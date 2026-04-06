On This Day in Cricket - April 6

Being the month of the World Cup winners, April 6 is another date, as in 2014, the Sri Lankan team won the T20I World Cup by defeating India in the Finals. In 1956, India’s number 3, Dilip Balwant Vengsarkar, was born, who was an integral part of India in the 1983 World Cup. In 1985, England’s fast bowler Liam Edward Plunkett, who proved to be an excellent player for the team. In 2025, the Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

On This Day - April 6, 1956 - Dilip Balwant Vengsarkar was Born Today

The man who made the number 3 position in the batting line-up as his own, Dilip Balwant Vengsarkar, was born on April 6th, 1956, in Rajapur, Maharashtra. In the Test format, Vengsarkar went on to play a total of 116 matches for the Indian team and in the 185 innings played, he scored 6868 runs with a highest score of 166.

(Dilip Balwant Vengsarkar was born on April 6th, 1956)

His average of 42.13, combined with 17 centuries, made him one of the greatest players for the Indian team. Talking about the ODI Format, he played 129 matches and was able to score 3508 runs with an average of 34.73. With a strike rate of 67.73 in his career, he scored a century for the Indian team.

On This Day - April 6, 1985 - Liam Edward Plunkett was Born Today

Nicknamed as Pudsy, England’s bowler, Liam Edward Plunkett was born on 6th April, 1985 in Middlesbrough, Yorkshire. He played a key role for the England team in the 2019 ODI World Cup and claimed 11 wickets in the 7 matches at an average of 24.72. In the ODI format, he has played 89 matches and has picked 135 wickets at an average of 29.70 and an economy rate of 5.81.

(Liam Edward Plunkett was born on 6th April, 1985)

Coming to the Test format, he has played 13 matches for the England team and has got 41 wickets while claiming an economy rate of 3.46 and a bowling average of 37.46. In the T20I Format, Plunkett played just 22 matches for the England team and was able to pick 25 wickets at an average of 25.08 and an economy rate of 7.90.

On This Day - April 6, 2014 - Sri Lanka lifts the T20 World Cup

For the final of the 2014 ICC World T20 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Sri Lanka defeated India by 6 wickets to lift the trophy in a well-controlled chase. India batted first and posted 130 for 4 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock of 77 off 58 balls, hitting 5 fours and 4 sixes, holding the innings together after early setbacks. Rohit Sharma added 29, but the rest of the batting lineup struggled, especially Yuvraj Singh, who scored 11 off 21 balls, slowing the momentum.

(Sri Lanka won the T20 World Cup 2014)

Sri Lanka’s bowlers shared the wickets, with Rangana Herath, Nuwan Kulasekara, and Angelo Mathews taking one each. In reply, Sri Lanka chased the target comfortably, reaching 134 for 4 in 17.5 overs. Kumar Sangakkara anchored the innings with an unbeaten 52 off 35 balls, finishing the match in style. He was well supported by Thisara Perera, who scored 23 not out. Sangakkara was named Player of the Match, while Kohli, with 319 runs, was Player of the Series as Sri Lanka won their maiden World T20 title.

On This Day - April 6, 2025 - Gujarat Titans defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 Wickets

Holding the advantage with both bat and ball, the Gujarat Titans defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL 2025. Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed 152 for 8 in 20 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 31 off 34 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen added 27, and Pat Cummins provided a late push with 22 off just 9 balls. However, the innings never gained full momentum due to regular wickets.

(Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets)

Mohammed Siraj was outstanding, taking 4 for 17 in 4 overs and breaking the backbone of the batting lineup. In reply, the Gujarat Titans chased the target comfortably, scoring 153 for 3 in just 16.4 overs. Shubman Gill led the chase with a steady unbeaten 61 off 43 balls, while Washington Sundar made a quick 49 off 29 balls. Sherfane Rutherford finished the game in style with an unbeaten 35 off 16 balls. Siraj was named Player of the Match for his match-winning spell.