On This Day in Cricket - April 9

Another day in the calendar of April, which has a wide cricketing history with it, the date of April 9 brings up a number of events for the cricket fans to celebrate. In 1990, Priyank Panchal was born, who made his name in domestic cricket for India. In 2025, the Gujarat Titans defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs and sealed the match. In 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Punjab Kings by 2 runs in a thrilling encounter. In 2016, Rising Pune Supergiants defeated the Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets.

On This Day - April 9, 1990 - Priyank Panchal was Born Today

One of the Legends of domestic cricket for India, Priyank Panchal, was born on 9th April, 1990 at Ahmedabad. Talking about his domestic career, the First-Class has seen him play 127 matches, and in the 207 innings, he managed to score 8856 runs with an average of 45.18 and a strike rate of 53.45. In this format, he managed to get 29 centuries and 34 half-centuries while getting a highest score of 314*.

(Priyank Panchal was born on 9th April, 1990)

The List A format has seen him play just 97 matches, and he has scored 3672 runs while averaging 40.80 and a strike rate of 80.65. With 8 centuries to his name, this format has seen him at his best. The T20s have seen him play 59 matches in the domestic, and he has scored 1522 runs while maintaining an average of 28.71 and a strike rate of 128.11.

On This Day - April 9, 2016 - Rising Pune Supergiants defeats Mumbai Indians by 9 Wickets

On the day of 9th April 2016, the Mumbai Indians were playing against the Rising Pune Supergiants at the Wankhede Stadium, and after winning the toss, the home team elected to have a bat first. The decision soon turned out to be a nightmare for the team, as within just 8 overs, the team lost 5 wickets and got only 40 runs on the board.

(Rising Pune Supergiants defeated Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets)

However, a late blitz from Ambati Rayudu, who got 22 runs off 27 balls, and Harbhajan Singh’s 45 runs off 30 balls helped the team to post a total of 121 runs with the loss of 8 wickets. For the chase, Rising Pune Supergiants made the things look easy as Ajinkya Rahane scored 66 runs off 42 balls while Faf du Plessis got 34 runs off 33 balls. In just 14.4 overs, the visitors made 126 runs with the loss of just 1 wicket and defeated the Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets to claim the victory.

On This Day - April 9, 2018 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Rajasthan Royals by 9 Wickets

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Hyderabad on April 9, 2018, saw a dominant performance from the home side as they secured a comfortable 9-wicket win. Batting first, the Rajasthan Royals struggled to build momentum and ended at 125 for 9 in 20 overs. Sanju Samson was the top scorer with 49 runs off 42 balls, while Shreyas Gopal added 18.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets)

The rest of the batting lineup failed to make an impact. Sunrisers bowlers controlled the game well, with Shakib Al Hasan and Siddarth Kaul picking up 2 wickets each. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased the target easily, reaching 127 for 1 in just 15.5 overs. Shikhar Dhawan led the chase brilliantly with an unbeaten 78 off 57 balls, hitting 13 fours and 1 six. He was well supported by Kane Williamson, who remained not out on 36.

On This Day - April 9, 2024 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Punjab Kings by 2 runs

During the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at New Chandigarh on April 9, 2024, fans witnessed a thrilling contest that went down to the final moments. Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 182 for 9 in 20 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy played a brilliant innings, scoring 64 runs off 37 balls with 4 fours and 5 sixes. He got support from Abdul Samad, who added 25 off just 12 balls.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by 2 runs)

For the Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler with 4 wickets, while Sam Curran and Harshal Patel picked up 2 wickets each. In reply, Punjab Kings fought hard but fell just short, finishing at 180 for 6. Shashank Singh remained unbeaten on 46, while Ashutosh Sharma scored a quick 33 off 15 balls to keep hopes alive till the end. However, Sunrisers bowlers held their nerve, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 2 wickets and Reddy also contributing with 1 wicket, sealing a narrow 2-run victory.