Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium IPL 2024

For the people of Uttar Pradesh, a new cricket stadium has got International rights after the Green Park in Kanpur and it is situated in Lucknow, popularly known as Ekana Cricket Stadium or the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium. With a seating capacity of 50,000, the stadium proudly stands as the fifth-largest international cricket venue in India. Recognized for its extensive straight boundaries, it serves as the home ground for the Uttar Pradesh cricket team, UP women's cricket team, and the IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants. In 2019, it became the home ground for the Afghanistan cricket team. Notably, K.D. Singh Babu Stadium previously hosted international cricket matches in Lucknow before the construction of this venue. The arena also played host to five matches during the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, adding another feather to its illustrious cap.

About the stadium

In 2014, Lucknow embarked on a visionary project, birthing a world-class stadium through a unique partnership between Ekana Sportz City and the Lucknow Development Authority. Ekana Sportz City, a collaborative effort between Nagarjuna Construction Company and GC Construction & Development Industries Pvt Ltd, led the way. The government granted a 35-year lease for 71 acres to establish the cricket stadium, extending until 2052. Alongside this, an additional 66 acres were earmarked for real estate ventures, secured under a 99-year lease. With a budget of 360 crores (3.6 billion rupees), this stadium exemplifies the successful convergence of public and private sectors, leaving an indelible mark on Lucknow's sports landscape and fostering a dynamic environment for enthusiasts of cricket.

Former names Ekana International Cricket Stadium Address Ekana Sportz City, Gomti Nagar Extension Lucknow India Owner Ekana Sportz City Operator Ekana Sportz City Capacity 50,100 Field size 160x156m Field shape Round Surface Grass IPL Matches Played 7 Matches Won Batting First 5 (71%) Matches Won Batting Second 2 (29%) Matches with No Result 1 (14.29%)

The stadium isn't just about sports; it's a venue for significant ceremonies. On August 19, 2021, it hosted an awards ceremony to honour athletes who excelled at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The highlight was Neeraj Chopra, the Javelin gold medalist. On March 25, 2022, the stadium became the backdrop for Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in as Chief Minister after the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections. The ceremony drew VIPs like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ground Dimensions & Pitch Conditions

Situated in Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, the stadium is operated by Ekana Sportz City and with a seating capacity of 50,000, the stadium features a playing surface comprising grass and synthetic material. With floodlights, it offers optimal visibility for day and night events and the ends are known as the North End and South End, providing distinct perspectives for players and spectators alike. The boundary length measures 68.58 meters (75 yards), ensuring challenging yet fair gameplay.

The stadium offers favourable conditions for bowlers during the day, showcasing variable bounce and a touch of turn. However, the transition to night games introduces a different dynamic, with the ball coming onto the bat quicker. This scenario becomes a double-edged sword, offering opportunities for both bowlers and batsmen. Skilful pacers can use the conditions to their advantage, provided they maintain precise control over their deliveries. The pitch's responsiveness to both seam and spin adds an element of unpredictability, creating an engaging contest between bat and ball.

Home Team

In the Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants have been awarded the stadium as their home ground and hence they have used the ground to their advantage in the league. Lucknow Supergiants have showcased their power at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, their cherished home ground, in seven riveting IPL matches. With three wins on this hallowed turf, they proudly hold a home ground winning percentage of 42.85%.

The most recent clash unfolded against Mumbai Indians (MI) on 16th May 2023, etching an unforgettable chapter in LSG's home game chronicles. Fueled by Marcus Stoinis' splendid 89-run innings, LSG posted a formidable 177/3, securing a nerve-wracking victory by a margin of 5 runs. The Ekana Cricket Stadium resonated with the cheers of ardent fans, capturing the essence of Lucknow Supergiants' spirited performance on their home soil.

Team Lucknow SuperGiants Matches Played 7 Won 3 Lost 3 Winning Percentage 42.85 First Played Vs Delhi Capitals on 1st April 2023 Last Played Vs Mumbai Indians on 16th May 2023

Ekana Cricket Stadium is Lucknow Supergiants' stronghold, deeply intertwined with their passionate fanbase. The venue is a witness to thrilling contests and is a centre for enthusiastic fans, creating an atmosphere that shows typical sports fever. Despite numerous gripping moments on this ground, the IPL title remains an unattained goal for the team and will be looking forward to completing it in the upcoming season.