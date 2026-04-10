On This Day in Cricket - April 10

The day of April 10 is all about welcoming some of the amazing moments that took place in the game of cricket. Starting in 1990, Australia’s star batter and the hard-hitter, Chris Lynn, was born today. In 1994, the England team welcomed the twin brothers, Jamie Overton and Craig Overton, who went on to represent the national team. In 2024, the Gujarat Titans defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets in a high-scoring match. In 2022, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs in a thriller.

On This Day - April 10, 1990 - Chris Lynn was Born Today

The swashbuckling opener from Australia and the man who started with hard-hitting in the powerplay, Chris Lynn, was born on 10th April, 1990 in Brisbane, Queensland. For Australia, Chris Lynn managed to play just 4 ODI matches and scored 75 runs in 89 balls faced. With an average of 18.75 and a strike rate of 84.26, he failed to make an impact in this format.

(Chris Lynn was born on 10th April, 1990)

In the T20I format, he played 18 matches for the Australian team and was able to score 291 runs while averaging 19.40 and having a strike rate of 131.67 for the team. Around the globe, he participated in various T20 Leagues such as IPL, PSL, BBL, Men’s 100, and much more, where he played 306 matches and scored 8704 runs at an average of 32.59 and a strike rate of 143.82.

On This Day - April 10, 1994 - Jamie Overton was Born Today

Being the all-rounder from England, Jame Overton was born on 10th April, 1994 in Barnstaple, Devon, along with his twin brother, Craig Overton. Playing for the England team, he got into 2 test matches where he scored 106 runs with an average of 35.33, while in the bowling department, he picked up 4 wickets at an average of 77.50 and an economy rate of 4.13.

(Jamie Overton was born on 10th April, 1994)

In the ODI format, he has played 13 matches for the England team and picked up 14 wickets while averaging 29.50 with the ball. With the bat, he has made 272 runs at an average of 27.20 and at a strike rate of 111.47. Talking about the T20I Format, the 24 matches have seen him score just 88 runs with a strike rate of 104.76, while with the ball, he has picked 26 wickets at an average of 18.30.

On This Day - April 10, 2022 - Rajasthan Royals defeats Lucknow Super Giants by 3 Runs

On the night of 10th April, 2022, the Rajasthan Royals played against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, where Rajasthan came out to bat first. With the help of Shimron Hetmyer’s 59 runs off 36 balls and a good innings of 28 runs off 23 balls from Ravichandran Ashwin, the Rajasthan Royals managed to score 165 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in the match.

(Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs)

In the bowling department of LSG, it was Krishnappa Gowtham who got figures of 2/30 in his 4 overs. While chasing the target, LSG started poorly and lost wickets at regular intervals. Despite Quinton de Kock’s 39 runs off 32 balls and Marcus Stoinis’s 38 runs off 17 balls, LSG failed to chase off the target and eventually lost the match by 3 runs.

On This Day - April 10, 2025 - Delhi Capitals defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 Wickets

During the match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets with 13 balls to spare in a well controlled chase. Batting first, RCB scored 163 for 7 in 20 overs. Phil Salt gave a quick start with 37 off 17 balls, while Virat Kohli added 22. In the later stages, Tim David played a useful unbeaten knock of 37 from 20 balls to push the total to a competitive score.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets)

Among the bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam picked up 2 wickets each and kept things tight. In reply, Delhi Capitals had an early collapse as they slipped to 30 for 3. However, KL Rahul played a brilliant innings, staying not out on 93 from 53 balls with 7 fours and 6 sixes. He built a strong partnership with Tristan Stubbs, who supported well with an unbeaten 38 off 23 balls.