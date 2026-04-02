On This Day in Cricket - April 2

When we talk about the day of the 2nd April, the cricket fans have got an abundance of memories of the game. In 2011, the Indian team won the ODI World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. In 1981, Australia’s World Cup-winning captain, Michael Clarke, was born. In 2025, the Gujarat Titans defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 8 wickets. In 2024, the Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

On This Day - April 2, 2011 - India Lifts the 2011 ODI World Cup

The Finals of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup Final saw India national cricket team defeat Sri Lanka national cricket team by 6 wickets at Wankhede Stadium. Sri Lanka posted 274 for 6 in 50 overs, powered by a brilliant unbeaten 103 off 88 balls from Mahela Jayawardene. Kumar Sangakkara added 48, while Nuwan Kulasekara scored a useful 32. For India, Yuvraj Singh took 2 wickets and Zaheer Khan also picked up 2. Chasing 275, India had a poor start as Lasith Malinga removed both openers early.

(India won the ODI World Cup 2011)

Gautam Gambhir played a crucial knock of 97 off 122 balls, building a strong partnership with Virat Kohli, who made 35. The turning point came when captain MS Dhoni scored a match winning 91 not out off 79 balls. He finished the game in style, guiding India to 277 for 4 in 48.2 overs. India won the World Cup after 28 years, with Yuvraj Singh named Player of the Series for 362 runs and 15 wickets.

On This Day - April 2, 1981 - Michael Clarke was Born Today

Australia has been a home to captains who have led their team from the front, and on 2nd April 1981, the Men in Yellow got another captain as Michael Clarke was born. Being the 2015 ODI World Cup-winning captain, he went on to play 245 matches for the Australian team and scored 7981 runs at an average of 44.58 and a strike rate of 78.98.

(Michael Clarke was born on 2nd April, 1981)

Coming to the Test matches, he played 115 matches and was able to score 8643 runs, while averaging 49.10 and getting a highest score of 329*. In this format, he made 28 centuries for the team. Even in the bowling department, he grabbed 31 wickets and averaged 38.19 with the ball. He retired from International cricket on 23rd August 2015.

On This Day - April 2, 1992 - Tom Latham was Born Today

The player from New Zealand who has been the crisis man for the team, Tom Latham is the name who was born on 2nd April, 1992. Having a test career of 92 matches, Latham has scored 6261 runs in 164 innings played and has been averaging 39.62 while carrying a strike rate of 47.92.

(Tom Latham was born on 2nd April, 1992)

He has got 16 centuries to his name in this format so far. Talking about the ODI Format, he has played 163 matches and has been able to get 4464 runs at an average of 34.07 while maintaining a strike rate of 85.40 for the team. The T20I format is the one where he has struggled. In the 29 matches, Latham has got 597 runs and has averaged 27.13 while having a strike rate of 109.54.

On This Day - April 2, 2025 - Gujarat Titans defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 8 Wickets

In the IPL 2025 Match 14 RCB vs GT, Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 8 wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, RCB scored 169 for 8 in 20 overs. Liam Livingstone led the innings with 54 off 40 balls, while Jitesh Sharma added 33 and Tim David scored a quick 32. However, early wickets hurt them, as Virat Kohli and others fell cheaply.

(Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 8 wickets)

Mohammed Siraj was outstanding with the ball, taking 3 for 19 against his former team, while Sai Kishore picked up 2 wickets. Chasing 170, Gujarat Titans made it look easy by reaching 170 for 2 in just 17.5 overs. Jos Buttler played a match winning unbeaten knock of 73 off 39 balls, hitting 6 sixes. Sai Sudharsan supported him with 49, while Sherfane Rutherford finished the game with 30 not out. Siraj was named Player of the Match for his brilliant spell.