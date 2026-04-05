On This Day in Cricket - April 5

The day of April 5 has been home to numerous events of cricket, as in 2000, India’s fast bowler Rasikh Dar was born. Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando was born in 1998 and went on to represent the team in 90 matches across formats. In 2018, Star India won the TV and digital rights of the Indian cricket team and proved to be a revolution in terms of enhancing the experience of the fans. In 2025, the Delhi Capitals defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs as KL Rahul scored 77 runs for the team.

On This Day - April 5, 2024 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Chennai Super Kings by 6 Wickets

Taking a win in the 18th match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets with 11 balls to spare at Hyderabad. Chasing a target of 166, Hyderabad completed the run chase in 18.1 overs with a strong batting effort. Earlier, Chennai posted 165 for 5 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube was the top scorer with 45 off 24 balls, hitting 4 sixes, while Ajinkya Rahane added 35 and Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 31. The total looked competitive but not out of reach.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets)

In reply, the game changed quickly during the powerplay as Abhishek Sharma played a stunning knock of 37 off just 12 balls at a strike rate of over 300. His innings included 4 sixes and gave Hyderabad a flying start. Travis Head scored 31, while Aiden Markram anchored the chase with a solid 50 off 36 balls. Despite picking up 2 wickets, Moeen Ali could not stop the flow of runs. Hyderabad maintained control throughout and comfortably chased down the target to seal an impressive victory.

On This Day - April 5, 1998 - Avishka Fernando was Born Today

Sri Lanka’s opening batsman and the man who was born on 5th April, 1989, Avishka Fernando, is the player who has made a name for himself in the game. Coming up with an experience of 51 matches in the ODI Format, he has scored 1589 runs at an average of 31.78 and a strike rate of 88.91. With 4 centuries to his name, he has been the ultimate player for the Sri Lankan team.

(Avishka Fernando was born on 5th April, 1998)

In the T20I format, Avishka has played just 39 matches and has scored 376 runs at an average of 11.05 and a strike rate of 92.15. Coming to the T20 leagues worldwide, Avishka has played 147 matches and has scored 3606 runs, and has been averaging 27.52 and a strike rate of 137.79.

On This Day - April 5, 2000 - Rasikh Dar was Born Today

Starting his career from Jammu and Kashmir team, Rasikh Dar is an Indian bowler who was born on 5th April, 2000. Being a right-arm bowler, he has played in 8 First-Class matches and has picked up 19 wickets at an average of 27.68 and an economy rate of 3.44. Coming to his List A Career, he has played 15 matches and has 19 wickets to his name at an average of 37.36 and an economy rate of 5.92.

(Rasikh Dar was born on 5th April, 2000)

In the T20s, Rasikh Dar has been an asset for teams like Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and others as he has picked up 50 wickets in the 42 matches played and have averaged 24.10 and has an economy rate of 8.47.

On This Day - April 5, 2025 - Delhi Capitals defeats Chennai Super Kings by 25 Runs

For the 17th match of the IPL 2025 at Chepauk, Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs in a well-controlled game. Batting first after winning the toss, Delhi posted 183 for 6 in 20 overs, thanks mainly to KL Rahul, who played a brilliant knock of 77 runs from 51 balls, hitting 6 fours and 3 sixes. He got good support from Abishek Porel, who scored 33 off 20, while Tristan Stubbs added a quick 24 at the end. Khaleel Ahmed was the best bowler for Chennai with 2 wickets.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs)

Chasing 184, Chennai never really got going after losing early wickets in the powerplay. They were reduced to 41 for 3 and later 74 for 5, which made the chase difficult. Vijay Shankar fought hard with an unbeaten 69 from 54 balls, while MS Dhoni scored 30 not out, but the required rate kept rising. For Delhi, Vipraj Nigam picked up 2 wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav took 1 each.