51.85%) Matches Won Winning Toss 13 (48.15%) Matches Won Losing Toss 14 (51.85%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)

In 2021, the inauguration by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, marked a historic moment in the stadium's journey. With its grandeur and state-of-the-art facilities, the Narendra Modi Stadium continues to be a global cricketing landmark, exemplifying India's passion for the sport. The political leaders along with the other relevant stars have continuously made their presence felt and hence it holds a major spot for the country.

Ground Dimensions & Pitch Conditions

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad boasts a sprawling field with dimensions of 180 yards by 150 yards, offering a vast and impressive playing area. Additionally, the stadium features 76 corporate boxes, adding a touch of luxury and exclusivity to the overall spectator experience. This expansive field size not only provides a grand stage for cricketing battles but also contributes to the unique and spacious ambience of the stadium.

The stadium pitch offers a balanced platform for both batsmen and fielders. Batsmen find it enjoyable to showcase their skills on this surface, while bowlers, especially those with the new ball and spinners in the middle overs, encounter challenges. The dynamic nature of the pitch caters to different playing styles, providing an intriguing setting for cricket enthusiasts. With a fair contest between bat and ball, the Narendra Modi Stadium stands out as a versatile and exciting venue for the cricketing world.

Home Team

In the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans have been awarded the Narendra Modi Stadium as their home ground. The team plays its home matches here and hence has their chance to take advantage of the pitches here. At Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Titans have etched their IPL journey with ten intense clashes. Out of these encounters, the Titans secured victory in six matches, boasting a commendable 60% winning average.

The inaugural IPL showdown for the Titans on this turf unfolded in the 2022 IPL final. In a remarkable debut, Gujarat Titans triumphed over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 29, 2022, seizing their maiden IPL title in their inaugural season. The 2023 IPL final, however, posed a formidable challenge as the Titans faced defeat against Chennai Super Kings on May 30, 2023, in their latest IPL encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium. The stadium remains a witness to the Titans' strides and challenges in the IPL arena.

Team Gujarat Titans Matches Played 10 Won 6 Lost 4 Winning Percentage 60% First Played Vs Rajasthan Royals on 29th May 2022 Last Played Vs Chennai Super Kings on 30th May 2023

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad resonates not just as a cricket battleground but as the sacred arena where Gujarat Titans etched their name in IPL history. Celebrating their maiden triumph in 2022 and a commendable run to the finals in 2023, the stadium embodies the Titans' resilience and bond with their passionate fans. As they brace for future seasons, the hallowed ground becomes the canvas for the Titans to paint more tales of victory. Beyond the boundaries, it stands as a testament to the team's prowess and their pursuit of additional championship glories, aiming to create lasting memories for their dedicated fanbase.