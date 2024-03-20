Highest successful run chases in IPL 2024

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a platform for some of the most thrilling and nail-biting cricket matches in the world. Among the many exciting moments that have graced the tournament, high-scoring run chases have always been a fan favourite. There is something inexplicably thrilling about watching a team chase down a massive target, against all odds, with only a few balls remaining. In this article, we will take a look at the top five highest-run chase in IPL history. From the unforgettable performances of legendary batsmen to the incredible comebacks of underdog teams, we will delve into the stories behind these remarkable feats of cricketing prowess.

Over the years, there have been some remarkable run chases in the IPL, and it takes a special combination of skill, strategy, and mental fortitude to achieve such feats. The art of chasing is a unique aspect of the game, and it often separates the great teams from the merely good ones. The list features some of the most famous matches which turned out to be the highest chase in IPL, with some of the biggest names in cricket featuring prominently.

The chases on this list are a testament to the never-say-die spirit of cricket, where a match is never truly over until the final ball has been bowled. Whether you're a fan of the IPL or simply a lover of cricket, these run chases are a must-watch for anyone who appreciates the drama and excitement of the sport. So sit back, relax, and join us as we relive some of the greatest moments in IPL history.

Top 5 highest run chase in IPL

S.No Winning team Opposition Target Chased Year 1. Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings 224 2020 2. Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 219 2021 3. Rajasthan Royals Deccan Chargers 215 2008 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals 215 2023 5. Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings 215 2023

1. Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 2020 (Runs Chased: 224)

In the Sharjah leg of the IPL, Rahul Tewatia became the talk of the town. Mayank Agarwal had helped Punjab post a massive total of 223 runs in their allotted overs. The Royals' innings got off to a good start, thanks to Steve Smith and Sanju Samson. However, things started to look bleak when Tewatia struggled to find the boundary.

Everything changed in the 18th over when Tewatia smashed five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell's bowling. The Royals had needed 51 runs before that over, which was reduced to just 20 runs in the final couple of overs. Tewatia hit a couple more sixes off Mohammed Shami but eventually got out. However, Tom Curran guided the team to victory with three balls to spare. This is also the highest run chase in IPL.

2. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 2021 (Runs Chased: 219)

In the 2021 IPL season, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were on the brink of victory, with their fans on the verge of breaking into the iconic Whistle Podu chant. However, their joy was short-lived when Kieron Pollard, the explosive West Indies batsman, stepped up to the crease for Mumbai Indians (MI). At the time, Mumbai was struggling with a score of 81 for 3 in 10 overs while chasing a massive target of 219 runs.

But Pollard had other plans, as he unleashed a fierce assault on the CSK bowlers, ruthlessly dispatching anything that came his way and guiding them to victory with one of the highest chases in IPL. In just 34 balls, he piled on an impressive 87 runs, single-handedly bringing his team back into the game. With 16 runs needed in the final over, Pollard produced a stunning display of hitting, smashing Lungi Ngidi for 4, 4, and 6 before taking two in the final ball to secure a memorable victory for the Mumbai Indians.

3. Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers, 2008 (Runs Chased: 215)

In the inaugural season of the IPL, the Rajasthan Royals chased down an enormous target of 215 runs against the Deccan Chargers, with Graeme Smith and Yusuf Pathan playing pivotal roles. However, it was the legendary Shane Warne who emerged as the ultimate magician, scoring 22 runs off just 9 balls to snatch a memorable victory for his team and secure one of the highest IPL chases. This remarkable run chase will forever be etched in the memories of IPL fans. The match was a testament to the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, where anything can happen until the very last ball, and this run chase showcased the immense talent and grit of the Rajasthan Royals.

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023 (Runs Chased: 215)

The year was 2023 and Sunrisers Hyderabad was playing a do-or-die match against the Rajasthan Royals. While batting first, Jos Buttler came out as the hero for the Rajasthan team as he got 95 runs and helped the team to reach a total of 214 runs with the loss of just 2 wickets in their 20 overs. While chasing this total, Sunrisers Hyderabad started on a positive note, and in the end, it was Glenn Phillips along with Abdul Samad who finished the match in their favour.

Moreover, a no-ball from Sandeep Sharma ensured that Sunrisers Hyderabad again got a chance to finish the match after he was caught out on the last ball with 4 runs needed for the win. With the free hit on the last ball, Abdul Samad smashed a six and hence took the victory for the team.

5. Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 2023 (Runs Chased: 215)

Another historic run-chase that ended up in the favour of Mumbai Indians was against the Punjab Kings in the 2023 IPL season. While batting first, Punjab Kings smashed 214 runs with the loss of just 3 wickets in the 20 overs that they played. Liam Livingstone was the one who got 82 runs in just 42 balls and made sure that the team got to a good total.

For the Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan started on a positive note and smashed 75 runs from just 41 balls to start the run chase. At the end of the innings, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Tim David ensured that the team reached the total without any further hiccups. They managed to chase the target in just 18.5 overs of their innings.

The IPL has provided cricket fans with some of the most memorable and exciting run chases in the game's history. From the inaugural season in 2008 to the present day, there have been numerous high-scoring and nail-biting chases that have kept fans glued to their screens. Whether it's the historic chase of 215 by Rajasthan Royals in the first ever IPL or the stunning chase of 223 by Kings XI Punjab in 2020, the IPL has given us some unforgettable moments. As the tournament continues to grow and evolve, fans can look forward to many more thrilling run chases in the future.