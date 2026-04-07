On This Day in Cricket - April 7

Moving on to April 7, the cricket fans have a chance to celebrate the birthday of Bert "Dainty" Ironmonger, who was born in 1882. Besides this, in 2012, England retained their number 1 position in the Test format after defeating Sri Lanka in Colombo. In 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. In 2013, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling super over to win the match.

On This Day - April 7, 2025 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Mumbai Indians by 12 Runs

On 7th April 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru played against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, and while batting first, RCB made a total of 221 runs with the loss of 5 wickets. With Virat Kohli’s 67 runs off 42 balls and Rajat Patidar’s 64 runs off 32 balls, RCB looked set to get the 2 points against the Mumbai Indians.

(RCB defeated MI by 12 runs)

While chasing the target, the Mumbai Indians were hit with early blows, which impacted the run-chase. But the lower order of the team allowed them to crawl back in the match. Tilak Varma smashed 56 runs off 29 balls, while Hardik Pandya’s 42 runs off 15 balls gave Mumbai a ray of hope. But it was Krunal Pandya who sealed the match for RCB with his bowling figures of 4/45 in 4 overs as RCB defeated MI by 12 runs.

On This Day - April 7, 2024 - Mumbai Indians defeats Delhi Capitals by 29 Runs

The 20th match of the IPL 2024 was played on 7th April, 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai as Delhi Capitals took on Mumbai Indians. While batting first, Rohit Sharma scored 49 runs off 27 balls, while Ishan Kishan got 42 runs off 23 balls.

(MI defeated DC by 29 runs)

Besides the opening pair, Tim David scored 45 runs off 21 balls, while Romario Shepherd’s 39 runs off 10 balls allowed the Mumbai Indians to finish at 234 runs with the loss of 5 wickets. To chase such a big target, Prithvi Shaw scored 66 runs off 40 balls, while Tristan Stubbs got 71 runs off just 25 balls. Despite such a strong effort, the Delhi Capitals finished at 205 runs with the loss of 8 wickets and ended up losing by 29 runs.

On This Day - April 7, 2013 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Super Over

Another match involving the Royal Challenger Bengaluru on 7th April, the 7th match of the IPL 2013 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad being on the winning side at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. In the first innings, RCB scored 130 runs with the loss of 8 wickets as Virat Kohli got 46 runs off 44 balls, while Moises Henriques made 44 runs off 40 balls to take the team to a competitive totaḷ.

(SRH defeated RCB in the Super Over)

During the chase, Hanuma Vihari got 44 runs off 46 balls. Ashish Reddy’s 14 runs of 12 balls allowed SRH to get 130 runs with the loss of 8 wickets as the match ended up in a super over. In the super over, SRH scored 20 runs as Cameron White smashed 2 sixes. To win the Super Over, RCB needed 21 runs but were able to score just 15 runs as SRH won the match.

On This Day - April 7, 2012 - England Retains the Number 1 Position in Test Format

The final day of the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and England at Colombo saw England complete a strong win by 8 wickets. Sri Lanka resumed their second innings and were bowled out for 278. Angelo Mathews made 46, while Mahela Jayawardene added 64 and Thilan Samaraweera scored 47. England’s bowling was led by Graeme Swann, who took 6 wickets, finishing with another impressive performance in the match. Steven Finn supported well with 2 wickets.

(England defeated Sri Lanka to retain the number 1 position in the Test format)

Chasing a target of 94, England got off to a poor start as Andrew Strauss was dismissed for 0. Jonathan Trott also fell early for 5, leaving England at 31 for 2. However, Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen controlled the chase. Cook remained unbeaten on 49, while Pietersen finished on 42 not out from just 28 balls. The pair added a quick partnership and guided England to 97 for 2 in 19.4 overs. England sealed the match comfortably, leveling the 2 match series 1 to 1.