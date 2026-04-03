On This Day in Cricket - April 3

Just like the day of 2nd April, the day of April 3 also belongs to a number of events in the game of cricket. In 2016, the West Indies team defeated the England team in the Finals of the T20 World Cup as Carlos Brathwaite smashed 4 sixes in 4 balls of Ben Stokes. In 2022, the Australia Women’s team lifted their 7th ODI World Cup title by defeating England in the Finals. In 1989, Thisara Perera was born in Sri Lanka who went on to become one of the leading all-rounders for the country.

On This Day - April 3, 2016 - West Indies wins the T20 World Cup

As the final of the 2016 ICC World T20 unfolded at Eden Gardens, it delivered one of the most dramatic finishes in cricket history. England posted 155 for 9 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Joe Root led the scoring with a fluent 54 off 36 balls, while Jos Buttler added 36 from 22 balls. Late contributions from David Willey helped push the total to a competitive score. For the West Indies, Carlos Brathwaite and Dwayne Bravo picked up 3 wickets each. In reply, West Indies chased 156 and reached 161 for 6 in 19.4 overs.

(West Indies won the 2016 T20 World Cup)

Marlon Samuels played a match-winning knock of 85 not out off 66 balls, holding the innings together after early wickets. The game turned in the final over when 19 runs were needed. Carlos Brathwaite stunned everyone by hitting four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to seal victory with 2 balls remaining. West Indies won by 4 wickets and lifted the trophy, with Samuels named Player of the Match.

On This Day - April 3, 1989 - Thisara Perera was Born Today

Narangoda Liyanaarachchilage Thisara Chirantha Perera was born on 3rd April, 1989 in Colombo and he went on to play for the Sri Lankan team. Starting with the Test Format, Perera played just 6 matches for the Sri Lankan team and picked up 11 wickets at an average of 59.36 while scoring 203 runs for the team.

(Thisara Perera was born on 3rd April, 1989)

Coming to the ODI Format, Perera played 166 matches for the team and made 2338 runs while averaging 19.98 and scoring at a strike rate of 112.08, with 1 century to his name. He also picked 175 wickets for the team at a bowling average of 32.80 and an economy rate of 5.83. In the T20I, he played 84 matches and got 51 wickets, while in the batting department, he scored 1204 runs at an average of 23.15 and a strike rate of 151.63.

On This Day - April 3, 1995 - Taskin Ahmed was Born Today

Hailing from Bangladesh and being the top bowler for the country, Taskin Ahmed was born on 3rd April, 1995. Playing for the country, he has appeared in 17 test matches and has picked 49 wickets at a bowling average of 39.26 and an economy rate of 3.63. In the ODIs, he has played 86 matches so far for the Bangladesh team and has achieved 123 wickets.

(Taskin Ahmed was born on April 3, 1995)

His bowling average of 29.52 and the economy rate of 5.37 shows how well he has bowled for the Bangladesh team. Talking about the T20I format, he has got 106 wickets in the 86 matches and has achieved a bowling average of 22.19 while maintaining an economy rate of 7.75.

On This Day - April 3, 2022 - Australia Women lift the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup

Winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 final, Australia Women delivered a dominant performance to defeat England Women by 71 runs at Christchurch. Batting first, Australia posted a massive 356 for 5 in 50 overs. The star of the innings was Alyssa Healy, who played a historic knock of 170 runs off 138 balls, hitting 26 fours. She shared a strong opening partnership of 160 runs with Rachael Haynes, who contributed 68.

(Australia Women won the 2022 ODI World Cup)

Beth Mooney added a quick 62 off 47 balls, helping Australia accelerate in the final overs. In response, England Women were bowled out for 285 in 43.4 overs despite a brilliant fight from Nat Sciver Brunt, who remained unbeaten on 148 off 121 balls. She held the innings together after early wickets, but lacked enough support from the other batters. Australia’s bowlers shared the wickets effectively. Alana King picked up 3 wickets, while Jess Jonassen also claimed 3. Megan Schutt provided early breakthroughs with 2 wickets.